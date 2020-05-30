Curtains for You: One Restaurant's Way of Keeping You Safe

Restaurants all over Denver are reopening after two and a half months of takeout-only sales. Safety — both yours and the staff's — is the top concern for many restaurateurs. So some have come up with creative solutions for distancing customers from each other and for minimizing the threat of coronavirus while dining in public.

Chocolate Lab (2540 East Colfax Avenue), the chocolate-themed eatery opened three years ago by Phillip Simonson as an extension of his confection company, is reopening on Wednesday, June 3, with precautions in place. Some of them come from state guidelines, such as moving tables at least six feet apart, but Simonson has taken a little extra care to minimize risk.

If you go, you'll be enjoying your meal with clear plastic curtains suspended on moveable racks placed between tables. So you'll feel safe while still being able to point to that tasty dish someone at the next table just ordered and say, "I'll have what they're having!"

Chocolate Lab will only be seating groups with reservations at three seating times; call 720-536-5037 to make yours. Beyond table distancing and shower curtains, Chocolate Lab has a few requests for customers who wish to dine in-house, according to Simonson:



- Make a reservation

- Review the menu prior to joining us

- Wear a face mask (upon entry and if using the facilities)

- Be ready for an experience and some amazing food

- Have a great time!!!



Of course, the chocolates are still available from the front display case for walk-in customers, and you can still order food, wine and cocktails to go.

Do you know of any fun and unique ways restaurants are helping customers and employees stay safe? Send us a photo of your restaurant or one you've eaten at recently to cafe@westword.com.