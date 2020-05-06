Don't Miss These Mother's Day Takeout Specials

This Mother's Day will feel different for many — whether it's because we're separated from Mom by distance or quarantine, or because Mother's Day traditions (including waiting for hours for a table in a crowded restaurant) are suddenly upended. Luckily, there are plenty of places that are offering great food and drink for you and your mom, with minor adjustments (like having to pick up your feast and heat it up in your own oven). Some even include delivery, so keep reading for options that will still make your mother feel like a million bucks on Sunday, May 10.

EXPAND A flight of white wines at Blanchard Family Wines. Mark Antonation

Blanchard Family Wines 1855 Blake Street

720-990-9092



Does your mom want wine? Hell, yeah, she does — now more than ever. If you're feeling flush this May 10, order her a quarantine mystery box from Blanchard Family Wines; it's a mixed case of twelve bottles selected from the tasting room's current offerings and reserve and limited-edition bottlings. If you're interested, snap up a box quickly, as there are only 25 cases available at $300 (value of the wines range from $350 to $500). In addition, one in five boxes will contain an additional gift such as on-site or at-home tastings for eight to ten people, a year-long wine club membership or two nights at the Maven Hotel. Run — don't walk — to Blanchard's website to place your order.

EXPAND You can't eat in at Jax Fish House, but you can still get some seafood specials on Mother's Day. Jax Fish House

Jax Fish House at The Post Brewing Co. Four Denver and Boulder locations



Jax Fish House locations along the Front Range are currently closed for regular takeout, but they've been popping up on patios around town occasionally. On Sunday, May 10, the seafood house will take over kitchens at all four Post Brewing Co. locations (all operated by the Big Red F restaurant group). Offerings include a Maine lobster quiche with spring peas, caramelized onions and goat cheese; a decadent crab bisque; salmon with basil aioli and crispy potatoes; and individual Key lime tarts. Pre-order by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, by calling your Post outpost; get contact info and see the full menu on the Post's website. Not feeling fishy? The Post will also be offering its regular takeout menu, so you can order clucking good chicken, too.

Lucile's Five Denver and Boulder locations



The Creole cafe's brunch is legendary — as are its accompanying wait times. This year, though, you can get the goods without the gripes that come with an interminable wait in front of the restaurant. All of the local chain's locations are putting together Mother's Day brunch kits for takeout: Think pain perdu (that's bread pudding in French) with Louisiana sausage and scrambled eggs for $42, or savory and satisfying biscuits and gravy with hot sauce for $35 (both serve four to six brunchers). Also available: andouille and chicken gumbo, red beans and rice and French bread for $37 (serves three to four) and, of course, mimosa kits that come with a card and sachet of poppy seeds ($39) to plant in your home garden. Visit the Lucile's website to see the full menu, as well as find out what à la carte items are available (hello, beignets!). Call the Lucile's nearest you to order.

Magnolia Cajun Dining 1446 South Broadway

720-476-5518

Celebrate your mama as well of the return of shrimp and grits to Magnolia's menu. The restaurant's Mother's Day brunch serves four to five and comes with juicy shrimp sautéed in an Abita beer and brown butter sauce, a bottle of chardonnay or a mimosa kit, and salad and bread, all for $60. You can also add on collard greens or Creole bread pudding, plus half-off bottles of wine and Hurricanes or Sazeracs by the pint or the quart (now, there's a sentence we never expected to write). It's perfect for procrastinators: You can place your order by phone until 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, for pick-up at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit Magnolia's Instagram page for more details.

Olive & Finch's local delivery means Mom doesn't even have to get out of bed for brunch. Bridget Wood

Olive & Finch 3390 East First Avenue, 303-955-0455

1552 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-8663



If you live within three miles of either of chef/owner Mary Nguyen's excellent Olive & Finch bakery/sandwich shops, you can't do better than a Mother's Day brunch special that includes free delivery. Even if you live outside the area, it's still worth the drive to pick up the spring-inspired bundle. For $65, you'll get food to fuel four to six; the spread includes your choice of quiche Lorraine or Florentine, fresh fruit, cinnamon monkey bread (with not-really-optional cream cheese icing), chocolate-covered strawberries, and a bottle of champagne and a gallon of OJ for mix-your-own mimosas. A limited à la carte menu is also available, with vegetarian or ham and cheese strata and matzoh ball soup in addition to the adorable cookies and cupcakes the bakery always has on hand. Call the location nearest you to place an order.

