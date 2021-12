Whoa, It's Windy: Charlie Brown's Patio Roof Blows Onto Parked Car

click to enlarge Thomas Mitchell

The gusty conditions are a big story today, and if you had any doubt that the forecast was for real, look no further than Charlie Brown's, at 980 Grant Street. The temporary rooftop covering a portion of the smoking-friendly patio at this classic piano bar (one of the 100 bars we can't live without ) fell victim to the windy weather, blowing off and landing on a parked car.The bar is set to open at 4 p.m. — and the drinks should be flowing long into the night, as it appears that damage to the building itself is minimal.With so many winter-ready outdoor dining structures set up at restaurants and bars all over town, this could be the first of many similar sights. Some businesses, including Boulder's Street Food With Love food truck and King of Wings Tap House in Arvada, have already made the call to cut service for the day.The bottom line: Secure your patio furniture and keep an eye out for flying objects. And if you're heading out to eat and drink, you may run into some unexpected closures.