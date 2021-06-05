Break-In at Bar Dough Closes Restaurant Temporarily

- Local
Bar Dough would normally be in the midst of a bustling dinner service on a sunny Saturday, but a June 5 break-in forced a temporary closure of the restaurant at 2227 West 32nd Avenue. A post on Bar Dough's Instagram account around 9 a.m. today broke the news, complete with a photo of shattered glass.
Owner Juan Padró says that a former employee used a code to enter through the back door at 2:40 a.m. and caused enough damage to make it impossible to open today. The man is homeless, Padró explains, so the restaurant "gave him a job, but he quit day one."
Photos posted on Padro's Facebook page show a large hole in a glass panel near the front door, scattered skillets and wine corks, POS screens covered in cracks, broken glassware and liquor bottles, and more. "Nothing stolen," Padró says, "but we will be open in four to five days, and there are people hurting out there."
His employees share that sentiment. "All [the staff] could think about was donating food that could be spoiled to help others," Padró explains. In just a few hours, the Bar Dough team was able to donate 65 pounds of beef, 25 pounds of chicken, six pounds of greens and some dairy to those in need.
"Despite this, I truly am lucky," Padró says, noting that no one was hurt and the crime was caught on camera.
Still, after a stressful year, the break-in was a blow. But the Bar Dough team stepped up and turned it into a chance to serve others...just not at their restaurant.
Call Bar Dough at 720-668-8506 for updates.
