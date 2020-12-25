Choose From Dozens of New Year's Eve Dining and Drinking Options

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The less said about 2020, the better. So without further ado, we're serving up nearly thirty Denver and Boulder restaurants offering celebratory deals for New Year's Eve.

You can welcome what has to be a better year with great food and drink in the comfort of your own home, since most of these deals are to-go. (Bonus: no DUIs!) A handful of eateries are even offering in-house (and by "in-house" we mean "in parking lot," or on patio) reservations, too. And in counties that have moved to the 5 Star program, you might even find indoor dining!

Watch for updates, and however you choose to ring in the New Year, let's all raise a glass to happier times ahead.



Ace Eat Serve

501 East 17th Avenue

303-800-7705

Pre-order a Thai-inspired dinner with king crab sauteed in coconut-lobster curry broth, shrimp fried rice, molten chocolate cake and miso caramel ice cream for $125. The dinner serves two; you can pick it up Thursday, December 31, between noon and 4 p.m. or opt to eat in one of the restaurant's single-party domes between New Year's Eve and Sunday, January 2. Order on Ace's website no later than Sunday, December 27.



Bastien's

3503 East Colfax Avenue

303-322-0363

Call to pre-order a classic steakhouse spread (albeit to go) for New Year's Eve for $55 per person. The menu includes surf and turf with tenderloin and lobster, cheddar mashed potatoes, bacon-wrapped asparagus and crème brûlée shooters; the ordering deadline is Tuesday, December 29.

The Bindery

1817 Central Street

303-993-2364

The Highland spot knows there are three types of people and has designed its NYE takeout menus accordingly. Order either the Home in Pajamas (pierogies), Home in a Little Black Dress or Suit (short ribs) or Home Almost Naked (oysters) menus. Prices start at $49; order your takeout no later than noon on Sunday, December 27, on Tock for pick-up after noon on Thursday, December 31.

Black Cat Farm's cabanas are sold out for NYE, but you can still get your hands on the restaurant's delightful food. Courtesy Black Cat Farm

Black Cat

1964 13th Street, Boulder

303-444-5500

Go to Black Cat's online ordering platform to reserve a to-go NYE meal of saffron risotto, striped bass or duo of beef; $80 gets you a starter, entree and dessert to pick up on Thursday, December 31, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Blanchard Family Wines

1855 Blake Street

720-990-9092

Blanchard is hosting a virtual New Year's Eve happy hour at 7 p.m.; to get in on the action, snag a kit on the winery's website that includes two bottles of sparkling wine from Colorado producer Sauvage Spectrum (or one bottle of bubbly and one of cabernet) plus macarons. Place your order no later than Wednesday, December 30 and pick it up at the winery.

Dos Luces Brewery

1236 South Broadway

720–379-7763

Dos Luces is teaming up with Turtle Boat to offer a vegan beer dinner for takeout on New Year's Eve. For just $35, you'll get three courses (including a vegan shepherd's pie and panna cotta) paired with pulque and chicha. Order on Dos Luces' online storefront no later than Tuesday, December 29, and pick up your treats between 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 31.

Frasca

1738 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-442-6966

The swanky spot is selling a spendy NYE takeout package of fried chicken and champagne that includes crudités, yardbird and chocolate cake, as well as a split of Krug Rosé and a split of Krug Grande Cuvée. The pricy Champagnes account for most of the cost of the kit, which serves two and rings in at $320. Pre-order on Tock and pick up at Frasca between 2 and 3:30 p.m. or at Denver's Tavernetta (1880 16th Street) between 2 and 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 31.

Pick up your favorite dishes from TAG Restaurant Group at Guard and Grace on NYE. Courtesy TAG Restaurant Group

Guard and Grace

1801 California Street

303-293-8500

Meal kits from restaurateur Troy Guard's spots (TAG, Guard and Grace, Los Chingones and FNG) serve four and are priced at $199 each. Visit the restaurant group's website no later than noon on Tuesday, December 29, to order your preferred spread for pick-up at the downtown steakhouse from noon to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Hickory & Ash

8001 Arista Place, Broomfield

720-390-4400

Order a full meal or just the bubbles to go from Hickory & Ash. Get the Battle of the Bubbles (a bottle of Schramsberg California sparkling wine and a bottle of Henriot French Champagne, plus a Zoom link to a virtual tasting for $85) at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 31. Add dinner for $75 (feeds two with whole roast chicken, cornbread bread pudding, grilled broccolini and dessert). Order by phone and pick up starting at noon on New Year's Eve.

