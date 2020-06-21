 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Fill a bingo card space by dining on an expanded patio, like this spread-out space at Hops & Pie.EXPAND
Fill a bingo card space by dining on an expanded patio, like this spread-out space at Hops & Pie.
Mark Antonation

Play Bingo for Prizes With the Colorado Restaurant Assocation

Mark Antonation | June 21, 2020 | 7:30am
This weekend marks the official beginning of summer, and restaurants and bars are counting on you to come out and grab some grub, quaff some cocktails and have some summer fun — whether you choose to do so at a safe distance through takeout and delivery orders or hit one of Denver's newly expanded patios for some outdoor dining. The Colorado Restaurant Association and the Colorado Tourism Office want to reward you for helping the hospitality industry through a tough time — with a game of bingo and a chance at prizes.

Play Bingo for Prizes With the Colorado Restaurant AssocationEXPAND
Courtesy of the Colorado Restaurant Association

Colorado Restaurant Summer Bingo offers four different online cards — Classic Cuisine, Takeout to Help Out, Mocktail and Family Style — so you can record your bar and restaurant purchases and register to win gift cards and other prizes. Print a card or use the Instagram versions to track your progress; every time you fill in a square, post it on Instagram along with a photo to show where you visited or what you ate. Tag it with @corestaurants, #corestaurantbingo and a tag or mention of the establishment where you got your food and drinks, and you'll be entered for weekly prize drawings from now through September 21. Complete a row for a bingo and submit the same info, plus #bingo, and you'll be registered for a grand prize; do the same thing for a #blackout and earn five more grand prize entries.

All of the rules and prizes are listed on the Colorado Restaurant Bingo website, but some of the grand prizes include vacation packages to Glenwood Springs and Alamosa; drawings will be held on July 3,  August 7, September 4 and September 22. Weekly prizes include restaurant gift cards, Yeti coolers and other outdoor gear.

Ordering a family meal kit from your favorite eatery, grabbing cocktails to go, or dining on a newly expanded patio will all help you fill out your Bingo card. So stay safe, wear a mask, respect the health and safety of your fellow Coloradans — and do it all while enjoying the best of the state's restaurants and bars.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

