Beer Calendar: A Garden of Fruit Beers Has Sprouted

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Westbound & Down Brewing is the latest hot Colorado beer maker to sign on with Two Six Craft Distributors, a wholesaler that's an offshoot of Station 26 Brewing. Last month, Two Six signed up Call to Arms Brewing, adding that brewery's beers to its existing brands: New Image Brewing, Wiley Roots Brewing and Station 26.

"They're a perfect fit for what we are creating at Two Six, which is an extremely focused and specialized portfolio of Colorado's finest breweries," says Todd Luther, general manager and co-founder of Two Six Craft. "As we seek to strategically limit the brands, we have to increase focus and attention given to both our brands and retail partners, and we knew Westbound was a must-have."

Westbound & Down had previously worked with Culture Beverage, another local niche distributing company. The brewery was founded in Idaho Springs and will open a second location in Lafayette later this year.

Keep reading to see craft-beer tappings and events through May.

EXPAND Crooked Stave

Wednesday, May 12

New cans: Crooked Stave recently released Crooked Colada, which it describes as a "piña colada IPA" brewed with coconut, vanilla, lime and milk sugar. The beer was double-dry-hopped with Sabro and Motueka.

De Steeg Brewing hosts its first-ever can release beginning at 2 p.m. The little brewery, with its entrance in an alley, will have cans of its beloved Belgian Orange Wit, an easy-to-drink ale with an "orange nose and citrusy punch balanced from its hops and orange peel addition," the brewery says.

Cerebral Brewing releases Ditto Loop, a 5.5 percent ABV double-dry-hopped pale ale brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops; it will be on tap and in cans to go. The brewery will also have fresh cans of Tactical Maneuver, its 5.1 percent foeder-aged helles, and Rare Trait, its house IPA made with Citra, Mosiac and El Dorado hops.

Copper Kettle Brewing will be partnering with Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe every Wednesday this month to pair a different firkin beer with cake pops. Today's is Caramel/Coconut Mexican Chocolate Stout with a chocolate cake pop. That will be followed on May 19 with All the Fruits Fire Dancer with a pineapple cake pop; and on May 26 by Lemon Shandy Lager with a lemon cake pop.

EXPAND Sabrina Squyres and Greg Dawson of Briar Common brewed Melo-drag-matic. Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

Thursday, May 13

New on tap: Briar Common Brewery + Eatery recently released two new beers: Melo-drag-Matic, "an easy-drinking Kölsch with a mellow dragon fruit notes," the brewery says; and One-in-Melon Watermelon Wheat.

New cans: Dry Dock Brewing recently released a brand-new summer seasonal, Blood Orange Blonde, as part of its limited-release lineup. "Reminiscent of fresh-squeezed orange juice, get a zesty nose and just enough juicy, crushable sweetness," the brewery says. It will hit supermarkets and liquor stores in cans, as well.

EXPAND Platt Park Brewing

Friday, May 14

Diebolt Brewing unveils its latest beer, Combodge Soir, which was brewed with rice as well as galangal root, jackfruit and lime, and fermented with saison yeast. "The flavor and aroma is balanced yet quite unique; the jackfruit provides a hint of a juicy fruit character, while the galangal root is reminiscent of ginger, and all is brought together by the touch of acidity from the lime," Diebolt says. The ingredients are all found in Cambodia, and the beer is the brewery's annual collaboration with its taproom manager, Sopheak Sao, who is "exploring his Cambodian heritage." It also fits into Diebolt's ongoing French Expat series, "which explores a day in the life of a French Expat from a culinary perspective." Combodge is available on draft and in cans to go.

Woods Boss Brewing releases two beers in cans. The first is the return of the Curtain With Rye, a 6.6 percent ABV beer that is "beautifully crisp and dry" and brewed with rye for spicy notes, the brewery says. The Lemon Drop and Motueka hops provide a "beautiful balance of a piney back end with a sweeter lemony/lime citrus finish." The second beer is Understated, a hazy IPA that the brewery says "speaks for itself. Brewed using our proprietary 'Super Secret Hop Blend #289' to create a burst of flavor and aroma featuring stone fruit married to tropical citrus and tied together with a hint of dank."

River North Brewery releases this year's edition of its massive, 19.5 percent ABV Barrel Aged Double Avarice at its Blake Street taproom. "After aging for months in whiskey barrels, you can’t miss the chocolate, woody, oak flavors that conclude this super smooth, way too easy drinking beer," the brewery says. "All flavors come from the beer and the barrels themselves, as there are no added adjuncts." You can pre-order for several days in advance; there is also a Single Cask version that is only available in a four-pack purchase.

Taproom favorite Watermelon Sour returns to Platt Park Brewing, where it is available on draft and in Crowlers to go. The brewery will have four-packs to go of this beer later in the summer.

Little Machine Beer taps Kicks Old Skool Pale Ale. "Herbaceous and bodaceous," this beer uses "slightly more malt than we’ve been doing lately and with some classic hops: Glacier, Crystal and Cascade," the brewery says.

