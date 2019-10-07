The Eight Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

So your liver made it through the GABF and the rest of the weekend with minimal damage (we hope). Celebrate the resilience of your internal organs at one of these eight savory food and drink events this week, then keep reading for future food fun you won't want to miss.

Großen Bart is offering cigars along with its brews this week. Brian Leppla

Monday, October 7

What's that you say? You didn't get enough beer during Denver Beer Week? Atta girl! Say goodbye to those quitters tucking their tails and heading home after GABF; every week is Beer Week here in Colorado. Continue to work up a beer-suds lather on Monday, October 7, at Longmont's Großen Bart Brewery, 1025 Delaware Avenue, with the taproom's cigar and Märzen pairing. Starting at 5 p.m., the first twenty folks in line will get three Brick House cigars, a half-liter of Mutton Chop Märzen and a commemorative stein for just $35. Couldn't sweet-talk your way to the front of the queue? Worry not; there will be single stogies for sale for the rest of the night. Visit the brewery's Facebook page for more details about the happening and the Havanas.

Meet Atticus Jones, the long-awaited Colorado Straight Rye Whiskey, at a special five-course Distiller's Dinner at the Family Jones, 3245 Osage Street, starting at 7 p.m. Monday, October 7. Tickets are $75, and get you not only the meal, but a chance to talk with the Family Jones's distiller and be first in line to buy a bottle (or two) of Atticus Rye. Find out more at the familyjones.co.

Tuesday, October 8

There's not much better than the aroma of freshly baked bread; how many times have you snatched up a soft and flavorless loaf of French bread at King Soopers just because that smell was wafting through the grocery store? Now imagine that smell coming from your own oven — and imagine and you get to tear into the loaf while it's still warm. If that sounds intimidating, don't despair. There are plenty of resources to help novice bakers master the ins and outs of kneading and rising. On Tuesday, October 8, the Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Boulevard, is offering a free sourdough workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; you'll get a batch of sourdough starter and instructions on how to bake your own loaf using just flour, water and salt — no commercial yeast needed. Details are up on the Denver Public Library website.

EXPAND The xiao long bao that started it all at ChoLon. Mark Antonation

Wednesday, October 9

It doesn't seem like almost a decade since ChoLon, 1555 Blake Street, took Denver by storm with its French onion soup dumplings and kaya toast. But on Wednesday, October 9, the pan-Asian restaurant is celebrating nine years in business with a Dressed to the Nines anniversary party. From 6:30 to 10 p.m., the kitchen will be turning out nine exclusive, off-menu dishes inspired by chef Lon Symensma's recent Asian travels, along with bottomless drinks, live music and a Champagne toast. Tickets, $99, (hopefully next year's bash will cost $10, not $1,010) are available now on Open Table; get details on the eatery's Facebook page.

EXPAND Charcoal Bistro is bringing back its vegan dinner series this week. Mark Antonation

Thursday, October 10

The Flatirons Food Film Festival kicks off its seventh year on Thursday, October 10, and its program for the next four days is more wide-ranging than ever. This year's films shine a spotlight on immigrant and international cuisine, including a pair of films from Africa: Tazzeka from Morocco and Cook Off from Zimbabwe (we highly recommend a visit to one of the African Grill and Bar outposts prior to the screenings for a taste of the cuisine that's underrepresented in the Denver area). There will also be documentaries about Mexico's Diana Kennedy and a couple who traded in their city life for 200 acres of barren farmland; visual-art installations inspired by the films; interviews with chefs, sommeliers and farmers; and, of course, spreads of food from Japanese to Jewish deli. A festival pass will run you $90, with individual screenings and events starting at just $13 on the fest's website.

