The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

It's all about the beverages this weekend: From bourbon to bubbly to boba tea, there's a drink for every palate. If you're all about the big game, check out our list of Sunday specials; for non-Super Bowl events over the next few days, as well as big culinary dates to put on the calendar, keep reading.

Friday, January 31

Women who know that relaxing with a good whiskey cocktail isn't just the purview of 1960s-era husbands, who return from the office each night just to loosen their ties and slump grumpily into an armchair to sulk while nursing a tumbler of booze for a few hours, will want to consider Women Who Whiskey's Old Fashioned class on Friday, January 31. The High Lonesome, 3360 Navajo Street, welcomes pro whiskey taster Jackie Zykan to teach a class on mixing the classic spirit; starting at 5 p.m., the free class welcomes women over 21 to learn how to make three different varieties of the drink. Ladies, learn more on Facebook, then RSVP to wwwcoloradochapter@gmail.com to ensure your spot in class (seating is limited); gentlemen, try not to brood too much about being excluded, and try mansplaining the difference between whiskey and whisky to some of your buddies for a change.

EXPAND Hotel Teatro's Study, where you'll get schooled on champagne. Danielle Lirette

Saturday, February 1

Now that the holidays are behind us and your mind is unclouded by merriment, cheer or the desire to chug as many drinks as quickly as possible to mitigate the awkwardness of family gatherings and work parties, you'll recall that you drank some very regrettable champagne during December (or maybe you don't remember, but trust us — you did). Bubbly may be celebratory, but that doesn't mean it's all good. Luckily, you can start honing your champagne-tasting skills now so you know what to serve, order and avoid like the plague in eleven months' time. Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th Street, is hosting a tasting class on Saturday, February 1, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., with a pair of the Nickel's sommeliers guiding you through tastings of capital "C" champagne and other sparkling wines and giving advice on pairings. Tickets, $45 on Eventbrite, include a charcuterie plate with nuts and fruit, and invaluable knowledge that will help you avoid a bad bubbly hangover the next time someone decides to pop a cork. NOTE: This event was previously scheduled for Sunday, January 19.



Groundhog Day is nearly upon us, and we're praying that the furry little guy won't see his shadow — because we're sick of winter. Lola Coastal Mexican, at 1575 Boulder Street, is there for us, though, even if Punxsutawney Phil isn't. Come to the breezy Mexican eatery from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, for its Cabo Beach Party, where you'll find beachy cocktails, cerveza by the bucket, and plenty of light and bright food specials, including ceviche, aguachile, tiraditos and other antojitos. DJ CRL CRRLL will be spinning tunes, and you'll get a shot or a beer on the house if you arrive dressed in your best tropical beachwear. There's no charge for admission, but feel free to call ahead to 720-570-8686 for a reservation.

EXPAND A few of Bambu's refreshing che (desserts) and smoothies. Mark Antonation

Sunday, February 2

Sunday, February 2, may be an orgy of Americana for most (we hear there's a soccer game or something happening?) but you can also get a taste of other cultures at a free Lunar New Year celebration. Bambu, 1147 South Federal Boulevard, is hosting a bash at 1 p.m. with lion and dragon dancers, drum performances and li xi (decorative red envelopes traditionally filled with cash and symbolizing good fortune given to children on holidays). The boba tea shop is also offering 50 percent off all its tea (including milk teas) to celebrate the occasion (see, those red envelopes are lucky already). Details are up on Bambu's Facebook page, and don't forget to visit its website, too, where you can see a selection of over-the-top tea and smoothies.

Now Pho, at 1195 South Federal Boulevard, is also celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Rat with performances by lion dancers from the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center. The acrobatic dancers will perform on six-foot-high poles, and there will also be a dragon dance, drumming, music and more. Come early for the 1 p.m. show and stay for a bowl of pho.

The folks behind Stout Street Social and Humboldt Farm Fish Wine are opening up a taco joint in Five Points, and they've decided to go hard by hosting a soft opening on Sunday, February 2 — with an all-you-can-eat spread for just $15 during the big game. From 3:30 through the final whistle, Su Taco, 2124 Larimer Street, will be serving bottomless tacos, enchiladas, chips and queso, wings and — most deliciously — churros, all for a bargain-basement price. The joint's TVs will be tuned to the game and its full bar will be pouring, so with all the money you'll save on food, you can get an extra drink or seven. Take a peek at Su Taco's Facebook page for more details.