Rioja 1431 Larimer Street

303-820-2282



This downtown Mediterranean eatery is offering an especially drool-worthy menu for Mom this year: pillowy ricotta gnocchi, zingy curry chicken salad sandwich, halibut with ramp pesto and fava beans, and Japanese cloud cake with tart kumquat marmalade and crème fraîche. You can also order bottles of wine starting at just $18 and batched cocktails that serve four (our pick: the cherry Negroni!) for $25. Call Rioja between noon and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, to order (the earlier, the better, as supplies are limited); you can pick up your spread between Friday and Sunday. Visit the Rioja website to see the complete menu.

River and Woods 2328 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-993-6301



Moms love brunch (everybody loves brunch), but you know what she'd really like this year? A whole day off from your crap. Just kidding, we're sure you're lovely. But give her the whole day off anyway, with not only brunch, but also dinner from Boulder's River and Woods. Start the day with brunch for two (which includes a mushroom, chile and chèvre frittata, smoked salmon Caesar salad, home fries and two chocolate lava tortes) for $62, then make sure she won't be stuck cooking dinner, either, by ordering the chicken parmesan for four ( for $65, which includes all the goodies needed to assemble chicken parm, plus pasta and garlic bread). Order on the restaurant's website no later than Thursday, May 7, for pick-up Saturday afternoon (after 3 p.m.) or Sunday morning (between 10 a.m. and noon).

Salt 1047 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-444-7258



High-end mothers deserve high-end food to celebrate their work, and the Boulder bistro delivers this year. Well, it's not technically delivering — you'll have to pick up the food — but in the ways that matter, it's here for your Mother's Day needs. Salt is offering both brunch and dinner options. Start the day with fresh scones and cinnamon rolls, a tropical fruit platter, smoked salmon quiche with fennel, mushrooms and chèvre, and savory garlic breakfast potatoes (serves four for $45; add a mimosa or Bloody Mary kit for $30 more). For dinner, dig into filet mignon with truffle Madeira jus and risotto, roasted veggies (asparagus, Brussels sprouts, crispy shallots and potatoes), a chocolate tart with mango coulis, and carrot cake with caramel and candied ginger ($55 for two or $95 for four). Wine pairings are available for dinner if you don't want to dig into your own cellar to celebrate; see the entire menu on Salt's website and place your order by phone before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

EXPAND Trompeau's fantastically flaky ham-and-cheese croissant. Veronica Penney

Trompeau Bakery 2950 South Broadway, Englewood

303-777-7222



Indulge maman with fancy French fare from sunny Englewood bakery Trompeau. While you can't enjoy the laminated croissants, luscious pâtisserie and silky quiches on Trompeau's patio this year, you can still order tasty treats, both sweet and savory. In addition to its regular menu, the traditional French bakery is offering a pair of bundles. The large ($90, serves six to eight) includes your choice of a large quiche (options are Lorraine, mushroom and parm, spicy sausage and cheddar, or broccoli cheddar), a large cake (choose strawberry Frasier, opera or raspberry chocolate mousse), and a flower arrangement from Mary Martha's Floral Designs. The petite bundle ($50, serves three to four) includes a large quiche, small cake and potted plant. You can also order the items à la carte. Visit Trompeau's websites for details and descriptions, then call to order. Orders placed by 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, are guaranteed for pick-up on Saturday, May 9; if you miss this deadline, availability is limited.

EXPAND It takes a village to raise a child, and Urban Village wants to feed your mom (and anyone else around) with it's generous Mother's Day feast. Todd Kelsey-Ferguson

Urban Village 9234 Park Meadows Drive

720-536-8150



Moms whose mouths water at the intense fragrance of Indian cuisine will want to order their Sunday supper from one of the best restaurant to open in 2019. For just $79, families can mix and match from Urban Village's food and drink menus by choosing (take a deep breath here) two cocktails, a bottle of wine, two appetizers, four mains, rice, naan and dessert. We especially love the crispy kale salad and cauliflower with tomato and chile, but there are options on the menu to satisfy any palate, all different enough from the standard Indian buffet fare to open your eyes to the depth and breadth of India's cuisine The deal is designed to serve two, but portions are generous, so parents will probably be able to share with kids (or not — no judgment from us). Take a look at the eatery's current menu on the Urban Village website, then call to place your order.