Wash Park favorite Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street, is bringing back its vegan dinner series on Thursday, October 10, with a a four-course menu for just $39. Enjoy seasonal dishes like baby beet salad with apples, candied pecans and ricotta; linguini with roasted mushrooms, balsamic, and a buttery tomato-basil sauce; and hearty rosemary white-bean soup with garlic bread. The menu will be served (alongside the restaurant's regular fare for unabashed carnivores) from 5 to 9 p.m.; make a reservation on Charcoal's website or by calling 303-953-8718.

Ever thought there was something missing from your Negra Modelo? Not a piece of citrus, but something...earthier? If so, the Gold Lion Barbershop, taking place Thursday, October 10, through Saturday, October 12, at the Boiler Room, 1801 Wynkoop Street, is the place for you. That's right: crack open a Negra Modelo during this "immersive pop-up barbershop" — though we have yet to find a barbershop anywhere that isn't immersive — and let tiny bits of hair settle on the rim of your bottle like salt on a margarita glass, lending a certain je ne sais quoi to the flavor of the brew. The trim is free, and a $5 donation to International Rescue Committee (a nonprofit helping refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants start life in the U.S.) will get you three bottles or beer-based cocktails to sip on while you get shorn. Adobo food truck will be on hand serving tacos, and Voodoo Doughnut will provide dessert. Spots are available, first come, first served, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday; RSVP on Eventbrite.

EXPAND Pose with pumpkins and pick your own at Chatfield Farms. Linnea Covington

Friday, October 11

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting cooler, and the costumes are getting skimpier — Halloween is almost here! Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road in Littleton, is embracing the season with the opening of its Pumpkin Festival on Friday, October 11, at 9 a.m. The family favorite includes perusal of the ten-acre pumpkin patch (purchase your perfect gourd for an additional cost); pony rides; face painting; and a miniature corn maze for little sprouts. Fall fair food (funnel cakes, roasted corn, barbecue and burgers) as well as beer will be for sale, so bring your wallet and make a day of it; last entry is at 4 p.m. The festival continues through Sunday, October 13; get the details and your tickets ($4 to $8 in advance) on the Gardens' website.

Keep reading for future food and drink fun.



Bites at 2017's A Taste for Life. Danielle Lirette

Thursday, October 17

Project Angel Heart delivers medically tailored meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses alon— and on Thursday, October 17, the nonprofit organization wants to provide you with delicious food from Denver's top restaurants at its annual fundraiser, A Taste for Life. Starting at 6 p.m., the Hyatt Regency Denver, 650 15th Street, will be the site of bites from over twenty popular eateries, including Death & Co., Uchi, Tavernetta, the Inventing Room and Hop Alley. There will also be free-flowing drinks, a silent auction with piles of great items, and a live auction (which can tend toward the boisterous, thanks to those free-flowing drinks). Tickets, $150, are available now on Project Angel Heart's website, along with a full list of participating eateries.

What's a feast without dessert? Danielle Lirette

Thursday, October 24

Feast, Westword's annual celebration of the Denver restaurant scene, will make its delicious return to the McNichols Building on a new day and time: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday evening. As always, though, Feast will be a true feast for the senses, with music, beverage samplings and dishes from favorite restaurants. Among those already signed on to sample their food are Uchi, Rose & Thorn, Crush Pizza & Tap, La Fillette, Latke Love, Neighbors Wine Bar, Sushi Cup, Jackdaw, The Veggie Whisperer, Roaming Buffalo BBQ, 5280 Burger Bar, Aloy Modern Thai, Big Daddy's Burger Bar, El Coco Pirata, Esters Neighborhood Pub, GQue BBQ, Lucky Mary's Baking Company and Little Man Ice Cream. This year, VIP ticket-holders will again be treated to a special menu, courtesy of the world-renowned Matsuhisa. Bites from Matsuhisa will include spicy tuna crispy rice, chicken gyoza, black cod miso in limestone lettuce, and more, as well as special VIP cocktails to complement the menu. VIP tickets also include early entry into the event at 6 p.m. and a VIP gift bag. Buy tickets and get more info at westwordfeast.com; see the complete lineup of restaurants serving here.

