 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Common Grounds has gone to ground.
Common Grounds has gone to ground.
Mark Antonation

Reader: Soon All We Will Have in Denver Are Subpar Chains

Westword Staff | March 8, 2020 | 6:46am
AA

After almost three decades and five locations, Common Grounds has poured its last cup of coffee. Owners (and mother-daughter duo) Mary and Lisa Rogers had opened the first spot in West Highland, and over the years it became a neighborhood gathering spot, community center and political rallying grounds for the likes of Jerry Brown, Hillary Clinton and, more recently, Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval.

But now they've closed the last spot, at 2139 West 44th Avenue in Sunnyside, which had been home to the coffee shop since 2013. And readers already miss the place.

Says Katie: 

Heartbroken.

Adds Michael: 

 Have enjoyed four locations over the years. Always genuine smiles and “local” service, that’ll be missed.

Comments Lara:

So sad! We’ve loved this coffee shop for almost twenty years.

Counters Logan: 

One of Denver’s many subpar coffee shops.

Replies Jill: 

Sad to see another local business close up. Soon all we will have in Denver metro are subpar chains.

Concludes Stephanie: 

Disappearing Denver. 

In addition to the Highland and Sunnyside locations, the owners had operated a downtown Common Grounds from 1999 to 2017, as well as a short-lived outpost in the town of Crestone in the mid-’90s.

Which Common Grounds did you frequent? What's your favorite coffeehouse in town right now? Post a comment or send your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >