Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

RIP: Rich Salturelli, Restaurateur Behind CityGrille, Bay Wolf and More

May 9, 2022 2:36PM

Rich Salturelli, the man behind CityGrille's popular burger, passed away on April 30.
Rich Salturelli, the man behind CityGrille's popular burger, passed away on April 30. Courtesy CityGrille Facebook
For nearly fifty years, Richard "Salty" Salturelli was a staple in the Denver bar and restaurant scene. He passed away on April 30 at the age of eighty, leaving behind a legacy built largely on burgers.

After receiving an MBA from Michigan State and working for the Ford Motor Company in California, Salturelli moved to Denver in the mid-1970s and made a big career switch in 1976, when he purchased what would become the first of his eleven hospitality businesses: the original Cherry Creek location of the Cherry Cricket, which had been operating as a bar and restaurant since 1945 (under founder Mary Zimmerman) and already bore the Cherry Cricket name. Salturelli soon expanded his Cherry Cricket empire with the upscale jazz club, the Bay Wolf, which the brothers opened in 1981 and closed a decade later, shortly after they sold the Cherry Cricket to Elizabeth "Eli" McGuire. I thought I was done for when the Bay Wolf went down," Salturelli told Westword back in 2000.

RICH SALTURELLI
Rich Salturelli
But Salturelli's penchant for attracting burger lovers continued at CityGrille, which he opened in 1998 at 321 East Colfax Avenue in a space that was formerly J. Beatty's. CityGrille's burger was widely loved, and was once named one of the top ten burgers to try before you die by USA Today; the spot's location across from the Capitol made it a favorite for politicians and reporters. Salturelli sold it in 2011, and the address has remained shuttered since a 2020 fire damaged the outside as well as the main electrical box.

But memories of Salturelli's other ventures live on. He resurrected the Bay Wolf as the Manhattan Grill for a time; he also owned the Beacon Grill and the Kentucky Inn for a time. When he passed, he was a minority partner in Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake Street, where a reception will be held on May 10 following a funeral mass at 2:30 p.m. at Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 1535 Logan Street. There is also a public viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Fairmont Funeral Home, 430 South Quebec Street.  
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation