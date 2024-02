The Ten Best Places to Celebrate Galentine’s

click to enlarge Sip wine and create a gorgeous arrangement during Beet & Yarrow’s floral design workshop. Beet & Yarrow

Beet & Yarrow

3330 Brighton Boulevard

720-934-6438

beetandyarrow.com

Buy yourself flowers and learn to build a bouquet at Beet & Yarrow’s floral design workshop, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This beginner-friendly class will include all materials needed for arranging, plus a complimentary craft beer or glass of wine from The Woods, a rooftop restaurant also located at The Source Hotel. One ticket to the event costs $85; two tickets are priced at $160.



The Infinite Monkey Theorem

3200 Larimer Street

512-271-6807

theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

Sip wine and design your own one-of-a-kind hat while supporting two local, female-owned businesses. The Infinite Monkey Theorem’s collaborative event with



Leven Deli Co.

123 West 12th Avenue

303-325-5691

eatleven.com

Looking to celebrate on a budget? On February 13, Leven will offer happy hour food and drink specials all day long. Purchase $24 bottles of its house white, red or rosé or opt for a bubbly quartet of mimosas for just $28. Build-your-own charcuterie boards which are priced at $18 per and pair perfectly with any beverage. Nosh on housemade selections like roasted tomato pesto, marinated Castelvetrano olives, dolmas and whipped feta in the eatery's bright, airy atmosphere. If the weather's warm, snag a table on its patio.

click to enlarge Local Jones will serve sweet and savory bites during Galentine’s tea. Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek

Local Jones

249 Columbine Street

720-772-5022

halcyonhotelcherrycreek.com

Visit the Halcyon hotel’s signature restaurant for Galentine’s tea, available on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Warm scones, housemade pastries, savory sandwiches and champagne will be served alongside your choice of loose leaf tea. The charming experience is priced at $55 per person and can be reserved via



Additionally, Local Jones will host a Galentine’s brunch on Sunday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m complete with a vinyl playlist and both sweet and savory bites. After your meal, stop by the



Nurture

2949 Federal Boulevard

303-390-1252

visitnurture.com

On Sunday, February 11, Nurture will throw a Galentine’s bash with fun activities like a twerking class, flash tattoos, floral bouquets and a market filled with local, women-owned businesses.



For the full experience, book reservations for its $44 three-course brunch. The menu features strawberry champagne or zero-proof rosé; bananas flambé crêpes; candied bacon or a vegan option; plus a butternut squash heart topped with a poached egg, green goddess dressing and mushroom relish. Seating is available at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

click to enlarge Poka Lola Social Club’s Shortcake Shimmy cocktail, one of several love-inspired drink specials. Poka Lola Social Club / Jeff Fierberg

February 14 may be for couples but there’s an entire week of events dedicated to you and your female friends. Though a relatively new holiday, Galentine’s is not one to overlook. Take the opportunity to commemorate and appreciate the wonderful women in your life with these fun activities across the city, including happy hours, themed brunches, afternoon tea, crafty pop-ups and more.If you're planning a date night, too, check out our Valentine’s Day dining guide and list of offbeat ideas