Beer Calendar: Strawberry Lemonade, Kiwi IPA and Chile Beers

In retrospect, the owners of Boulder Beer Company are probably sighing with relief that they decided in January to close the doors to its brewpub, which was Colorado's oldest. If the pub was struggling four months ago, then it would certainly be suffering more now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several of Boulder Beer's flagship brands are still being made and distributed by Sleeping Giant Brewing, a Denver contract company that took over production. But the rest of the brewery's equipment is now being sold at auction as it has to be cleared out before its building is sold to new owners.

The online auction, which began May 19 and continues for a few days at rollerauction.com, includes "Cleaver Brooks boiler, Twist bottle rinser, grain mills, grain blowers, grain silo, forklift, box truck, 2002 Dodge Dakota, cooking and heating, refrigeration, bar stools, patio chairs and tables, lab equipment, brewery equipment, tools, adjustable dock plate, fencing, smallwares and much more."

It's a sad end to what was one of Colorado's most storied brewpubs, but it may just be the beginning if the state's brewing industry isn't able to recover from a disastrous 2020.

Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen

Wednesday, May 20

After closing down for two months, Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen is finally reopening for takeout and delivery of beer and food. Hours today are 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery is the latest small, non-packaging brewery to figure out a way to get its beers into cans for to-go sales. Beginning today, the brewery has sixteen-ounce four-packs of Sawatch American IPA, Four Pass Pilsner and This Beer Really Ties the Room Together Blonde Milk Stout.

Bruz Beers has its Dawg Daze IPA ready to go today. Brewed with continental malts and a combination of European and American hops, "Dawg Daze is nicely hop-forward with a rich complexity imparted by a bold Belgian yeast," the brewery says. "Notes of citrus, apples and apricots mingle with the spicy and citrusy hops to create truly unique flavor and aroma profiles."

Thursday, May 21

Cerebral Brewing will have a new beer available to purchase online at 9 a.m. (and pick up later in the day). Bird of War: All the Berries is a 6.3 percent ABV smoothie-style sour ale with Bird of Paradise fruit, along with blackberry, boysenberry, raspberry, yumberry and lactose.

Friday, May 22

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield celebrates its sixth anniversary — in to-go fashion — with five new beers. The first is Kiwi Eating Kiwis, a New England-stye IPA with kiwis and New Zealand hops that gives it a tropical aroma and balanced fruit flavor. The second is a new version of the brewery's Michelada, this time with the addition of fresh habanero peppers, thus creating Michelada Caliente. The other three have yet to be revealed.

Fan Fiction New England Style Double IPA returns to Fiction Beer Company with a new twist: The brewery took the original recipe and doubled the amount of Mosaic in the dry hop. The beer, a recurring collaboration with the CO:NE IPA & Hazy Haze Facebook fan page, is also brewed with malted oats, malted wheat, Root Shoot Malting’s gold medal-winning Genie Pale malt, Galaxy and Citra hops. "The beer showcases a soft mouthfeel and citrus flavor, from the use of oats and tropical hops. Orange, mango, pineapple, and lemon balance a hoppy aroma full of grassy and tropical notes," the brewery says. Fan Fiction is available in four-packs.

Saturday, May 23

May is chile beer time at Alpine Dog Brewing, which has put on its Chile Pepper Beer Fest for the past four years. This time around, everyone will have to party at home, but there will plenty of spicy suds to do it with. Alpine Dog is releasing four bottled beers infused with various chiles and other flavors. They are: Habanero Coconut Thunder Puppy Juicy IPA; Smoky Chili Pepper Wolf's Blood Red Ale; Jalapeno + Hatch Chili Baron of Highfall Dry Hopped Pilsner; and Oaxacan Mole Dyatlov Pass Incident Imperial Stout.

Memorial Day Weekend is here, and although Colorado's breweries are not yet ready to party, they are helping people do so at home. As such, Station 26 Brewing will be offering a barbecue feast and new beer for takeout. The food is cola-braised pork butt, Texas hot links, crispy pork belly, creamy homemade mac n' cheese, braised greens, corn bread, tangy BBQ sauce from Roaming Bull Brasserie. The beer is Strawberry Lemonade Sherbet, "a delectable pastry sour beer featuring balanced flavors of strawberry fruit, lemons, and vanilla," the brewery says. "Brewed with lactose for a smooth mouthfeel, with a tart finish. And gluten reduced! Available in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans. Go to the web site to pre-order food and brewskis.

Woods Boss Brewing will release four canned beers. The Contour Lines v2, the second version of this New England-style IPA series, done in collaboration with Craft Alley and Beer Drop. With notes of orange and pineapple, the beer is available in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans. The brewery will also have its version of Colorado Strong Pale Ale, a benefit beer supporting our brewers and bartenders. The third beer is Good Nectar of the Forest, a double New England IPA with lots of hops. The fourth beer is TBA.

Flux Opacitor is back at River North Brewery for Memorial Day weekend. "This hazy IPA is 8.4 percent ABV and full of Citra and Mosaic hops, giving it tropical, citrus flavors," the brewery says.

Lady Justice Brewing and Lady Gang Music have teamed up to create an American Pale Lager in celebration of the release of "Git It," a single off of Lady Gang's upcoming album, Full Throttle. Made with prickly pear and pineapple to represent the desert and the ocean, the beer will be available in cans and Crowlers. Lady Gang will be at the brewery to hand out purchased beer to go and will perform a live-stream concert at 3 p.m.

Goldspot Brewing brings back Grassroots IPA in Crowlers. "This beer is jam-packed with Lemondrop and Idaho 7 hops for notes of dank lemon, and at 5.5 percent ABV, it's a beer you can drink all day," the brewery says.

Westfax Brewing releases three cans at noon, including its version of Colorado Strong Pale Ale, a benefit beer brewed with all Colorado ingredients supplied by Root Shoot Malting and Colorado Hop Company. Organized by Left Hand Brewing and the Colorado Brewers Guild, the effort includes more than one hundred breweries; twenty percent of all sales of Colorado Strong Pale Ale will return to the Colorado Strong Fund and will be allocated directly to provide assistance to healthcare, hospitality, service industry, and gig economy workers across the state. Colorado Strong Pale Ale will be available in four-packs, and as single sixteen-ounce cans. The brewery will also have Coconut & Almond Porter and Cilantro Lima Ale.





Tuesday, May 26



for the release of its version of Colorado Strong Pale Ale, a benefit beer supporting our brewers and bartenders. It will be available in Crowlers to go.