This Week in Beer: Upslope Opening New Taproom and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Upslope Brewing Opening New Taproom
The Story: The Boulder-based brewery is adding a taproom inside Silverthorne food hall Bluebird Market.
The Scoop: The new location will be called Upslope Après Outpost. Upslope will join a dozen current tenants at Bluebird, which debuted in 2022. This is part of a larger trend, with breweries opening new taprooms and focusing on draft sales. Stay tuned for an upcoming opening date announcement.
Upcoming Events
Cohesion Brewing's Third Anniversary
Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10
Cohesion Brewing
3851 Steele Street
Cohesion is turning three. The featured anniversary beer for the party is called Tři, a dry-hopped 11° pale lager with Saaz Brilliant, Harmonie and Agnus hops. It's a collaboration with Pilsen's Pivovar Proud, an innovative brewery in the Pilsner Urquell complex. Also expect new merchandise including anniversary coasters, tank tops and pins. Food trucks and a special mlíko chugging contest will also take place.
Bierstadt Lagerhaus Turns Eight
Saturday, August 10, noon to 11:30 p.m.
Bierstadt Lagerhaus
2875 Blake Street
Bierstadt is throwing an eighth-anniversary celebration featuring live music, games and a few special surprises. Music starts at 4 p.m. and continues until 11 p.m.
Rauchfest: A Smoked Beer Celebration
Saturday, August 10, noon to 7 p.m.
Mythmaker Brewing
1035 South Taft Hill Road, Fort Collins
Mythmaker welcomes eight guest breweries to this celebration of smoked beer. Thirteen smoked beers will be pouring all day, and a special glass will be available for $15 (that price includes your first beer). Flights of beer will be pouring all day, making it easy to try everything on draft.
Woods Boss Brewing 7th Anniversary Party
Saturday, August 10, noon
Woods Boss Brewing
2208 California Street
Woods Boss is celebrating seven years in Denver with live music, food trucks and special beer releases. The team will also dive into the cellar for some limited barrel-aged beers. Mountain Duo will play music from 4 to 6 p.m., and Sizzlin' Eats & Treats food truck will be on site all afternoon. The brewery is also teasing some big news that will be unveiled at the anniversary.
4th Annual Pups & Pints Fundraiser and Adoption Event
Saturday, August 10, noon to 4 p.m.
Someplace Else Brewery
6425 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada
Taysia Blue Husky & Malamute Rescue and Lola's Rescue will be on hand with adoptable dogs. Someplace Else brewed an exclusive beer for the event, and will donate 50 percent of the beer, a shandy, to the rescues. Someplace Else will also donate $1 for every pint sold of all other beers, a total that will be matched by Maggie Fast of West + Main Homes. Vendors will be on hand, as well.
Parker Brewfest
Saturday, August 10, 2 to 5 p.m.
O'Brien Park
10795 Victorian Drive, Parker
Enjoy unlimited samples from over thirty breweries at the Parker Brewfest. VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission costs $50. The festival is a fundraising event for the Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club of Parker.
Women's Olympics Basketball Watch Party
Sunday, August 11, 1:30 p.m.
Lady Justice Brewing
3242 South Acoma Street, Englewood
In partnership with WNBA Club Denver, Lady J is hosting an Olympic watch party where it will replay either the bronze- or gold-medal women's basketball game (whichever the U.S. competes in). The live games are on between 3 and 7 a.m. local time. A free live, family-friendly drag halftime performance will start at 2:15 p.m.
From the Brewery: Dame Blanche, the White Lady, is a Belgian-style wheat beer spiced with orange peel and coriander.
From the Glass: It pours a hazy gold with a generous, fluffy white head. The nose is an array of spices and fruits such as orange, lemon and pepper. The body of the beer is bready — noticeable but not overbearing, maintaining a light, refreshing quality. The hop bitterness is light and balancing with a hint of herbal flavor along with citrus. Or it's the spices. Or it's the yeast. This is the hallmark of a quality Belgian-style beer — not one thing is too dominant; the flavors are balanced and complex. This is an excellent beer to pair with appetizers or early courses. I'd look toward sashimi or lighter cheeses with this particular beer, though it's more versatile than that.
Availability: In cans at the taprooms and in distribution at your local liquor store.