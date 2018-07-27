Brunch of the Week: Departure Dazzles With Asian Flavors

Your expectations will be high as you enter the sleek and polished Departure at the base of Cherry Creek's Halcyon Hotel — but brunch at this pan-Asian eatery will exceed those expectations.

If there's a seat at the futuristic bar, with its curved white bar top and padded stools, grab one; the glowing white surface proves irresistible for Instagrammers looking to showcase Departure's colorful and elegant cocktails. Otherwise, comfortable booths flanking the bar are worthy of a long and relaxing brunch, or grab a table looking out onto the shops and shoppers of the ritzy neighborhood.

EXPAND Korean fried chicken for brunch at Departure. Bridget Wood

Asian-fusion brunch sounds implausible in a city that lends its name to the Denver omelet (one of the least interesting breakfast dishes ever invented), but Departure proves up to the challenge. Every menu item offers some twist to make traditional brunch selections unique — even the pancakes. The coconut pancakes are gluten-free and dairy-free, instead made with coconut milk and tapioca flour. A generous drizzle of coconut caramel sauce and a shower of toasted coconut up the tropical flavor, and seasonal house-made jam — this month was blackberry — gives the dish a homey touch.