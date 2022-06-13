Social Sightings: Buc-ee's Breaks Ground, La Fillette Is Moving, and More Food News

Monday mornings are tough. But this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
It's rare that a gas station sparks excitement, but there's plenty of buzz around the news that Texas-based Buc-ee's is coming to Colorado. On June 7, the company — which operates the world's largest convenience store in New Braunfels,Texas, among others — broke ground on its first Colorado location. Once completed in 2023, the Johnstown spot will qualify as the world's largest convenience store, along with another new Buc-ee's set to open next year in Sevierville, Tennessee; both will be 74,000 square feet. The Johnstown outpost will also have 116 fueling stations and thousands of food and drink options, including Texas-style barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets (corn nuggets with a caramel coating), jerky, fresh pastries and more.
La Fillette Bakery, which serves some of the best breakfast sandwiches in town, is on the move. After eight years at 4416 East Eighth Avenue, it's leaving its small space for a much larger location at 6217 East 14th Avenue, which was most recently home to a location of the Garlic Knot. It hasn't yet announced the closing date for the Eighth Avenue spot, but a "coming soon" banner is now hanging outside the soon-to-be closed destination for bread, pastries and, yes, those much-loved sandwiches.
Drink on! Street Feud, which opened late last year at 5410 East Colfax Avenue, in the space that was once home to Solera and later Hank's Texas Barbecue, now has its liquor license. Chef/owner Merlin Verrier had artist @fuzzymonsta36 paint "Food ’N’ Drank" on the building now that the booze is flowing at this hip-hop and street art-inspired eatery, where you can sample Verrier's take on street food from around the world.
Fish N Beer, at 3510 Larimer Street, is keeping things fresh with a brand-new dish that's a real catch: Fried catfish served with lemon, tartar sauce, mac and cheese, and kale slaw with brown butter cashews. Pair it with a half-dozen of the restaurant's fire-grilled oysters and maybe a post-dinner stop at Embassy Tavern across the street. This is our 2022 pick for the Best Corner for Eating and Drinking in Denver, after all.
