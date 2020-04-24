The Best Online Culinary Events and Takeout Deals This Weekend

This weekend brings comfort-food cooking, a knife giveaway and Sunday sushi supper, among other offerings. Here are six of the best online and takeout options for the next few days, along with upcoming and ongoing events.

Friday, April 24

Boulder's Flatirons Food Film Festival runs programming year-round in preparation for its signature October event, and on Friday, April 24, it's launching Dinner and a Movie, a series of synced screenings designed to foster community and support local restaurants. For a nominal fee of $5, you'll get to watch festival films from previous years; the first offering is Tazzeka, about a young man who leaves his grandmother and tiny Moroccan village with aspirations of becoming a top Parisian chef. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m., and viewers are encouraged to order Moroccan-influenced meals from Blackbelly, Cafe Aion and Community in the Boulder area, and from Fruition in Denver. Dedicated home cooks can also join the fun by cooking up their own North African feast with recipes provided by Savory Spice. Get your ticket on Eventbrite, where you can also see the delectable dishes each restaurant will be preparing as well as complete info — and stay tuned to the Fest's Facebook page, where you can get info on upcoming films in the series (next up: East Side Sushi on Friday, May 1).

If you're currently quarantining with someone — whether friends, family or partners — you already know tensions can run high. And while we wouldn't normally recommend adding knives to the mix, partnering up on a project that yields delicious results could diffuse some of the tension. Uncorked Kitchen, the cooking school and wine bar at 8171 South Chester Street in Centennial, is moving its date-night classes online; on Friday, April 24, the menu highlights Southern food. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., tune in and cook along with the instructor as they prepare oven-fried chicken, coleslaw and sweet-spicy jalapeño cornbread. Included in the cost of the $60 class are the ingredients to make dinner for two, a chef-prepared appetizer and dessert (strawberry shortcake!), recipe packets and a recording of the class for future reference. For an additional $30, you'll get a bottle of wine. Class supplies can be picked up at Uncorked the day of the lesson. Visit Uncorked's website to sign up, where you can see all of the school's virtual offerings and plan ahead for the next time you're ready to shove your nearest (if not dearest) out the front door just to have five minutes to yourself.

Whole Sol wants to make sure that you eat healthy — and that your favorite service professionals do, too. The bowl and smoothie bar with locations at 1735 Chestnut Place in Denver and 1420 Pearl Street in Boulder is helping you pay it forward by giving out five $20 gift cards a day for ten days, and you can help pick the recipients. Just tag the fitness instructor, stylist, small business owner or personal service provider of your choice on the Whole Sol Instagram page and they'll be entered to win one of the $20 e-gift cards, redeemable at the Whole Sol online store. The program started on April 21 and will give out a total of $1,000 in cards through the end of the month.

EXPAND Leven's Saturday night special is chicken pot pie, potatoes au gratin, salad and dinner rolls. Courtesy Leven Deli Co.

Saturday, April 25

Soul food stalwart CoraFaye's, at 16251 East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, is open for takeout and delivery, but it's also diving deep into its own recipes for Cooking With CoraFaye's on Saturday, April 25. Visit the eatery's Facebook page at noon for a demo of recipes from its very own cookbook (you know it'll be the kind of food your grandma used to make because the book is spiral-bound). A few recipes have already been posted on Facebook: an easy hot link and sausage calzone and equally simple strawberry jam. Another installment is scheduled for noon on Saturday, May 2.

Boulder's Basta, at 3601 Arapahoe Avenue, is currently offering curbside pick-up for online pre-orders, and on Saturday, April 25, it's sweetening the pot by bringing bartenders from tiki bar Jungle on board for the night. In addition to Basta's regular offerings, the kitchen will be cooking up pork shoulder for a family meal of bo ssam, which will be served with congee, honey chili sauce, ginger-carrot slaw and lettuce cups; pair the Asian-inspired meal with island drinks like the Painkiller and Mai Tai. All proceeds from the purchase of Jungle's drinks will go toward the cocktail bar's staff. Pre-orders must be placed by noon for pick-up starting at 4 p.m.; schedule yours on Tock.

