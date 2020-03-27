Blackbelly and Others Shift to Market Focus to Stock Home Kitchens

Restaurants around the city are getting creative with what they can sell out the door while dining rooms remain closed; some are putting together meal kits, throwing in batched cocktails or offering market-style goods such as dry pasta, bottles of olive oil and even rolls of toilet paper. Small neighborhood markets and food halls are also making it safe and easy to pick up supplies.

But chef Hosea Rosenberg has been running Blackbelly Butcher alongside his flagship restaurant, Blackbelly, for the past four years at 1606 Conestoga Street in Boulder, so selling meat and other food for customers to cook at home has been part of his business plan all along. Of course, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other shoppers at the usually lively shop, or maybe lingering at a table near the window over a hefty sandwich, are out of the question right now, so Rosenberg has shifted to online ordering to help customers shop while maintaining social distancing.

The butcher shop's menu has a few select cuts — currently flank, tenderloin and sirloin — that you can order and pay for online, along with bone broth, breakfast burritos, sticky buns and other pastries, supplemented with wine, beer and cider by the can and bottle, and pre-made cocktails.

You can also call the butcher counter at 720-479-8296 if you're looking for something not listed on the online menu. Whether you call or order from the website, you can pay ahead of time so that your order will be ready and a Blackbelly employee will take your food out to your car.

The restaurant also has soups, sandwiches, entrees and family meals for four (either ready to eat or heat-at-home). Breakfast items are available from 7 to 11 a.m., and lunch and dinner can be ordered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

EXPAND Send a care package from The Bindery. Courtesy of The Bindery

In Denver, The Bindery has been filling LoHi's bakery needs at 1817 Central Street with fresh bread, pastries and other baked goods made every morning. Chef/owner Linda Hampsten Fox is now offering a care package called Un Tocco ("a touch") for customers who want to send a little Bindery love to those they can't see in person right now. The package includes three peanut butter cookies, three chocolate chip cookies, banana dulce de leche bread and housemade granola and strawberry-ginger jam. You can order Un Tocco on the Bindery's online store, and the care package will be mailed to the person of your choice.

Several food halls are also emphasizing the market side of their business. Denver Milk Market, at 1800 Wazee, has cut its hours to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but is stocking grocery items along with its usual range of restaurant dishes, all of which you can order and pay for online. Get the basics like eggs, milk, butter and even tampons all at very reasonable prices, along with produce, meats and prepared sauces. The food hall is using one controlled entrance and exit for shoppers, and has added six-foot spacing marks to the floors to help maintain safe social distancing.

Tributary Food Hall, at 1701 12th Street in Golden, has added a farmers' market to its services so you can order fresh produce online for curbside pick-up, along with items from Tributary's food vendors. Check the food hall's Facebook page for available market items, then place your order (the menu will differ depending on what time of day you're viewing it).

Of course, these are just a few of the options available at local markets all over town, so don't forget about your neighborhood favorites like Carmine Lonardo's, upscale purveyors like Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe and commercial bakeries like the Grateful Bread Co. that also have retail sales days. Some of them are stocking supplies outside of their normal offerings to make your trips out of the house quicker and easier; wherever you go, call ahead to see what shops are doing to make your visit as touch-free and safe as possible.