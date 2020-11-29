Reader: I'd Pay Way More to Help Out These Small Businesses

The pandemic has decimated nearly every aspect of the dining industry, including food trucks, which might have been in demand at bars that needed to offer food in order to stay open, but also found themselves without bookings at festivals, concerts, private parties and other events because of restrictions on group gatherings.

But some entrepreneurs weren't ready to throw in the towel. Paul Norton, who runs Lucky Mary's Baking & Sweets Company with wife/founder Carol Mel, and David Sevcik, who has Mac N' Noodles as well as Capital City Wraps and the Colorado Pig Rig, got into gear. In order to help their own businesses as well as those of fellow food-truck owners, they founded Colorado Food Truck Stops, a collective that now totals more than fifty vendors. And this week, Colorado Food Truck Stops will unveil its first coupon book, the 2021 Food Truck Season Pass.

Commenters on the Westword Facebook page greeted the Food Truck Season Pass news with enthusiasm. Says Ben:

Honestly, I'd pay way more than $35 for this pass to help these businesses out. I've been lucky and at work full-time during this whole pandemic. I can afford to pay a little more for these small businesses. We even ordered Thanksgiving dinner from a local restaurant this year.



Replies Jayne:

Reminds me of the early days of the food trucks, when they would hold those rallies.



Adds Caltara:



Sounds great! Can't wait to help support local small businesses like this.



Notes Ellen:

Interesting concept. I already support and promote the vegan food trucks throughout the state.



Comments Mark:



Trucks helping trucks. That’s what I like to see.



But then there's this from Jamie:

What? an article where you aren't fear-mongering or tattling...I suppose next week you'll say the trucks are parked too close together.

Not likely.

The season pass is entirely digital; you can purchase one on the Colorado Food Truck Stops website by registering and paying $35. Then you're free to access the individual coupons, which include two-for-one deals, discounted menu items, discounts on catered events and even beer deals from several breweries that the food trucks have partnered with this year.

Happy hunting!

Will you buy a pass? What's your favorite food truck in town? Post a comment or share your thought at editorial@westword.com.