Reader: Your Ten Best Burger List Sounds Like a Transplant List

On National Hamburger Day, we served up our favorite burgers — and plenty of people had a beef with it.
June 2, 2024
The hamburger at The 49th offers plenty of add-ons. Molly Martin

In honor of National Hamburger Day last Tuesday, we shared "The Ten Best Burgers in Denver," a list of the most mouthwatering, meaty hamburgers in town (sorry, we'll save the plant version for another celebration).

In their comments on the Westword Facebook and Instagram posts, some readers had a beef with the lineup. Where was the Candlelight? Crown Burger? And above all, where was the Cherry Cricket? Others fretted that the list included burgers outside of Denver city limits (for the record, the Best of Denver and related lists always rove across metro Denver). But others found the roster pretty tasty. Says Jesse:
I came here to shit all over this list but it is actually pretty solid. Nicely done.
Adds Leah:
So many I need to try!!! Challenge accepted!
Notes John:
Every one of these burgers is only as good as the person flipping it.
Bernie created his own list that included a few repeats:
Your list is sad, fixed it for ya: Fat Sully’s, My Brothers Bar, Cherry Cricket, Pit Fiend, Western Daughters, Samosa Shop,Twans, C Burger, Gaia Masala & Burger, Duke’s. 
Wonders Dieter:
Why does anyone need more than one patty on a burger? And then add the cheese and bacon, and no wonder our lifespans have been dropping over the last decade. Don't celebrate this nonsense — do better.
Offers Alan:
Had a nice Grandpa's Burger Haven Burger on National Hamburger Day not knowing it was National Hamburger Day. Oh, well; I enjoyed it. Every day should be National Hamburger Day.
And Pierre concludes:
This list sounds like it was made by people that just got here. No Grandpa's? No DonJesus? No Crown? This a transplant list.
While it's true that Molly Martin was not born in Colorado, she got here as soon as she could...and we'd say that eating burgers here for more than two decades qualifies her as an expert.

See her list of the best burgers in Denver, and then share your thoughts in a comment or at [email protected].
