Reader: A Denver Best Burger List Without In-N-Out?

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, we rolled out our latest list of the Ten Best Burgers in Denver, which included old favorites like Bud's Bar and the Cherry Cricket, as well as two new pop-ups: Smash & Grab and Twan's Burger.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers agreed with some of our choices, but also wondered about omissions. Where was the Brutal Poodle? Denver Beer Co? Clancy's? Burger fans suggested a couple of unlikely candidates for the list — Annette and Stoic & Genuine — and served up more detailed descriptions of their faves, as well. Says Jerry:

Okay, l haven't eaten hamburgers at all the places you put in your Top Ten Burger places, but l have been to most. You, on the other hand, must not have had a burger at the Candlelight Bar on South Pearl Street. Without a doubt, the best burger.

Suggests Michael:



Jim’s Burger Haven. $5 bucks for the six-inch single. And if someone tells me I can “pick off what you don’t want” for $9.50, well, I guess I’ll never be that cool.



Wonders Justin:



How you gonna have a list without In-N-Out on it?

I kid. Cherry Cricket’s my fave.



Responds Tim:



Never understood the hype around Cherry Cricket...their burgers are okay.



Agrees Mark:

Bud's Bar in Sedalia!



Adds Scott:

Bud's for sure! The grease will last through the day!!!

Concludes David:

Eat at home, make your own and save a lot of money. Don't be lazy.



When you want a burger, where do you go in metro Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.