Keep reading for future food and drink events to fill your calendar....

EXPAND It's still too cold to sit on Bistro Vendôme's patio, but the food at its sparkling wine dinner will be fire. Scott Lentz

Wednesday, February 5

Pre-Valentine's Day, you can still treat your sweetie (even if — especially if — your sweetie is yourself!) to something explosive at Bistro Vendôme, 1420 Larimer Street. Throw off the shackles of the Gregorian calendar and pricy prix fixe menus and book a table on Wednesday, February 5, for a sparkling wine dinner. The five courses include delights like a progressive oyster trio with quince-guajillo jelly, spicy cranberry mustard and gooseberry mignonette; fried chicken served with cucumber and caviar crème fraîche; and banana cheesecake in a peanut-panko crust. Five pink and white sparklers accompany the $125 meal; the corks come out at 6:30 p.m. Take a look at the complete menu on Bistro's Facebook page, then call 303-825-3232 for reservations and be prepared to win(e) Valentine's Day a week in advance.

EXPAND Indulge in this luxurious raviolo of bison, butternut, sage and ricotta before Lent raises its ugly head. Il Posto

Friday, February 7

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Westwood's Re:Vision, 3800 Morrison Road, is debuting an art exhibit that's sweet not only for lovebirds, but also the entire neighborhood. The launch party for All You Need Is Love and Chocolate runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 7; guests will get a sneak peek of goodies from the Cultura Chocolate Factoría & Café that will soon be opening on site, as well as appetizers from chef Edwin Sandoval's Xatrucho and Mayan street-food truck, X'tabai Yucateco. Tickets are just $10 on the community development organization's website. While you're there, dive even deeper into the flavors of the season by signing up for one of Cultura's cooking classes over the next two weeks: a chocolate mousse kids' class at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 ($5); mole class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 ($25); and chocoflan class from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 ($25). There are still spaces available for all classes, but they're going quickly (as chocolate tends to do).

We haven't even put Lunar New Year celebrations or Valentine's Day behind us, but Denver Central Market and Il Posto are already looking forward to Carnival. Countries around the world revel in that debauchery in February and early March, before the deprivation of Lent; RiNo's version runs Friday, February 7, through Sunday, February 9, with a trio of events. Il Posto, 2601 Larimer Street, is serving a Carnival tasting menu on Friday for $60 that includes items like beet risotto with gorgonzola and balsamic vinegar; duck, ricotta and spinach inside flaky puff pastry; and tuna crudo with green cabbage and dill. Reserve your seat on OpenTable. Saturday brings the DCM After Dark at the Market, 2669 Larimer Street, with exclusive bites and cocktails, DJs and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.; your entry is $15 on Eventbrite and includes one drink and a festive feathered mask. Finally, Sunday is family day with an all-ages party from noon to 2 p.m. that boasts jugglers, face painters and more off-the-menu food items. The best part? In addition to $5 from the ticket price for DCM After Dark, all profits from the weekend will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund Australia.

Saturday, February 8

Rats aren't all bad — especially if they're talented and adorable (Remy from Ratatouille), meme-able (Pizza Rat) or the first animal of the zodiac, bringing rebirth and renewal (Lunar New Year). And on Saturday, February 8, you can celebrate the Year of the Rat (which admittedly begins a couple of weeks earlier, on January 25) at the Chinese New Year party put on by the Nathan Yip Foundation. From 5:30 to 11 p.m., ballrooms at the Grand Hyatt Denver, 1750 Welton Street, will be transformed into an expansive night market, with food stations, games, palm readers, calligraphers and traditional clothing; this year, there will also be a formal Chinese banquet where guests can enjoy traditions such as yu sheng, a salad composed of auspicious ingredients that are mixed at the table by diners to ensure a prosperous new year. Tickets ($250, or $150 for young professionals under 36), along with details and colorful pictures of the event, are available now on the foundation's website.

There are an infinite number of ways to construct a martini; the flashy versions that most catch our attention (and ire!) are the ones that combine random liquors — not gin or vodka — with an off-the-wall flavor and then tack "tini" onto the end (popcorn-tini, anyone?). For the discerning, though, a martini is gin and vermouth; vodka is acceptable, but only in a pinch. On Saturday, February 8, see how Denver bars build their drinks at the Shaken, Not Stirred Martini Party. The annual fundraiser for Boys Hope Girls Hope — a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring, tutoring and scholarships to academically motivated kids from disadvantaged backgrounds — takes over the History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, from 7 to 10 p.m., with appetizers and dancing to accompany bartenders' creations. Tickets are $75 or $125 on the Boys Hope Girls Hope website.

