Whiskey, Corned Beef and Irish Dancers: The Best Food and Drink Events This Week

After plenty of practice last weekend, St. Patrick's Day is coming right up. Your best bet for celebrating is to hit up one of the ten best Irish bars in the metro area, including Clancy's in Wheat Ridge, which is Colorado's longest-running Irish pub and is celebrating fifty years with a weekend-long party.
Keep reading for more of the weekend's tasty events, including a fundraiser at Town Hall Collaborative where you can score eats from women-owned businesses and enter a raffle with prizes from such favorites as Yuan Wonton and Lucy's Burger Bar.
And mark your calendar for other big dates ahead, including the return of Collaboration Fest and Westword's inaugural Out to Brunch event, coming this June.
Laws Whiskey House, 1420 South Acoma Street, is releasing its Women of Laws Single Barrel Bourbon for $95 a bottle. This special, cask-strength offering (55 percent ABV) of the flagship Four Grain Bourbon has been hand-selected with input from every woman on the Laws team. The limited release of 210 bottles will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., and proceeds will benefit FrontLine Farming, a nonprofit farm and food justice advocacy organization.
Thursday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 22
To celebrate Women's History Month, Ultreia at Union Station has created cocktails using gins from women-owned distilleries. This week, enjoy The Rose, made with Bombay Sapphire gin, Palaciega cava, Lillet Rose, rosewater and Peychaud’s bitters ($17); Dr. Anne Brock, the master distiller of Bombay Sapphire, quit medical school to become a bartender, then went back to school and obtained a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Oxford.
Friday, March 17
Chef Eric Vollano is bringing a St. Patrick's Day edition of his Wok Paper Scissors pop-up to TrashHawk Tavern (1359 South Broadway). Starting at 2 p.m., he'll be serving corned beef katsu sandwiches and crispy corned beef kimchi fried rice.
Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Colorado's longest-running Irish bar. Clancy's, at 7000 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, turns fifty this year, and it's partying all weekend long to mark the occasion. Along with plenty of green beer, whiskey and Irish eats, there will be performances by DJ Abilities of Eyedea & Abilities, Ubi of Ces Cru, the Commoners, Venom & Valor, Sabotage (a Beastie Boys tribute band), Hellgrammites, Guerrilla Radio (a Rage Against the Machine tribute) and blues band Delta Sonics, as well as Irish dancers, bagpipers and more.
Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 26
Black Restaurant Week, a nationwide celebration of the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine, comes to Denver, with participating Black-owned eateries offering a special menu. Featured restaurants include Endless Grind Coffee, Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Desserts, TeaLee’s Tea House & Bookstore, TK’s Surf & Turf Kitchen, Walia Creamery and more.
Saturday, March 18
Town Hall Collaborative, at 525 Santa Fe Drive, is hosting a reproductive-rights fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. All vendor and raffle proceeds will be donated to National Abortion Funds, which works to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access. Pop-up vendors include Pint's Peak Ice Cream, Pandemic Donuts, Yummy Lotus and Moon Raccoon Baking Co. There will be raffle prizes from Botanical Bakery of Denver, Intueat, Sfoglina, Lucy's Burger Bar, Talnua Distillery, Yuan Wonton and more.
Tuesday, March 21, through Sunday, April 23
Tamayo in Larimer Square and Toro in Cherry Creek are serving up Viva Abejas, a menu featuring food and beverage specials made with edible flowers, bee pollen, honey, avocado and other bee-centric products. Special items include Enchiladas Doradas with honey bell-pepper sauce, Honey Panna Cotta (Toro only) and a Honey Lavender Margarita. Guests who order from the Viva Abejas menu will get packets of wildflower seeds, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the World Bee Project and the Akumal Cultural Foundation.
Keep reading for future events...
Tickets are now on sale for one of the city's most popular annual beer events, Collaboration Fest, which will take place at the Westin Westminster from 2 to 6 p.m.; general admission tickets are $65 plus fees, and early-access tickets are $85 plus fees.
After a two-year hiatus, Jax Fish House's High West Oyster Fest returns from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Velvet Elk Lounge in Boulder. A portion of proceeds will benefit RISE, a Lafayette-based nonprofit helping youth at risk of suicide by removing the financial and social barriers to treatment. Guests will enjoy passed apps from Jax and the Post Chicken & Beer, as well as oyster-shucking and -eating competitions. There will also be a VIP happy hour at 6 p.m., during which attendees will have early access to free-flowing bubbles and an opportunity to meet oyster farmers. VIP tickets are $120, and general admission tickets are $100; purchase them at etix.com.
Thursday, March 30
Bowl of ’Zole, a pozole and agave spirit-tasting event, is coming to Denver for the first time. The event will take place at Skylight (833 Santa Fe Drive) from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. The VIP option for $85 includes early admission at 5 p.m. and an exclusive goody bag; general admission is $55. All attendees will get access to various interpretations of pozole from top local chefs, as well over 100 expressions of agave spirits, including mezcal, tequila, raicilla, bacanora and sotol.
Wednesday, April 5 through Saturday, April 8
The Taste of Vail returns with a packed event schedule. Tickets are on sale now for a variety of events, including wine dinners, a mountaintop tasting, booze education sessions and the Grand Tasting on Saturday, April 8.
Saturday, April 22
Throw it back to the ’80s at the Arvada Beer Fest. It takes place at Freedom Street Social (15177 Candelas Parkway) from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets, $35 for early-bird general admission and $50 for early-bird VIP, include unlimited beer samples from over twenty breweries plus a costume contest, games, access to eats from the food hall vendors and more.
Monday, May 8, through Sunday, May 14
Westword is bringing Burger Week back, with seven days of $7 burgers from participating restaurants. Watch for details at westword.com.
Westword is introducing a brand-new event, Out to Brunch, that will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at York Street Yards (3881 Steele Street). The festivities will include bottomless beverages and unlimited trips to a fest-sized Bloody Mary bar, plus unlimited bites from restaurants like Safta, Citizen Rail and The OG. Tickets are available now; general admission is $35 and VIP is $60, which includes early entry and exclusive access to the VIP lounge — but prices will go up soon, so get yours early.
Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to [email protected].