Beer Calendar: Joyride, Diebolt and Black Project Flex Their Independence

Now New Belgium has released a Carbon Neutral Toolkit to help other beer makers reduce their carbon emissions. "The detailed resource, which represents hundreds of hours of work and significant financial investment from New Belgium, is designed to help other small- and medium-sized breweries measure their carbon footprint and take steps to make their businesses carbon neutral by supporting the highest impact greenhouse gas emissions reduction initiatives available," New Belgium says.
It includes information about how to "measure your carbon footprint and set a strong carbon neutral goal; reduce greenhouse gas emissions and purchase high-quality carbon offsets; advocate for strong climate policy; and earn carbon neutral certification," the company adds.
Keep reading to see craft-beer tappings and events into early September.
Joyride Brewing kicks off a four-day seventh-anniversary party by tapping seven different collaboration beers with Barrels & Bottles, Downhill Brewing, Odell Brewing, Station 26, Strange Craft, Westbound & Down and Woods Boss. The street in front of the brewery will be closed on Saturday, and there will be a full slate of live music, food trucks and a kids' zone that day.
New cans: Cerebral Brewing has released Reminisce Forever, a collaboration with California's Bottle Logic Brewing. The 8.3 percent ABV double IPA was made with Citra, Mosaic Nectaron and Galaxy hops.
Briar Common Brewery + Eatery taps High Desert French Rye Saison, the second in a staff collaboration series. Brewed with rosemary, lemon peel and white pepper, High Desert "was dreamed up by Briar Common employee Marina Lizarralde and brewed by head brewer Greg Dawson," the brewery says. A percentage of sales will be donated to the Foothills Animal Shelter.
Dry Dock Brewing taps Yacht Rock, a 6.8 percent ABV unfiltered hazy IPA, at its South Dock taproom as part of IPA Month. The beer has "notes of over-ripe mango and pineapple and undertones of grapefruit and lemon," the brewery says. "Brewed with Golden Promise malt and oats to add a balancing malt character and body, it also includes Citra and Galaxy hops to provide all of the fruit goodness."
Ska Street Brewstillery in Boulder hosts an Oktoberfest party in conjunction with PubPass brewery passport. "Grab your lederhosen and get ready for all the awesome German-inspired beer and food you can imagine. Your PubPass is your ticket in the door," the brewery says. All Pub Pass holders receive one can of Oktoberfest (while supplies last), a second beer, entry into a raffle and light snacks.
Little Machine Beer Company gets into the Oktoberfest vibe with the release of its annual Marzen Attacks festbier. The brewery will break out the liter glasses for the occasion.
New cans: Ratio Beerworks recently released cans of Float On Bavarian hefeweizen. This beer "has a bold banana based flavor alongside nuances of clove," the brewery says. It is "light and approachable and hitting the shelves for the first time in cans." It is also on draft.
River North Brewery collaborated with the Denver band Elektric Animals on a beer celebrating the Underground Music Festival, which takes place this weekend. Reckless RiNo is a blonde ale brewed with Key lime, "making it super crushable and perfect for supporting our local band scene," the brewery says.
Luki Brewery taps Hazy Hop Nebula. The brewery says it took its "ever popular Hop Spinning Hazy recipe and shot it into space with a double dry hop of Galaxy and Simcoe. The result is a 6 percent ABV beer that has a celestial body and a bigger bite, with layers of citrus and stone fruit."
Holidaily Brewing hosts a grand opening starting at 3 p.m. for its second taproom, this one at 5370 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village. Visitors will be able to enjoy a selection of rotating gluten-free beers on draft in the 2,350-square-foot taproom or outside on the dog-friendly patio.
Weldwerks will tap an unusual draft-only barrel-aged rice lager that it made in collaboration with the Real Dill pickle purveyors. Kind of a Weld Dill, as the beer is called, was aged in three barrels that were first used for the brewery's Medianoche Imperial Stout and then repurposed for aging a special version of the Real Dill's Bloody Mary Mix. That mix, called Powder Keg, is also available today at WeldWerks. "Deeper in color than the original Bloody Mary Mix, Powder Keg has a roundness and softer mouthfeel from the Medianoche and charred oak, leaving hints of caramel, vanilla and smoke," the brewery says.
It's Roswell Day at Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, which means its time for the release of the GABF award-winning Roswell, a sour beer with an "otherworldly" amount of different fruits. "We combine the base beer, a blend of young lambic-inspired traditional spontaneous ale, with absolute loads of fruit and allow it to ferment using the ecosystem of coolship-caught microbes already present in the beer," the brewery explains. There will be five different versions of Roswell, each made with a different kind of fruit — and all five will be on tap. Black Project will also have a very limited number of bottled sets, which will go on sale at 2 p.m.; each set contains five 500mL bottles and is $100, including all taxes. Individual bottles will not be sold. In addition, other Black Project beers will be on tap, along with some guest beers.
