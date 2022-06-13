Support Us

Social Sightings: Buc-ee's Breaks Ground, La Fillette Is Moving, and More Food News

June 13, 2022 5:55AM

Buc-ee's is coming to Johnstown in 2023.
Monday mornings are tough. But this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

It's rare that a gas station sparks excitement, but there's plenty of buzz around the news that Texas-based Buc-ee's is coming to Colorado. On June 7, the company — which operates the world's largest convenience store in New Braunfels,Texas, among others — broke ground on its first Colorado location. Once completed in 2023, the Johnstown spot will qualify as the world's largest convenience store, along with another new Buc-ee's set to open next year in Sevierville, Tennessee; both will be 74,000 square feet. The Johnstown outpost will also have 116 fueling stations and thousands of food and drink options, including Texas-style barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets (corn nuggets with a caramel coating), jerky, fresh pastries and more.
Goat cheese and green chiles on a build-your-own breakfast sandwich from La Fillette.
Goat cheese and green chiles on a build-your-own breakfast sandwich from La Fillette.
La Fillette, a bakery that also makes some of the best breakfast sandwiches in town, is on the move. After eight years at 4416 East Eighth Avenue, it's leaving its small space for a much larger location at 6217 East 14th Avenue, which was most recently home to a location of the Garlic Knot. It hasn't yet announced the closing date for the Eighth Avenue spot, but a "coming soon" banner is now hanging outside the soon-to-be closed destination for bread, pastries and, yes, those much-loved sandwiches.
Drink on! Street Feud, which opened late last year at 5410 East Colfax Avenue, in the space that was once home to Solera and later Hank's Texas Barbecue, now has its liquor license. Chef/owner Merlin Verrier had artist @fuzzymonsta36 paint "Food ’N’ Drank" on the building now that the booze is flowing at this hip-hop and street art-inspired eatery, where you can sample Verrier's take on street food from around the world.
Fish N Beer, at 3510 Larimer Street, is keeping things fresh with a brand-new dish that's a real catch: Fried catfish served with lemon, tartar sauce, mac and cheese, and kale slaw with brown butter cashews. Pair it with a half-dozen of the restaurant's fire-grilled oysters and maybe a post-dinner stop at Embassy Tavern across the street. This is our 2022 pick for the Best Corner for Eating and Drinking in Denver, after all.
Chile Con Quesadilla was a hit at Tacolandia.
Chile Con Quesadilla was a hit at Tacolandia.
Molly Martin
If you missed Westword's Tacolandia event on June 4, you missed quite a party at Civic Center Park. There were over forty restaurants and food trucks on hand dishing out an array of tacos, as well as some other tasty treats like ice cream, agua fresca, ceviche and nachos. It was impossible to try them all, but we gave it our best. While there's no voting at Tacolandia, a very not-official poll of taco revelers revealed a clear fan favorite: the big pink truck called Chile Con Quesadilla, which served a brisket birria taco that had the whole fest buzzing. Follow the truck on Instagram to find its upcoming schedule, which includes stops at the new Westminster food truck park, Run Westy Run.