Sunday, February 9

Accio pint glass! On Sunday, February 9, all you have to do is swish your wand about to summon good times and cheer at the generically named Wizard's Beer Festival (the wizarding world has become significantly more litigious, it seems). Diebolt Brewing Co., 3855 Mariposa Street, is the site of the shenanigans, with four two-hour sessions throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. and 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. There will be tarot card readers, DJs and wand-making classes; your $45 ticket will get you a welcome beer and tickets for five further potions. Just remember: You can't evanesco your hangover the next day. Pick up your tickets at Eventbrite before those sneaky Slytherins find a way to steal them all.

EXPAND Get oozy at the Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest. Danielle Lirette

Saturday, February 15

The folks that brought you November's mac and cheese festival are doubling down on dairy with a grilled cheese and beer festival on Saturday, February 15. Yes, after stuffing yourself on ooey, gooey, creamy mac, you can now get your cheese and carb combo in the form of crispy, crunchy sandwiches washed down by craft beer. Show up for unlimited bites from Blake Street Tavern, Maine Shack and Cheese Love Grill, among others; bottomless brews are courtesy of Horse and Dragon, Mockery, Spice Trade and Zuni Street. Tickets are currently on sale on Eventbrite or Facebook for $54 or $89 (the Big Cheese option gets you early entry and full-sized beers instead of samples), though prices are set to increase as the event approaches. Choose from the afternoon (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.) or evening (5 to 8 p.m.) session at Runway 35 Park, 8863 East 47th Avenue.

Friday, February 21, through Sunday, March 1

For ten days in late February, Denver eateries are going to be crammed with diners seeking great deals. Yes, Denver Restaurant Week returns on Friday, February 21, and runs through Sunday, March 1; both longstanding institutions and trendy hot spots will be serving multi-course prix fixe menus offered at just $25, $35 or $45. Visit the event website, where you'll find scrumptious pics of some of last year's most delectable dishes, as well as over 200 participating restaurants and their 2020 menus (some of our favorites include AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q, Il Posto, Vesta and Denver Milk Market). The race for reservations is on! It's you vs. the rest of Denver scrambling to book the best tables in town.

Friday, February 21

An offshoot of the Slow Food movement, the first Slow Wine Guide was published in 2010 and covered only Italian wines; a decade later, it's expanded into California and Oregon. And on Friday, February 21, the Slow Wine Tour lands in Denver. The free tasting is open only to industry folks (business cards and work credentials are required for entry), highlights products from nearly 65 vineyards, and takes place at Asterisk, 1075 Park Avenue West, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the Slow Wine website for more details and a list of producers that will be in attendance, then hit up Eventbrite to RSVP.

EXPAND Karaage from the Ginger Pig, whose owner, Natascha Hess, is participating in this year's CineChef. Michael Emery Hecker

Thursday, March 5

The annual kickoff to the Boulder International Film Festival, CineChef, returns on Thursday, March 5, with a literal battle of the sexes (there are knives involved, after all). It's the men versus the women as the chefs go head to head at Boulder's Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce Street; each team will turn out film-inspired fare, with guests voting on the most scrumptious cinematic bites. Participating chefs include Linda Hampsten Fox (the Bindery), Becca Henry (ChoLon) and John Platt (Riffs Urban Fare). Further details and tickets for the 5:30 p.m. event ($100 or $145) are up now on the festival's website.

Thursday, March 12

A wealth of Denver's A-list restaurants are uniting under one roof on Thursday, March 12, to raise money for the National Kidney Foundation at its annual feast, Great Chefs of the West. Starting at 6 p.m., Exdo Event Center, 1399 35th Street, will play host to talent from Death & Co., Mercantile, the Bindery, American Elm, El Five, Woodie Fisher and over fifteen other restaurants and bars serving their most extravagant bites and beverages. And while tickets aren't cheap ($200, though you can save $20 by purchasing before January 6), you'd spend that much on Lyft rides alone trying to navigate from one end of town to another to hit up each and every eatery. Find out more about the event on the NKF website.

If you know of a date that should be on this calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com.