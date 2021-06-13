Reader: Casa Bonita Had Cool Entertainment but Nasty Food!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

On Monday, June 14, fans of Casa Bonita will gather to raise a flag — for sopaipillas, of course, but also to show support for the pink eatertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood that is still locked up tight.

Currently, much of the action over that location has moved to a bankruptcy court in Phoenix, where Summit Family Restaurants, the owner of Casa Bonita, has filed for protection while it reorganizes — or at least dodges eviction by the landlord at Lamar Station Plaza. Save Casa Bonita LLC, the group holding the rally, paid off some of the creditors (including the mariachi band that will play at the event) — which makes Save Casa Bonita LLC now a party in the bankruptcy, and privy to the legal play.

To remind Denver of what's on the line, members of the group will gather outside of My Brother's Bar, 2375 15th Street, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on June 14, to raise a flag. But readers aren't waiting to offer their own opinions on Casa Bonita, which they've posted on the Westword Facebook post of our story on the rally. Says Jessica:

People who grew up in Denver have already lost so much of our memorable childhood experiences to gentrification, COVID and corporate move-ins. No doubt that Lakeside and Casa Bonita are on the struggle-bus, but they mean something to us. We don’t want them to go the way of Heritage Square.

Just because you don’t understand or care, don’t mean you have to question those that do.

I’m a local and I love it. Great memories. There’s more to life than food.



Ah, that food. Says Michael:

I’m also a local Colorado native. I grew up in the neighborhood behind Casa Bonita by Jefferson High. To each his own, but then why call it a restaurant? it should be an amusement spot or kids' place. It has cool entertainment but nasty, nasty food.

Suggests Frank:



If the owners of CB were smart, they should have taken this "downtime" to revamp their menu and fix their blatant disregard of customers, selling garbage disguised as food.



Adds Glen:



They should eliminate the cafeteria line and close off the kitchens. Start serving menu food. Clean the kitchens, and then give us actually good food. This 1-star Mexican food is what kills it.



Offers Clifton:

Save it! But change the menu, and be serious about the quality of the food. And keep it local, have chili cook-offs and taco competitions to get the new menu, because the best food comes from locals. Keep it a Colorado thing by using neighborhood recipes.



And then there's this from Rachel:

Why does Westword incessantly cover this story? CB serves barely edible food and at best is an expensive outing for little kids. You would think they were tearing down the state capitol the way this is being covered.



Love it or loathe it, you can't deny that Casa Bonita has been a pop-culture landmark in metro Denver for decades. (For proof, catch that South Park episode that celebrated the place and introduced it to a global audience.)

South Park

What would you like to see happen at Casa Bonita? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.