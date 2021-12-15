Whoa, It's Windy: Charlie Brown's Patio Roof Blows Onto Parked Car

The bar is set to open at 4 p.m. — and the drinks should be flowing long into the night, as it appears that damage to the building itself is minimal.
With so many winter-ready outdoor dining structures set up at restaurants and bars all over town, this could be the first of many similar sights. Some businesses, including Boulder's Street Food With Love food truck and King of Wings Tap House in Arvada, have already made the call to cut service for the day.
The bottom line: Secure your patio furniture and keep an eye out for flying objects. And if you're heading out to eat and drink, you may run into some unexpected closures.