Beer Calendar: Go for Gold at Hogshead; Get Raspberried at River North

Raices Brewing, in conjunction with Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres, is hosting a five-part series of panels through the summer called RACISMo Zero, designed "to provide information and bring consciousness and reform on topics about racism," the brewery says. "We understand the need of discussing topics to different audiences and elevate the dialogue, narratives and identities."

The first session, on "colorism," took place last week at the taproom (which is limited to fifty guests because of coronavirus restrictions). The next panel takes place at 5:30 p.m. on July 28 and is called "Youth: Activism & Change." Panelists include Jenny Santos of Servicios de la Raza, Solicia López of Student Voice, and Jordan García of Girls Inc. Learn about all the sessions on the Raices Brewing website.

"Within the discussions, we examine racism and its historic and present-day impact, we provide information on effective protest and activism, on how to be anti-racist, and nuances of racism, human rights and policy," the brewery says. To participate, register at raicesbrewing.com/racismozero. Masks are required.

Keep reading to see craft-beer events into late July.

EXPAND Denver Beer Co.

Wednesday, July 22

Denver Beer Co. brings its Virtual Pairing Series back, this time with a take-and-bake pizza-and-beer pairing co-hosted by Lucky Pie Pizza master Sam Reed. To participate, simply pre-order your pairing pack for pick-up at either taproom. Then, at 5 p.m., Reed and DBC head brewer Jason Buehler will lead the pairing, including a dough-tossing lesson on Facebook Live, followed by a Q&A. Each two-person pairing is $60 and includes dough, sauce and tappings for three kinds of pizzas, plus six-packs of Pretzel Assassin Amber Lager, Juicy Freak Juicy IPA and Incredible Pedal IPA.

Cerebral Brewing has two fresh IPAs in cans. Myopic Tendencies is a low-alcohol, 3.9 percent ABV "micro IPA" made with El Dorado and Citra hops. Secret Chat Room is a 7 percent IPA made with Mosaic and Strata.

TRVE Brewing

Thursday, July 23

TRVE Brewing brings back Atla, a farmhouse ale made with kveik yeast. This is the second iteration of this spring seasonal, which is brewed with Troubadour Malting's Pevec and Antero malts, along with Citra, Mandarina Bavaria and Tettnang hops, then steeped with juniper. It is available on tap and in cans to go.

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus, so Hogshead Brewery has decided to host its own beer-themed version. Starting today and running for seventeen days, guests can try their hand at 54 different "events" over seventeen days. Entry is $5, and all of that money will be donated to the staff. The first to complete all 54 events wins a firkin and a $200 gift card. Other prizes will be given to the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers. Examples of the events include: Drink a proper pint out of every beer engine; pay for and crush a bag of Prawn Cocktail chips; pull yourself a pint of water; bring a first-timer in or buy a first-time customer a beer; do your best celebrity/politician impression; and make a basket in the trash using your receipt. To see the entire list of categories and other rules and information, go to the Hogshead website.

Black Project

Friday, July 24

Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales will have at least four new beers available today, including three sour ales, along with the brewery's version of All Together, a beer that breweries across the country are making to raise money for restaurants workers who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Black Project's version is a sour IPA featuring Citra, Mosaic, Cascade and Simcoe hops.

Woods Boss Brewing will release its version of Black is Beautiful, a beer that is being brewed by more than a thousand beer makers around the country in support of causes that benefit people of color. Spearheaded by Weathered Souls, a black-owned brewery in Texas, the beer uses the same label everywhere, but the recipe varies greatly. Woods Boss will be donating proceeds to Project Voyce, which works with Denver Public Schools students to prepare prepare them "to take the lead as community organizers who are equipped to advocate for equity-focused solutions to social problems." It will be available in cans starting at noon.

New Image Brewing has two new beers available in cans. Infinite Sequence: Canadian Coffee is a huge, 12.5 percent ABV breakfast stout made with Canadian maple syrup and coffee. Virtual Tiki Party is an 8.5 percent ABV New England-style IPA brewed with Chinook and Sabro hops, along with coconut and pineapple.

Cedar Creek Pub in Aurora taps Fremont Brewing's rare and delicious Rusty Nail. The beer is an oatmeal stout aged in bourbon barrels with licorice and cinnamon bark for fifteen months. "Rusty Nail pounds your palate, challenges your perception of all that you’ve known of beer, and leaves you wanting...another sip," Cedar Creek says. In addition, Cedar Creek will also have "a special release of the tenth anniversary beer from a brewery in Greensboro, Vermont. This beer is so rare in Colorado we can not advertise it on social media."

EXPAND River North Brewery

Saturday, July 25

River North Brewery will celebrate raspberries today by releasing Soiree Raspberry Kettle Sour in cans for the first time. the brewery will also release Raspberry Cabernet J. Marie.

Blue Tile Brewing is back with batch two of its stellar Punk Is Dead India Pale Lager. The single-hop beer is brewed with Styrian Wolf hops.

As part of its second-anniversary celebration, Dos Luces Brewery will have a very limited tasting of upcoming barrel releases. "Every once in a while, we have to tap our barrels to make sure that the aging beer is coming along nicely and hasn't developed any off flavors. This time, you get to join us," says Dos Luces, which only brews the pre-Columbian-style beers chicha and pulque. The two new brews are Túpac Amaru III with pomegranate, aged in Colombian rum barrels, and Moctezuma III with strawberry, aged in tequila barrels.

Cilantro Lime Ale returns to Westfax Brewing, where it will be available on tap and in four-packs to go. Made with lime juice, lime zest and fresh cilantro, it offers up a fresh taste of summer, the brewery says. In addition, Westfax will have various cellared bottles of other beers available. Go to the Facebook page for details.

Celebrating ten years in business is a special milestone — even more so in craft brewing — and Grimm Brothers Brewhouse in Loveland wants to make note of it. The celebration takes place from noon to 9 p.m., and the $10 tables must be reserved in advance because of COVID restrictions. Each reservation will be good for one hour and 45 minutes — tables will be sanitized between seatings — and will include one souvenir Tenth Anniversary mug. In addition, the brewery will have some special-release anniversary beers.

Colorado Brewers Guild

Wednesday, July 29

Although Colorado Craft Beer Week and Collaboration Fest were canceled, Colorado Pint Day is back on. In this case, drop into a participating Colorado craft brewery, buy a pint and get the 2020 Pint Day glass for free; the effort is a fundraiser by the Colorado Brewers Guild. Different breweries will have different rules this year — and many will only be selling the glasses in advance online to keep crowds down. This year's sixteen-ounce glass features organic-printed bighorn sheep art by Mallory Hodgkin. Breweries that have already announced their participation include Fiction Beer, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Station 26 Brewing, Comrade Brewing, Platt Park Brewing and Woods Boss Brewing.

In addition to Pint Day, Platt Park Brewing will release the next beer in its Ice Cream Parlor series. This Milkshake IPA is brewed with peach purée, Madagascar bourbon vanilla and milk sugar.

Saturday, August 1

Join Purpose Brewing in Fort Collins for a "socially distanced single-day gathering" celebrating its third anniversary. There will be indoor and outdoor seating, tented areas, table service, food, music and beer.