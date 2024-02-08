The Ten Best Places to Celebrate Galentine’s

February 14 may be for couples but there’s an entire week of events dedicated to you and your female friends. Though a relatively new holiday, Galentine’s is not one to overlook. Take the opportunity to commemorate and appreciate the wonderful women in your life with these fun activities across the city, including happy hours, themed brunches, afternoon tea, crafty pop-ups and more.
If you're planning a date night, too, check out our Valentine’s Day dining guide and list of offbeat ideas.
Beet & Yarrow
3330 Brighton Boulevard
720-934-6438
beetandyarrow.com
Buy yourself flowers and learn to build a bouquet at Beet & Yarrow’s floral design workshop, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This beginner-friendly class will include all materials needed for arranging, plus a complimentary craft beer or glass of wine from The Woods, a rooftop restaurant also located at The Source Hotel. One ticket to the event costs $85; two tickets are priced at $160. Reserve your seat on the florist’s website.
The Infinite Monkey Theorem
3200 Larimer Street
512-271-6807
theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com
Sip wine and design your own one-of-a-kind hat while supporting two local, female-owned businesses. The Infinite Monkey Theorem’s collaborative event with Gem Hats is set to occur on Wednesday, February 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be put towards your custom hat purchase, which will range between $175 and $225 based on design selections. Bonus: they’re made using almost entirely upcycled materials. Additionally, guests can enjoy one complimentary beverage and happy hour pricing, which includes $20 bottles of rosé.
Leven Deli Co.
123 West 12th Avenue
303-325-5691
eatleven.com
Looking to celebrate on a budget? On February 13, Leven will offer happy hour food and drink specials all day long. Purchase $24 bottles of its house white, red or rosé or opt for a bubbly quartet of mimosas for just $28. Build-your-own charcuterie boards which are priced at $18 per and pair perfectly with any beverage. Nosh on housemade selections like roasted tomato pesto, marinated Castelvetrano olives, dolmas and whipped feta in the eatery’s bright, airy atmosphere. If the weather’s warm, snag a table on its patio.
Local Jones
249 Columbine Street
720-772-5022
halcyonhotelcherrycreek.com
Visit the Halcyon hotel’s signature restaurant for Galentine’s tea, available on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Warm scones, housemade pastries, savory sandwiches and champagne will be served alongside your choice of loose leaf tea. The charming experience is priced at $55 per person and can be reserved via OpenTable.
Additionally, Local Jones will host a Galentine’s brunch on Sunday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m complete with a vinyl playlist and both sweet and savory bites. After your meal, stop by the Link x Lou pop-up to get permanent bracelets with your bestie. Jewelry appointments can be pre-booked on Calendly and brunch reservations are available on the restaurant’s website.
Nurture
2949 Federal Boulevard
303-390-1252
visitnurture.com
On Sunday, February 11, Nurture will throw a Galentine’s bash with fun activities like a twerking class, flash tattoos, floral bouquets and a market filled with local, women-owned businesses. Tickets to the marketplace are free, though you might want to opt for the $22 gift bag including several self-care items, plus a non-alcoholic or boozy beverage.
For the full experience, book reservations for its $44 three-course brunch. The menu features strawberry champagne or zero-proof rosé; bananas flambé crêpes; candied bacon or a vegan option; plus a butternut squash heart topped with a poached egg, green goddess dressing and mushroom relish. Seating is available at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Poka Lola Social Club
1850 Wazee Street
720-460-2728
pokaloladenver.com
On Saturday, February 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., Poka Lola Social Club’s all-female bar team will be shaking up its Oh La La drink menu. Sip on the Lovesick cocktail featuring The Family Jones vodka and bittersweet chocolate ($16). Try the Shortcake Shimmy made with cream cheese-washed El Jimador Silver Tequila ($15), or keep things classy with Chandon rosé splits ($13). Live music and Chained Up's permanent jewelry pop-up will add to the celebration.
Punch Bowl Social
65 Broadway
303-765-2695
punchbowlsocial.com
Punch Bowl Social will glitz up game night with Valentine’s-themed cocktails, beats from DJ Erin Stereo and nostalgic board games like Candyland, Girl Talk and more. Plus, the party will feature a DIY friendship bracelet bar, free heart-shaped sunglasses and the opportunity to book a private karaoke room and bowling lanes. The venue also has a vintage arcade and table games including ping pong and billiards, guaranteeing a fun and entertaining girls’ night out. Get $15 tickets and mark your calendar for Friday, February 9 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
3940 West 32nd Avenue
720-519-1845
rootedcraftkitchen.com
Swifties won’t want to miss this Galentine’s Day celebration! On Sunday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rooted Craft American Kitchen’s Highlands location will host a pre-Super Bowl brunch centered not around football, but Taylor Swift. Enjoy a playlist with all her musical eras, disco ball decor, $20 bottomless mimosas and pancake specials, plus its full brunch menu. Reservations are highly encouraged.
Traveling Mercies
2501 Dallas Street Suite 311, Aurora
travelingmerciesbar.com
Check out Traveling Mercies, the newest bar at Stanley Marketplace and the latest endeavor from James Beard award-winner chef Caroline Glover. Toast to friendship with drink specials including mezcal and tequila shots, French 75s and rosé by the glass. Every bevvy pairs well with its fancy light bites like mussels escabeche toast, oysters on the half shell and its Galentine’s Day exclusive: crispy potato with caviar. February 13 is one of the few times the eatery will accept reservations so don’t miss out.
Wilde
3618 Tejon Street
wilderestaurantdenver.com
If you’re looking for that feminine aesthetic and delicious eats, book a table at Wilde. This new brunch spot by chef Lydie Lovett captures the essence of Baja California with pastel hues and boho chic decor that acts as the perfect Instagram backdrop. A live DJ will add to the vibe during its Galentine’s brunch on Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy the Bloody Mary bar curated by its neighboring craft distiller Spirit Hound, along with a brunch entree like its popular carne asada breakfast burrito, crab cake benedict or wild-caught shrimp and grits. Dessert is also included when you purchase $25 tickets on Eventbrite.