In addition to its regular roster of mountainous sandwiches and crusty loaves of bread, Leven Deli Co. is now offering daily dinner specials of the coziest, most comforting food from around the globe — think meatballs in pomodoro sauce served with silky polenta, braised peppers and onions, Caesar salad and fresh focaccia; steaming pastrami ramen with a wealth of accompaniments, bao buns, and smashed cucumber and chili salad; and pastrami al pastor tacos with black beans, pickled onions, cotija, limes and two kinds of salsa. And for every night that you order one of these two-person spreads through May 9, you'll be entered into a drawing to win a free Japanese knife from Carbon Knife Co. The first weekly winner will be selected at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, so April 25 is your last day to enter (plus, it's pot pie night!). Visit Leven's Instagram page for details on both the giveaway and dinner specials, then order online at Leven's website.

EXPAND You can't eat in Uchi's sunny dining room right now, but you can pick up Sunday supper on its patio. Danielle Lirette

Sunday, April 26

Uchi, the swank sushi spot at 2500 Lawrence Street, has actually expanded operations this week. Not only has it increased the number of days it's offering happy hour (now Wednesday through Sunday), it's also starting Sunday supper service. The prix fixe menu serves two and includes miso soup, choice of Asian fried chicken or roasted salmon with sides (salad, scallion rice, house pickles and veggies), a pint of chocolate-shiso ice cream with blackberry coulis, and a rotating large-format beer pairing; the $65 price tag includes a $25 gift card to be redeemed once the restaurant reopens. Visit Uchi's website to see the full menu and reserve your pick-up time (between 4 and 8:30 p.m.); alternately, call the restaurant at 303-444-1922 after 3:30 p.m. to place your order.

EXPAND West of Surrender is giving away free meals to essential employees starting April 27. Danielle Lirette

Monday, April 27

Essential employees in need of a hot meal will want to take advantage of West of Surrender's dinner giveaway. In addition to offering a regular takeout menu for those who are safely (if stir-crazily) waiting out Denver's stay-at-home order in their, well, homes, the restaurant is giving away 45 meals per day to frontline workers. Weekdays from Monday, April 27, through Wednesday, April 13, eligible employees can sign up to receive up to four meals; the to-go orders can be picked up at the bar, 501 16th Street, at an assigned time between 5 and 7 p.m. Sign-up is currently open for first responders and media (April 27 through May 1), hospital and restaurant workers (May 4 through 8) and teachers and grocery-store workers (May 11 through 13). Visit West of Surrender's website now to sign yourself up or nominate someone who needs help.

Craft spirits from Distillery 291 in Colorado Springs. Mark Antonation

Daily

Nonprofit organization Food Bank of the Rockies has seen demand for food assistance double in recent days, and it expects the need to continue to rise. So local businesses are chipping in to raise funds for the food distribution service: King Soopers, 9News and a trio of local radio stations are hosting a virtual food drive through Sunday, April 26. If you're able, make a financial donation on the drive's website (just $1 provides four meals) and 9News will match the first $10,000 received. For more info, visit 9News.

Even though it may feel like the world has shut down forever, Mother Nature is actually doling out some good with the bad: Spring has sprung, and now's a great time to start planning a garden. In addition to growing your own food and mitigating grocery-store trips, gardening can also be a meditative hobby — and nothing could be better in these trying times. That's why farmers' advocacy group Frontline Farming is carrying on with its annual heirloom seedling sale. This year, though, all orders must be placed via the organization's online store. Choose from snowy white Japanese eggplant, lemon-colored cucumbers, violet bell peppers, pale yellow to fiery red chiles, and pitch black, burgundy, scarlet and citron hued tomatoes. Don't have a yard? Not to worry — you can also stock up on herb seedlings (oregano, basil, thyme, chamomile, cilantro and parsley) that do great in pots. Then pick up your babies on Saturday, May 9 (at 2861 West 52nd Avenue), or May 16 (at 7000 Garrison Street in Arvada) and get growing.

Need a mid-day pick-me-up? Colorado Springs-based Distillery 291 is keeping the bar fires burning by posting short Facebook Live videos daily at 2 p.m. (and often at 5 p.m., as well). Tune in to see staff taking shotskis (appropriately socially distanced, with just one person on each end of the ski), mixing cocktails, bantering and sanitizing everything in sight. Anyone — even those who don't live south of the Denver County line — can benefit from daily cocktail recipes and a quick time-out between Zoom meetings. Distillery 291 just took home a double gold for its High Rye Colorado Bourbon at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition, so you can order a bottle for your home bar and virtual-toast along with the 291 team.

Knowing when to log out of your email is tough when you're working from home — and it's even harder turning off your work brain when your work space is the same as your sleeping, eating, cooking, TV-watching, hand-washing and gritting-your-teeth-and-trying-not-to-bite-your-roommate's-head-off space. But every day from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m., the folks at Burns Family Artisan Ales are hosting Socially Distanced Drinking on Facebook Live. Tune in and chat in the comments with like-minded beer aficionados about what you're drinking and what it pairs with.

Birdcall is appealing to your sense of sound as well as taste with its Birdcall Lockdown concert series. Danielle Lirette

Tuesdays

The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street, has shifted operations to function as a grocery store — and that makes it one of the few markets where you can get your pantry essentials and your hard liquor in the same spot. Curio, the in-house bar, won't mix up a cocktail to sip while you shop, but you can order cocktail kits and bottles of booze for pick-up Tuesday through Friday (2 to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) For the most part, the cocktail kits don't include booze, but instead are substantial baskets of fruit, mixers, garnishes, syrups, bitters and ice that make from eight to ten drinks; prices range from $25 to $50. And while you can splurge on a bottle of spirits — there are several $300 options for sale on Curio's website — you can get a liter of most house spirits for $25 or $30. You can even get fancy ice cubes, which will run you $4 for four, if for some reason you lack access to water and a freezer. Once you have your goodies in hand, start shaking with the help of the bar's Cocktail Sessions, free videos in which bartenders from Curio, Brass Tacks and Roger's Liquid Oasis walk you through the steps to creating perfect quarantine quaffs.

Stem Ciders isn't letting a little thing like a global health crisis put a crimp in its long-running tradition of Tuesday pairings. The cidery continues to offer four cans of cider accompanied by four food items (upcoming: cupcakes and sushi) picked by bakers, chefs and producers for pick-up between 3 and 7 p.m. from the Stem taproom at 2811 Walnut Street. Unlike pre-pandemic times, you can reserve your plate (costs vary, but hover in the $25 range) in advance on Eventbrite (recommended) through noon on the prior Monday, but there will be a limited supply of pairings for sale on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday. Take a look at Stem's Facebook page for details on the selected ciders and cheese.

The Mile High City's own self-serve chicken sandwich chain, Birdcall, is taking a cue from its namesake and bestowing beautiful music on the people of Denver. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through the end of Denver's stay at home order, the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages will be streaming free mini-sets from local musicians as part of its Birdcall Lockdown concert series. Past artists include Wildermiss and Neoma; tune in at 8 p.m. for your fix of local music — even better if it's enjoyed with one of the joint's family meals or sandwiches, which you can order online, pick up from the restaurant and enjoy from the comfort of your own couch.

You'll be able to leave your house again. Someday. Courtesy Colorado Wine Industry Development Board

Wednesdays

The Boulder-based Cocktail Squad, purveyor of canned cocktails and 1989-era Taylor Swift catchphrases, has launched a series of music sets from local musicians on its YouTube channel. Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, you can watch new performances from artists like Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon, Andrew McConathy of the Drunken Hearts and more. Presumably, not every musician making an appearance will be a bearded white dude named after one of the Twelve Apostles, but you'll have to tune in to find out — and even if they are, it'll go down easier with one of the Squad's cocktails in hand; visit its website to find out where you can order them for delivery. In lieu of tips, the beverage producer is requesting that you donate to nonprofit organizations Feed the Frontlines Boulder, United States Bartenders' Guild National Charity Foundation and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Relief Fund.

Our favorite place for Negronis, Bar Helix, is doing double duty as a smokehouse on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. You can order the bar's ribs and sides from 2 p.m. until sellout for no-contact pick-up at 3440 Larimer Street. Details are up on Bar Helix's website, where you can place your order for food as well as large-format cocktails designed to serve six people or more.

The longer Colorado's stay-at-home order drags on, the worse our case of cabin fever gets (at this point, your cousin's wedding in Rapelje, Montana — population 110 — sounds positively enticing). But while you're stuck at home, you can prepare for your next trip to somewhere closer and much, much tastier: Colorado's wine country. Starting Wednesday, April 15, the Colorado Wine Facebook page launched its weekly happy half-hour at 4:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Winemakers from across the state join the stream each week and chat about tasting tips, the winemaking process and viewer questions. Visit Colorado Wine's website to connect with wineries close to you and find out how you can purchase their wares to drink during happy hour (or — let's be honest — any hour of the day).

