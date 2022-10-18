Short Stop: Dig Into the Menu at Corner Ramen & Poke

Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to Corner Ramen & Poke.
What: Corner Ramen & Poke
Where: 1629 Bruce Randolph Avenue
When: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
For more info: Visit cornerramen.com
But what it lacks in ambience, it makes up for when the food arrives, whether you dine in or order to go, which most people do, as evidenced by the constant flow of pickups at the front counter.
What you're eating: The bacon-wrapped mochi appetizer ($7.95) is a must-order. Even if that's all you eat, you'll leave happy after noshing on this dish that comes with four sticks, each loaded with two pieces of mochi wrapped in bacon that's slathered in an unagi eel sauce.
The ramen menu has a selection of bowls made with chicken, pork, seafood or a creamy vegetable broth. All come with a poached egg and greens (sprouts, spinach or arugula), and most have a kick, but not an overpowering amount of heat.
The poke bowls, though, are this spot's specialty. There are a variety of options, like the Spicy Combo Bowl ($14.95) with ground spicy tuna and salmon, which does indeed pack a punch, along with lots of fresh veggies including avocado, jalapeño, corn, edamame and cucumber. The bowls can be ordered on white rice, brown rice, a bed of greens or, my preferred order, half rice and greens. There are also seven sauces to choose from: shoyu (Japanese-style soy sauce), wasabi shoyu, spicy shoyu, yuzu citrus, spicy mayo, creamy sesame and spicy dynamite.
While ramen and poke are the clear focus here, there's more to dig into, including other appetizers ($6.50-$10.95) like pork gyoza, bao buns, takoyaki (a fried ball-shaped snack filled with minced octopus) squid salad, and fried chicken wings.
The yaki soba entree ($13.95), thin noodles with your choice of chicken or tofu, is Asian comfort food at its finest, and is served as a huge helping that still tastes great the next day. In fact, I rarely finish a Corner Ramen & Poke dish in one sitting, and the leftovers are always delicious. Pair your meal with a Flying IPA from Echigo, which, according to its website, was Japan's first microbrewery. You can also opt for wine, Thai iced tea, Calpico (a Japanese carbonated beverage) or hot tea served in a pot.