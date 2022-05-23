Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Breakfast and Brunch

Social Sightings: Five Bakeries to Follow on Instagram

May 23, 2022 5:59AM

Bakery Four now offers sandwiches on Sundays.
Bakery Four now offers sandwiches on Sundays. Bakery Four/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough. But this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Last year brought us a hot baked goods summer, and this year is looking even hotter. In 2021, Bakery Four was selling its pastries and bagels out of a tiny space in the Highland neighborhood. Now it's up and running in a much larger new spot on Tennyson, which has allowed owner Shawn Bergin to begin expanding his menu — including adding sandwiches offered on Sundays starting at 11 a.m.
Instagram: @bakery.four
click to enlarge BLACK BOX BAKERY/INSTAGRAM
Black Box Bakery/Instagram

Megan Read and Arielle Israel's Black Box Bakery doesn't have a storefront, yet, but you can order its often-colorful pastries online for delivery any day of the week. You also might spot some of the bakery's creations at spots like Tí: Cafê Ta on Broadway. The best part of these eye-catching creations is that they taste just as stunning as they look.
Instagram: @blackbox_bakery
click to enlarge BLACK & DELICATE/INSTAGRAM
Black & Delicate/Instagram

Bryan Smith launched his Instagram-based cottage-foods bakery Black & Delicate in late 2020, and while he's still working full-time as part of the crew at Dio Mio and Redeemer Pizza, he's also baking. Follow him to find out about upcoming pop-ups, where you can get your hands on tasty treats like masala-spiced soft pretzels and matcha rolls.
Instagram: @black.delicate
EMILY'S BAKED/INSTAGRAM
Emily's Baked/Instagram

News of a fire at King of Wings in Wheat Ridge last December was a downer, but the team there has turned the setback into a positive, using the space to host a variety of pop-ups, from its own new smash burger concept, Snipeburger (which you can find on Saturdays) to the popular Little Arthur's Hoagies to Emily's Baked, which churns out munchie-worthy sweets like Reese's cereal marshmallow treats and  Butterfinger s'mores bars.
Instagram: @emilys_baked
POULETTE BAKESHOP/INSTAGRAM
Poulette Bakeshop/Instagram

Our 2022 Best of Denver pick for Best Bakery may be in Parker, but these baked goods are world-class and worth a drive. Not convinced? Just drool over Poulette Bakeshop's Instagram filled with downright gorgeous creations like Paris Brest, colorful macarons and intricately decorated hand pies.
Instagram: @poulette_bakeshop
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation