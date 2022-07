Reader: Long Live Don's Mixed Drinks!

If the night starts or ends at Don's, you know it's going to a pretty wild night.

A staple memory for my husband and myself. So many hot nights drinking a cold one. Thanks for the walk down memory lane. Don was one great fellow.



Many years ago there was a bartender named patty. Pretty, fun and, boy, did she know how to drink. One night during a tough breakup, she drank her way through the available whiskey and decided it was time to go home. “Here,” she said as she tossed the keys to a customer. "Lock up when you leave.”



Long live Don’s Mixed Drinks!

Today, Don's Club Tavern (aka Don's Mixed Drinks, given the neon sign out front) will celebrate 75 years of serving drinks at 723 East Sixth Avenue. Founded by Don Aymami, the bar was purchased by the Little Pub Company in 2005, but it remains a true neighborhood dive, albeit one with clean bathrooms.The party starts at noon today, with the first 100 people in the door getting a free shirt and 75-cent Bud Lights for the first 75 minutes. After that, there will be a free pig roast, games like a Montucky bucket-holding contest and more.