Jax Fish House

Multiple Denver and Boulder locations

Visit your closest Jax's Tock page to reserve a three-course NYE dinner for takeout that includes bubbly, oysters, lobster mac and cheese or a bento box, and a whole blue crab-stuffed lobster for $145. Order by Sunday, December 27, for pick-up at your Jax location between noon and 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 31.

Kachina Cantina

1890 Wazee Street

720-460-2728

Kachina is serving its regular all-day menu for takeout from noon to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve, but it's also offering a costilla de res special with dry-aged short ribs, grits and cascabel chile jus for $25. Pre-order on Tock.

EXPAND Is this the ultimate party platter? Maybe. Courtesy Local Jones

Local Jones

249 Columbine Street

720-772-5022

Visit Resy to order a massive takeout party platter that feeds six and includes cheese and charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, dips with crudites and crackers, an olive and salad bar and a bottle of champagne ($250).

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

Take out from or dine on the patio at this Highland mainstay on New Year's Eve with its four-course meal of artichoke king crab dip with green chiles, mole-braised short ribs, honey roast duck and tres leches cake ($85 for two or $150 for four). If you add a bottle of tequila to your order, Lola will also throw in a free cocktail mix. Order takeout on Tock (the deadline for pre-orders is Monday, December 28 for pick-up between 2 and 6 p.m. on NYE) or reserve outdoor seating on the restaurant's website.

Oak at Fourteenth

1400 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-444-3622

Oak is offering a fully prepared — no heating up required — NYE menu for takeout that includes dishes like whole roasted duck with hoisin glaze, a grilled 32-ounce ribeye and fried mushroom spring roll plus fancy bottles of wine starting at $50. Visit its website to see the complete menu and drink pairings, then call to pre-order (or just wait until Thursday, December 31, and place an order online).

EXPAND Whaaaat? An in-person event this December 31? Jon Solomon

Number Thirty Eight

3560 Chestnut Place

303-493-6651

The event space is actually hosting a live show and concert on Thursday, December 31, with Brianna Straut and Wildermiss performing on its outdoor stage. All Number Thirty Eight's bars and kitchens will be serving (though tickets, starting at $50 per person, don't include an open bar). Doors open at 4 p.m., and the New Year will be celebrated at 8 p.m. because no one can wait to put this awful year behind them. Purchase tickets on the venue's website.

The Post Brewing Co.

Multiple Denver and Boulder-area locations

The Post is betting that 2021 will bring better fortune than 2020 with its Lucky 21 Beer Dinner kit. It includes ready-to-heat cassoulet, crab-stuffed mushrooms, chocolate cream pie and four Crowlers for pairing (pilsner, IPA, amber lager and stout). It serves four for $130; order on your closest location's Tock page by 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, and pick up your food and brews between 2 and 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Rioja

1431 Larimer Street

303-820-2282

If you missed Rioja's Christmas menu, don't despair: NYE is the last day you can order the same prix fixe menu. The $53 meal includes your choice of app, entree and dessert. Choose from chestnut bisque or pomegranate and fennel salad; truffle braised short ribs, Berkshire ham or mushroom and bean ragout (all with sides of cheesy potato purée and green beans); and gingerbread cake or bourbon pecan pie. Visit Tock to see the full takeout menu with upgrades and cocktails, and place your order either online or by phone for pick-up from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 31. Rioja is also seating outside that evening.

Roots

1200 Miramonte Street, Broomfield

720-279-0570

Pre-order a vegan ($70) or meaty ($90) four-course, prix fixe menu that includes options of gluten-free and vegan beef Wellington plus a celebratory cocktail on Tock, before 2 p.m. on Monday, December 28, for pick-up on Wednesday, December 30, or Thursday, December 31. If you'd rather dine in, the restaurant is offering private igloos for NYE dining for parties of two to eight.

Spice Trade Brewing Co.

8775 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

720-710-9508

Visit the brewery's Instagram page for details on its NYE offerings: $50 to $80 per person for its four-course prix fixe menu and optional beer or wine pairing in the spot's outdoor "dining domes." Reservations can be made by phone for parties of four people minimum.

EXPAND It's going to be a while before Steuben's Arvada is this busy again, but you can still order takeout and delivery. Adam Larkey Photography

Steuben's

7355 Ralston Road, Arvada

303-830-0096

At least Steuben's Arvada reopened before 2021, and it's offering takeout and delivery from 4 to 8 p.m. On special for the evening: an Italian chicken dinner for two ($35) that includes chicken cacciatore, Texas toast and antipasto salad. Pre-order on ChowNow.

Stoic & Genuine

1701 Wynkoop Street

303-640-3474

If you missed Stoic's Christmas menu, don't despair: NYE is the last day you can order the same prix fixe menu. Call or visit Tock to order takeout (the restaurant will also be serving on site); the meal includes your choice of a starter, entree and dessert with options like crab bisque, "surf in turf" (ahi tuna wrapped in New York strip steak), lobster thermidor, mushroom and celeriac ravioli, chocolate cake and a Hoosier sugar cream pie. Depending on entree choice, a meal for one ranges from $49 to $83. You can also snag sides like salmon rillettes, oysters Rockefeller, a whole lobster(!) and more. You can schedule pick-up of your food on Thursday, December 31, between noon and 8 p.m.

Sushi Den

1487 South Pearl Street

303-777-0826

Thursday, December 31, is one of the the last nights to order the Holiday Bento box from Sushi Den; the trio of takeout boxes serves two and rings in at $140 for a wealth of sushi, Japanese meat and veggie bites and chocolate mousse cake for dessert. Pre-order on Sushi Den's website no later than 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, for NYE pick-up.

Tavernetta

1889 16th Street

720-605-1889

Get a festive to-go kit for $185 that includes a bottle of Dom Pérignon, truffle butter parmesan popcorn, and party favors for four; order on Tock for pick-up on New Year's Eve between 1:30 and 6 p.m.

TBD Foods

1410 Gilpin Street

339-368-0173

This caterer's takeout spread starts at $60 per person; choose from six entrees (dry-aged beef, butter-poached lobster, Colorado lamb, roast chicken, smoked duck and gnocchi and mushrooms) plus appetizer, sides and a late-night snack. Order on TBD's website for pick-up on NYE between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Uchi

2500 Lawrence Street

303-444-1922

The sushi spot is offering an omakase menu for two for both takeout and outdoor dining (its happy hour menu will also be available for onsite eating). The omakase serves two for $120 and includes ten courses of sushi. See its Instagram page for details on how to reserve yours.

Visit Ultreia's patio (pictured here in pre-pandemic times), which promises to be heated and hopping on New Year's Eve. Danielle Lirette

Ultreia

1701 Wynkoop Street

303-534-1970

If you missed Ultreia's Christmas menu, don't despair: NYE is the last day you can order the same prix fixe menu. The kitchen is turning out a pair of feasts for takeout: a tapas feast, which includes chile-butter shrimp, foie gras-stuffed dates, meatballs in black truffle cream sauce, tiramisu, a pintxo (snacks) platter and more; and Jessica's feast, a bottle of cava paired with three seafood tins, chips, aioli, salt and lemons. Both are $100 for two diners and can be ordered on Tock — along with tasty add-ons like Moorish spiced ribs, jamon croquettes and smoked duck legs — for pick-up on Thursday, December 31, between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Ultreia will also be seating in its outdoor space on NYE.

West End Tavern

926 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-444-3535

Order the Tavern's takeout dinner kit on Tock by Sunday, December 27, for pick-up from 4 to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve. You'll get your choice of smoked prime rib ($100 per person) or mushroom Wellington ($70) plus lobster mac, deviled eggs, chocolate truffles and ingredients and mixing instructions for Supernova Champagne and Galactic Lemonade cocktails.

The Wolf's Tailor

4058 Tejon Street

720-456-6705

Order a takeout bo ssam meal on Tock by Monday, December 28, for New Year's Eve pick-up. About half the pick-up times between 2 and 5 p.m. are already sold out, so don't delay if you want to get your hands on the smoked chicken and brisket and Szechuan pork belly spread to construct lettuce wraps and bao. The kit will run you $125 and serves two to four people.



Know of a great New Year's Eve offer? Send information to cafe@westword.com.