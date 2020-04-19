Reader: Craft Beer Is a Big Part of Colorado Culture

This week Jonathan Shikes did a deep dive into how Colorado's craft-beer industry might emerge from the coronavirus crisis. "What we have seen... is that our breweries are creative and resilient and are finding ways to work within the restrictions to provide beer to consumers in a safe way," says Colorado Brewers Guild director Shawnee Adelson.

But she cautioned that "no brewery is immune from what is happening right now."

Nor are brewery customers. Says Joe:

I miss being able to hang out at a local brewery, and chat with friends...and make new friends. It's a big part of Colorado culture.

Responds Ed:

Things will rebound, new entrepreneurs will enter the fold, too. We already know things are fucked currently for many breweries, but the future is brighter than people may think.



Counters Joey:

Most of this greatly depends on length of the crisis. I have some friends who I know are operating on slim margins as it was. Guessing you can get loans to maintain but for how long?



Theorizes James:

The big guys are diversified into other industries that are thriving. Like defense and biochemical. This was a plan to tank the little guys all along.

Michael warn:

Personally, I will never go to a bar or restaurant again in my lifetime by choice.

Observes Jason:

“I assume we’re open. Who the fuck knows any more.”



And Grant has a compliment:



Big ups to Counter Culture Brewery + Grille for the Clerks reference.

Like Counter Culture, other breweries are getting creative. Joyride, for example, has set up a lemonade stand that sells beer in Edgewater.

"Right now, the best we can all do is hope for the best in that this passes quickly and there aren't any future outbreaks that cause a quarantine again. And hope that our crowler shipments arrive on time," says Joyride co-founder Dave Bergen says. "Breweries are being extraordinarily nimble and are adapting the best they can, and I couldn't be prouder of my industry and the people who work in it for stepping up to the plate and hanging in there. We are resourceful and resilient, and we're going to throw the biggest collective party ever when this is all over."

Are you buying craft beer while you're staying at home? What do you think will happen to the industry?