New Image Brewing tweaks one of its flagships, adding Strata hops to DDH Coriolis Effect, its 6.5 percent ABV double-dry-hopped New England-style IPA. "We can’t get enough of the combo of berry and tropical fruits this hop has, along with the usual Motueka," the brewery says. It is available in cans to go.

Luki Brewery taps Calliope Kolsch, a 6.6 percent ABV dry light ale with some slight fruit overtones. "Letting the Colorado barley malt shine through, the hop and yeast combination produces a pillowy beer with a floral bouquet and hints of pear," the brewery says.

EXPAND Upslope Brewing

Saturday, May 15

Upslope Brewing has released a new beer, Mexican Style Dark Lager, in six-packs. "A tribute to the German-inspired lagers that are brewed in Mexico and hold a special place on life’s proverbial beach. Premium Vienna malt is accented by flaked maize, Tettnanger, and Contessa hops to create a malty, yet crisp and refreshing lager for all summer occasions," says Upslope, which also hosts a music concert series today in Boulder.

Recently tapped: Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden is pouring the latest in its series of Project Alpha IPAs. This one, Project Alpha #45, is a West Coast-style IPA made with American and New Zealand hop varietals, which lend "lend prominent notes of passion fruit, melon, and strawberry," the brewery says. "This light bodied IPA finishes dry with a moderate hop bitterness." J Street Catering will be on hand with food.

EXPAND Ratio Beerworks

Sunday, May 16

Ratio Beerworks recently released its spring seasonal, King of Carrot Flowers Elderflower Carrot Saison, and it is celebrating with a party from 1 to 4 p.m. that features a live DJ and a vinyl pop-up shop from Something Vinyl, along with six-packs of King of Carrot Flowers and matching tote bags. "This particular batch of the beer comes with a visual kick, presenting an illuminate bright orange hue," Ratio says. "Nuances of pear, honey coriander and vanilla set the tone with aromatic beer, followed by subtle subtle notes of fruit and citrus."

Comrade Brewing taps Foam Party IPA at noon. This sessionable IPA was brewed with Genie Pale Malt from Loveland's Root Shoot Malting, along with Mosaic in the kettle and dry-hopped with Simcoe.

Strange Craft Beer Company

Friday, May 21

Strange Craft Beer Company celebrates its eleventh anniversary with a weekend of collaborative beer releases, food trucks and fun. "Hard to believe, but we survived the worst of it and managed to circle the sun an 11th time," Strange owner Tim Myers write. "I gotta tell ya, this one is special to me, because without your support we wouldn't have made it. Too often in the last year it looked like the end. But we're here! And we will be better than ever." The eleven collaborations were made with breweries far and wide, including Joyride, Chain Reaction, Black Sky, Bonfire, Westbound & Down, Guanella Pass, Cannonball Creek, Barrels & Bottles and more.

Odyssey Beerwerks is also celebrating a big birthday this weekend, honoring eight years in Arvada. There will

be music, a food truck and commemorative T-shirts, along with special beer tappings, including a Toadally Odsome Double IPA (a collab with Mountain Toad Brewing in Golden) and a reappearance of Clan Warrior Scotch Ale.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Widget Dry Stout, a dry Irish stout that was built for drinking dark beer in the summer. It is also on Nitro for a creamy mouthfeel.

Like a lot of breweries, Over Yonder Brewing had to skip its anniversary last year because of the pandemic, so the Golden beer maker will celebrate both its first and second birthdays with three days of beer releases, art markets and tons of live music. The party lasts all weekend.

Saturday, May 22

Denver Beer Co. brings back its popular early-morning Beer, Bacon & Coffee Fest today and tomorrow at all three of its taprooms in Denver and Arvada. For $50, you can try seven specially crafted breakfast-themed beers, endless bacon from Tender Belly, bottomless mugs of coffee, a breakfast burrito made by the brewery's new DBC Eats offshoot, and a Denver Beer Co. coffee mug. All that is required of you is to wake up, roll down to Denver Beer Co. and enjoy ... Then go home and take a nap. Best day ever," the brewery says. The event runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m.; find tickets and more information on DBC's web site.

Odyssey Beerwerks continues its eighth anniversary celebration with live music, food trucks and special beer tappings, including Fluffy Orange Creamsicle, a cream Ale with toasted marshmallow, vanilla and orange; and 2021 Salyut Barrel-Aged Russian Imperial Stout, made with orange and chocolate.

Sunday, May 23

Denver Beer Co. brings back its popular early-morning Beer, Bacon & Coffee Fest at all three of its taprooms in Denver and Arvada. For $50, you can try seven specially-crafted breakfast-themed beers, endless bacon from Tender Belly, bottomless mugs of coffee, breakfast burrito made by the brewery's new DBC Eats offshoot, and a Denver Beer Co. coffee mug. "All that is required of you is to wake up, roll down to Denver Beer Co. and enjoy... Then go home and take a nap. Best day ever," the brewery says. The event runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m.; find tickets and more information on DBC's website.