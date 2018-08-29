Chow Morso Aims for September 4 Opening Downtown

Cranking out handmade pasta in a shipping-container kitchen can test a chef's endurance. Two years is about the limit, according to the Chow Morso team, which has been serving traditional Italian street food inside Avanti Food & Beverage since October 2016. Now owner Ryan Fletter, who also operates Barolo Grill at 3030 East Sixth Avenue, and executive chef Darrel Truett are ready to spread their wings a little: They'll open a full-service version of Chow Morso at 1500 Wynkoop Street on Tuesday, September 4.

The new version, officially called Chow Morso Osteria, takes over the corner space most recently occupied by the Squeaky Bean (which closed a year ago). Fletter says the basic theme of the Avanti food counter will carry over to the osteria, but with more space to explore the food and wine of Italy. "We get to broaden the menu here," he explains. "Over there, we were maxed out. We were making everything in that shipping container."

EXPAND The bar at Chow Morso, illuminated by penne-shaped lights. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Bistecca tagliata with arugula, heirloom tomatoes and Parmigiano. Mark Antonation

Fletter adds that the style of food and service will fall somewhere in between the 24-year-old Barolo Grill (which he has worked at for most of that span and purchased three years ago) and the fast-casual Chow Morso. Customers won't have to order at a counter and grab a number or a buzzer; they'll be able to sit down and order food and drinks in an open and airy dining room or at the U-shaped bar, recently redone in white and slate blue. New to the space is a cafe-style counter perfect for lunch visits, where guests can pop in for a quick meal, an espresso and a phone or laptop recharge. There are also four seats at the chef's counter, looking into the kitchen and strategically placed for diners to watch pasta being made.