Colorado Sake Co. is sending home sushi and sake kits to customers nearly every night of the week for sushi-rolling classes; the packages include enough seafood, rice, nori and veggies to make six rolls (two each of three different styles), plus a rolling mat, chopsticks, wasabi, soy sauce and pickled ginger. Oh, and the most important part — two 350-milliliter bottles of sake: the American Standard (a junmai ginjo, if you're into details) and one flavored version, such as raspberry-lavender. The kits ring in at $80 and are built for two, and you can add more bottles of sake for $10 each. Sign up for the classes on the Colorado Sake Co. Facebook page; they're currently offered every Wednesday through Sunday at 6:30 p.m., with a second session at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Even coronavirus can't kill Wine Wednesday, and Bigsby's Folly is doing its part to uphold the Hump Day tradition. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m., the winery crew is holding virtual gatherings on Instagram Live; while you're there, be sure to take a moment to peruse the feed and enjoy frequent, costumed moments of levity from owners Chad and Marla Yetka.

Cabrito at Work & Class, part of the Curtis Park Meal Train. Danielle Lirette

Fridays

American Elm, 4132 West 32nd Avenue, is hyping a different cocktail each week during its Friday happy hour — because once you've learned everything there is to know about your housemate(s), pet(s), Tik Tok feed, Joe Exotic and the offerings of every streaming platform you can think of, God knows you need some variety. Bartenders will walk you through creating basic drinks as well as variations at 4 p.m. on the restaurant's Instagram page; to play along, visit American Elm's website, where you can place a pick-up or delivery order for the classic drink's ingredients. While the "Happy Hour Cocktail Kit" for six includes no booze — only bitters, ice cubes and simple syrup — for $15, the "Cocktails to Go" section offers a set of drink ingredients (including the booze) for six drinks at around $40. And because every alcohol purchase must include food, make sure you indulge in one of the spot's excellent entrees or family meals.

Denver Beer Co. is hosting a virtual happy hour and tasting every Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. on Facebook Live and its YouTube channel; the taproom's head brewer and owners will discuss select brews each week, which will be posted on DBC's Facebook page in advance so that you can drink along if you'd like.

Golden spirits maker State 38 Distilling is hosting a virtual happy hour every Friday at 4:30 p.m. (times subject to change based on guests). Past online gatherings have included cocktail recipes, whiskey 101 education and expert guest appearances. Even better? The distillery is running this deal through the end of April: Stop by 400 Corporate Circle in Golden between 3 and 5 p.m. to pick up two bottles of brown spirits (including not only whiskey, but also the outfit's reposado and añejo agave spirits) and get a free bottle of Damn Good vodka. Visit State 38's Facebook page for details about each week's edition.

Golden Moon Distillery can't invite you into its tasting room, so instead it's welcoming you behind the scenes with a series of virtual tours of the facility. Previous installments have showcased the outfit's original plant, its distinctive grain silo and distilling processes of single malt whiskey and specialty liqueurs. Check Golden Moon's Facebook and Instagram pages for details of upcoming tours — and to get the entire tour experience, call ahead to the distillery, 303-993-7174, and order a bottle of Golden Moon's excellent spirits to accompany the tour.

Dos Luces Brewery will hold Friday night meetups on Google Hangout at 6 p.m. until the taproom reopens. Owner/head brewer Judd Belstock will be discussing his chicha and pulque. Details are up on the Dos Luces Facebook page, where you can also find info on pre-order and pick-up of its brews.

Proof Wine & Spirits, 3360 Larimer Street, is moving its weekly in-store wine tastings into the virtual Wild West (aka Instagram). Each Tuesday, the shop will announce two wines that it will be uncorking; you can order the bottles on its website and pick them up at the store. Then on Friday at 6 p.m., join store manager and sommelier Jessica Barrand on Instagram Live as she tastes and takes notes on the wine. We'll raise a glass to that.

Curtis Park residents have an easy way to decide where to order Friday night takeout: Curtis Park Neighbors has recently formed the Curtis Park Meal Train. Each week, nearby denizens can order a meal for two for $35 (plus two drinks for just $5 more if the selected restaurant has a liquor license!) no later than Thursday for Friday night delivery straight to your doorstep — if you live within five miles of the participating restaurants. Past participants include Dio Mio Handmade Pasta, Hop Alley and Lou's Italian Specialties. Stay tuned for upcoming collabs and order on the Meal Train website.



