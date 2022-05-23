Social Sightings: Five Bakeries to Follow on Instagram

Monday mornings are tough. But this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Last year brought us a hot baked goods summer, and this year is looking even hotter. In 2021, Bakery Four was selling its pastries and bagels out of a tiny space in the Highland neighborhood. Now it's up and running in a much larger new spot on Tennyson, which has allowed owner Shawn Bergin to begin expanding his menu — including adding sandwiches offered on Sundays starting at 11 a.m.
Instagram: @bakery.four
Megan Read and Arielle Israel's Black Box Bakery doesn't have a storefront, yet, but you can order its often-colorful pastries online for delivery any day of the week. You also might spot some of the bakery's creations at spots like Tí: Cafê Ta on Broadway. The best part of these eye-catching creations is that they taste just as stunning as they look.
Instagram: @blackbox_bakery
Bryan Smith launched his Instagram-based cottage-foods bakery Black & Delicate in late 2020, and while he's still working full-time as part of the crew at Dio Mio and Redeemer Pizza, he's also baking. Follow him to find out about upcoming pop-ups, where you can get your hands on tasty treats like masala-spiced soft pretzels and matcha rolls.
Instagram: @black.delicate
News of a fire at King of Wings in Wheat Ridge last December was a downer, but the team there has turned the setback into a positive, using the space to host a variety of pop-ups, from its own new smash burger concept, Snipeburger (which you can find on Saturdays) to the popular Little Arthur's Hoagies to Emily's Baked, which churns out munchie-worthy sweets like Reese's cereal marshmallow treats and Butterfinger s'mores bars.
Instagram: @emilys_baked
Our 2022 Best of Denver pick for Best Bakery may be in Parker, but these baked goods are world-class and worth a drive. Not convinced? Just drool over Poulette Bakeshop's Instagram filled with downright gorgeous creations like Paris Brest, colorful macarons and intricately decorated hand pies.
Instagram: @poulette_bakeshop