Beer Calendar: Kettle Sours, Fruit Beers and Summer Seasonals

Dozens of Colorado breweries faded to black this week to honor the spirit of the protests demanding justice for George Floyd. Some are staying away from social media or promotional information, while others have posted the now-familiar black squares on Facebook and Instagram as messages of support.

The outpouring of emotion comes at the same time that many of these breweries are trying to figure out how to reopen for on-site consumption for the first time since March, when they were all closed by Governor Jared Polis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New requirements for the already struggling breweries include having to offer a food option at all times and spacing tables six feet apart from one another.

But for many, business concerns have been superseded by larger, societal ones. As Our Mutual Friend Brewing co-owner Brandon Proff wrote on the brewery's Facebook page: "We want to make it through the pandemic, but keeping business coming in and OMF afloat is not acceptable if it means being passive, complacent, and ignorant of things that allow inequality, violence and racism to exist. Black Lives Matter. Beer does not."

EXPAND New Image Brewing

Wednesday, June 3

Cerebral Brewing has two IPAs available in cans. The first is Scam Likely: Nelson, a version of the brewery's popular 8 percent ABV double IPA made with Nelson hops. The second is Strange Claw, a 7 percent ABV IPA made with Columbus and Citra hops.

New Image Brewing in Arvada is taking pre-orders for the latest round of Genetic Nurture, a collaboration that the brewery originally did with Ology Brewing Company. The double dry-hopped New England-style IPA will be available for pick-up on Friday, June 5.

Denver Beer Co. brings back its popular virtual pairing series, this time with charcuterie. Pre-order your pairing pack for pick-up at one of the brewery's two taprooms, then go to the brewery's Facebook page for a live stream at 5 p.m. so you can follow along with head brewer Jason Buehler's guided tasting. Each two-person pairing pack is $55 and includes two six-packs and a Crowler of beer and two charcuterie plates from Cheese Meat Board.

EXPAND Seedstock Brewing

Friday, June 5



Seedstock Brewing taps Session Saison just in time for reopened patio season. "Sunshine in color, it has an aroma of fresh citrus and bubble gum. It is peppery crisp with a dry, bright finish," the brewery says. Raices Brewing brings back Cafecito Blonde Ale at 3 p.m. Drink some in the taproom or on the patio, or take it with you to go. Pupusas Food Truck will be there with food. Empourium Brewing taps Solenya Cucumber Basil Kettle Sour in honor of the first First Friday of summer. "This 4.3 percent ABV beer is refreshing, mildly tart and ridiculously delicious," the brewery says. "It's exploding with cucumber flavor because of the 180 pounds of fresh cucumbers, ten pounds of fresh-squeezed lemon juice and one pound of fresh basil." Little Reds Kitchen will be on site with food. Odyssey Beerwerks taps Wanderlust Berliner Weisse, a 4 percent ABV German-style sour wheat beer. The brewery is offering an optional burst of flavor from Raspberry or Woodruff (herbal) syrup. Something Brewery in Brighton releases Resting Sour Face, a blackberry kettle sour IPA made with graham cracker and cinnamon, at 3 p.m. It will be available in the slushy machine, on tap for indoor/outdoor seating and in Crowlers to go. El Taco Social will be there with food. EXPAND Goldspot Brewing Saturday, June 6

Hops & Pie and Station 26 Brewing release the second beer in their new ongoing collaboration: Homerberry, in honor of Hops & Pie's newest venture, Berkeley Donuts. This version of the 6.9 percent ABV Homerberry White Stout features blackberries, vanilla and lactose. The first beer in the series was Strawberry Homerberry. The beer will be available at both the brewery and the restaurant. Goldspot Brewing will release the first in its planned series of summer strawberry sours. This one, a collaboration with Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, is a strawberry and Persian lime kettle sour that is "amazingly refreshing, tart and juicy," the brewery says.

joins many other Colorado breweries by tapping its version of Colorado Strong Pale — but in River North fashion, the brewery made it a double strong ale. Colorado Double Strong is a Blonde Barleywine that has an ABV of 10.8 percent and was produced with all Colorado hops and malts; 20 percent of sales go to the

, a fund set up by Colorado Brewers Guild for health-care, hospitality service-industry and gig-economy workers across Colorado. It is available at both taprooms.