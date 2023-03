Black Restaurant Week Launches First Campaign in Denver, Running March 17-26

Ferrell and two colleagues, Warren Luckett and Derek Robinson, established Black Restaurant Week in Houston in 2016. Although the event has appeared in the Southwest region since 2020, this year it's launching its inaugural event in Denver, March 17-26. So far, more than a dozen Black-owned eateries have signed on, including Konjo Ethiopian Food,



“Most of the businesses that participate in our campaign [are] naturally affordable,” says Ferrell. She ties this to the history of Black Restaurant Week, explaining, “Houston has a really robust culinary scene, as well as a very big Houston Restaurant Week campaign. But we realized a lot of businesses in our community didn’t really fit that business model of fine dining. We have a lot more fast-casual restaurant concepts in our community.



“Many businesses in our community are smaller, and so they don’t really have the financial resources to invest in big marketing campaigns," Ferrell continues. She notes that registering to participate in Black Restaurant Week is completely free and available at any time, even after the start of a regional campaign.



“Food trucks, bakeries, restaurants — they all do well within the campaign,” Ferrell says, adding that even farmer's market stands have participated. “The one requirement we have is that there is Black ownership in the business.”

click to enlarge The Black-owned TeaLee's Teahouse captures the spirit of the Five Points neighborhood. TeaLee's Teahouse & Bookstore



“Years ago, if you were to ask me [to] name five Black-owned restaurants in Houston, I probably would have struggled,” says Falayn Ferrell, co-founder and managing director of Black Restaurant Week . “Now someone asks, I’m like, ‘Well, what side of town are you on? What type of food do you want?’ It’s an empowering conversation.”Ferrell and two colleagues, Warren Luckett and Derek Robinson, established Black Restaurant Week in Houston in 2016. Although the event has appeared in the Southwest region since 2020, this year it's launching its inaugural event in Denver, March 17-26. So far, more than a dozen Black-owned eateries have signed on, including Mattie's Soul Food Bar & Lounge MyKings Ice Cream , and Taste Bud Bullies food truck.“Most of the businesses that participate in our campaign [are] naturally affordable,” says Ferrell. She ties this to the history of Black Restaurant Week, explaining, “Houston has a really robust culinary scene, as well as a very big Houston Restaurant Week campaign. But we realized a lot of businesses in our community didn’t really fit that business model of fine dining. We have a lot more fast-casual restaurant concepts in our community.“Many businesses in our community are smaller, and so they don’t really have the financial resources to invest in big marketing campaigns," Ferrell continues. She notes that registering to participate in Black Restaurant Week is completely free and available at any time, even after the start of a regional campaign.“Food trucks, bakeries, restaurants — they all do well within the campaign,” Ferrell says, adding that even farmer's market stands have participated. “The one requirement we have is that there is Black ownership in the business.”Black Restaurant Week is also flexible on location, allowing establishments like Luchals in Colorado Springs, Endless Grind Coffee in Aurora and Outworld Brewing in Longmont to participate. Eateries also have autonomy on how they engage in the program. Some, like TeaLee's Teahouse & Bookstore , are offering limited-time menu items.









“TK’s Surf and Turf Kitchen is unique because we’re Colorado’s first Black-owned seafood restaurant, and we opened in the midst of the pandemic, in October of 2020,” says owner and chef Tyler Kanwai. Although internet fame helped to bolster his eatery, not all restaurants have been as fortunate in recent years.



“There are a lot of small businesses that are still in recovery mode from the pandemic,” says Ferrell. She mentions the hardships caused by labor shortages, food supply-chain issues and inflation, and that Black Restaurant Week aims to support these businesses’ survival. The program’s other key goal is to build awareness.



“Food is a cultural, historical representation of who we are and our culinary contribution to America and the world,” says Jones, whose



At a young age, Jones, Kanwai and Ferrell were all exposed to the cultural significance of food. Jones says, “TeaLee's is dedicated and named after my paternal grandmother, Evelyn ‘T-Lee’ Jones, whose home was warm, conversational, and a place to get good home-cooked food.” “TeaLee's special offering will include a vegan crab cake on a bun and [an] eleven-spice-rubbed chicken salad,” says cafe owner Risë Jones. She describes the entirety of its menu as being “tea-centric,” with salad dressings, scones and main dishes infused with tea. The same applies to its signature Purple Rain cocktail, featuring house-infused vodka with blue butterfly pea tea, lavender-rosemary syrup and lemon. Jones adds, “If you mention Black Restaurant Week, your cup of tea will be on the house.” TK’s Surf and Turf Kitchen will also provide guests a discount, offering 10 percent off two or more orders of its best seller, The Works. Featuring snow crab clusters, shrimp, lobster tail, beef sausage and two hearty sides, the dish went viral on TikTok after @denverfoodscene gave the restaurant a shout-out.“TK’s Surf and Turf Kitchen is unique because we’re Colorado’s first Black-owned seafood restaurant, and we opened in the midst of the pandemic, in October of 2020,” says owner and chef Tyler Kanwai. Although internet fame helped to bolster his eatery, not all restaurants have been as fortunate in recent years.“There are a lot of small businesses that are still in recovery mode from the pandemic,” says Ferrell. She mentions the hardships caused by labor shortages, food supply-chain issues and inflation, and that Black Restaurant Week aims to support these businesses’ survival. The program’s other key goal is to build awareness.“Food is a cultural, historical representation of who we are and our culinary contribution to America and the world,” says Jones, whose teahouse captures these aspects of the Five Points neighborhood . “If you go to any African-American restaurant in America, you would accumulate a series of stories about the region, recipes and people who influence what's cookin’ in the kitchen,” she adds.At a young age, Jones, Kanwai and Ferrell were all exposed to the cultural significance of food. Jones says, “TeaLee's is dedicated and named after my paternal grandmother, Evelyn ‘T-Lee’ Jones, whose home was warm, conversational, and a place to get good home-cooked food.”

click to enlarge Tyler Kanwai, owner of Colorado’s first Black-owned and family-operated seafood restaurant. TK’s Surf and Turf Kitchen