Diebolt Brewing has brewed several "satirical" beers over the past few years, poking fun at the big beer brands. The latest in the series is Made There, a single-hop pilsner that takes aim at Made Here, a beer brand that debuted in Colorado last month from Clint Eastwood's son. "This newer 'local' brand is claiming authenticity based on being locally produced with local ingredients. Well, we feel that’s a little tone deaf and couldn’t let it go," Diebolt says. As a result, Made There was brewed "to celebrate the continental origins of this great country and the influence our European neighbors had on the 8,000-plus small, independent breweries in the United States; this Pilsner is single hopped with French Barbe Rouge, brewed with European malts, and fermented with German lager yeast." It will be available on tap and in cans to go when Diebolt opens at 4 p.m.
River North Brewery brings back Hello, Darkness, an 11 percent ABV imperial porter. "You’ll pick up notes of roast, subtle hints of smoke, chocolate, and fruits in this porter," the brewery says about the pitch-black beer. It is available on tap and in bottles to go from both taprooms starting at 1 p.m.
Prost Brewing hits nine years and will celebrate with the release of a new beer in a wooden keg, along with live music, stein hoisting, German eats and beer discounts.
Seedstock Brewery and Launch Pad Brewery are both tapping Crop Circles II, a 6.3 percent ABV cream ale. It is the second collab between the two breweries. This "bright and vibrant" beer was brewed "with lager yeast ale temperatures and a healthy addition of Colorado wildflower honey," Seedstock says.
The Central City Beer Festival returns to historic Main Street for its ninth (and a half) year, offering beers from two dozen hand-picked local breweries, which will have their brewmasters and beer-production teams on hand. Tickets range from $40 to $80 (for VIP) and include a tasting cup and live music.
Sunday, August 29
Odell Brewing notes the return of its stellar seasonal Oktoberfest lager with celebrations at all three of its taprooms in Denver and Fort Collins. For $10, you can get an Oktoberfest mug with a fill.
Great Divide Brewing brings back its canned Pumpkin Ale for the second year in a row. It is available on draft and in twelve-ounce six-packs to go. It is also in liquor stores.
Wednesday, September 1
Making a comeback: Comrade Brewing's Superdamp, the GABF award-winning fresh-hop version of its acclaimed Superpower IPA. The seventh annual batch of this beer was brewed with hundreds of pounds of wet hops from Billy Goat Hop Farms in Montrose and High Wire Hop Farms in Paonia.
Epic Brewing taps a new firkin every Friday at 5 p.m. throughout September. The first is Los Elotes, a variation on the brewery's Los Locos Mexican-style Lager made with elote, Tajin spice and lactose. In addition, Epic will have free food to kick off Labor Day weekend.
Saturday, September 4
Bruz Beers brings back its Belgian Brew Fest from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring Belgian-style beers from more than ten local breweries, as well as unusual selections from Brewery Ommegang and Duvel. Find tickets, $40-$48, the list of breweries and more information at belgianbrewfest.com.
Little Machine Beer Company taps #NOFILTER New England-style IPA, which was brewed with Golden Promise malt, oats and Mosaic, El Dorado and Lotus hops.
Friday, September 10
Join Copper Kettle Brewing for the start of a two-day Oktoberfest party celebrating German food, yard games, music and beer. The brewery will tap its Oktoberfest Märzen Lager (which will also be available for the first time in four-packs) along with its Dunkel lager. There will also be brewery-branded one-liter steins for sale while supplies last.
Epic Brewing taps a new firkin, or firkins, each Friday at 5 p.m. in September. Today, there are four — each one made by a different department. They are Munich Mayhem Marzen, with rye whiskey-soaked oak chips (packaging department); Los Locos Mexican-Style Lager with mango and Tajin spice (cellaring department); and RiNo APA with habanero and poblano peppers (warehouse and lab). Whichever firkin kicks first is declared the winner.
With the Craft Brewers Conference in town, a group of breweries that were all launched 25 years ago (when fewer than 1,500 craft breweries existed in the U.S.) will gather at the Walnut Room from 7 to 10 p.m. to celebrate the Class of ’96. While a CBC pass gets industry pros in the door, the public can attend by registering on Eventbrite. The anniversary bash, which is hosted by the ProBrewer website, will feature more than 25 beers from Firestone Walker, Shmaltz, Bear Republic, Two Brothers, Coronado, Victory, Stone, Iron Hill, Original Sin Cider, Thirsty Bear, Lake Placid, BJ's and others.
Little Machine Beer Company brings back WAP 2021 Wet Hop IPA. The brewery says it “maxed out the system” with 50 percent more freshly harvested Cascade hops from Paonia.
Copper Kettle Brewing releases Spooky Hollow Pumpkin Porter (available on tap and in nineteen-ounce cans to go) and continues its Oktoberfest celebration with German food, yard games and music (not to mention its Marzen lager).
Colorado craft beer lovers can enjoy an afternoon outdoors at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora at ThirstyFest, which calls itself a “volunteer-led beer festival,” with all net proceeds going to Water for People, a Denver-based nonprofit “that helps deliver safe drinking water and sanitation systems to nine countries around the world.” There will be a wide variety of local beverages, live musical performances, food trucks and lawn games. Tickets are $25 and include a reuseable cup and unlimited tastings; find out more here.