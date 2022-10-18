Support Us

Global Cuisine

Short Stop: Dig Into the Menu at Corner Ramen & Poke

October 18, 2022 7:55AM

Corner Ramen & Poke is a surprising treat in the Cole neighborhood.
Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to Corner Ramen & Poke.

What: Corner Ramen & Poke

Where: 1629 Bruce Randolph Avenue

When: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

For more info: Visit cornerramen.com
Corner Ramen & Poke's in-person dining isn't fancy, but it is delicious.
About the place: Corner Ramen, which opened in 2016 and added "& Poke" to its name in March, is located in a nondescript building on a corner in the Cole neighborhood that was once home to Daddy Bruce's Bar-B-Que. Its dining area is simple, but intentionally and warmly decorated, with a few light-wood two-top tables next to windows that are blocked for privacy from the street by faux dark bamboo-like coverings. Two rooms in the back each have a large table for big groups, and the music varies depending on who is working.

But what it lacks in ambience, it makes up for when the food arrives, whether you dine in or order to go, which most people do, as evidenced by the constant flow of pickups at the front counter.
The bacon mochi appetizer is a must-have.
What you're eating: The bacon-wrapped mochi appetizer ($7.95) is a must-order. Even if that's all you eat, you'll leave happy after noshing on this dish that comes with four sticks, each loaded with two pieces of mochi wrapped in bacon that's slathered in an unagi eel sauce.

The ramen menu has a selection of bowls made with chicken, pork, seafood or a creamy vegetable broth. All come with a poached egg and greens (sprouts, spinach or arugula), and most have a kick, but not an overpowering amount of heat.

The poke bowls, though, are this spot's specialty. There are a variety of options, like the Spicy Combo Bowl ($14.95) with ground spicy tuna and salmon, which does indeed pack a punch, along with lots of fresh veggies including avocado, jalapeño, corn, edamame and cucumber. The bowls can be ordered on white rice, brown rice, a bed of greens or, my preferred order, half rice and greens. There are also seven sauces to choose from: shoyu (Japanese-style soy sauce), wasabi shoyu, spicy shoyu, yuzu citrus, spicy mayo, creamy sesame and spicy dynamite.
The poke bowls are fresh and filling.
While ramen and poke are the clear focus here, there's more to dig into, including other appetizers ($6.50-$10.95) like pork gyoza, bao buns, takoyaki (a fried ball-shaped snack filled with minced octopus) squid salad, and fried chicken wings.

The yaki soba entree ($13.95), thin noodles with your choice of chicken or tofu, is Asian comfort food at its finest, and is served as a huge helping that still tastes great the next day. In fact, I rarely finish a Corner Ramen & Poke dish in one sitting, and the leftovers are always delicious. Pair your meal with a Flying IPA from Echigo, which, according to its website, was Japan's first microbrewery. You can also opt for wine, Thai iced tea, Calpico (a Japanese carbonated beverage) or hot tea served in a pot.
