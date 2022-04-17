Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: Some of the Best Burgers Are Outside Denver City Limits

April 17, 2022 7:14AM

The best burger in Denver right now.
The best burger in Denver right now. Molly Martin
After naming Split Lip's Mississippi Slug Burger the city's Best Burger in the Best of Denver 2022, which hit the streets on April 7, we offered up another serving of our "Ten Best Burgers in Denver" list.

In their responses on the Westword Facebook post of the burger list, readers were quick to dish up their own favorites, as well as a familiar complaint about our Best of Denver lists. Says Kali:
Forgetting Crown Burger makes this whole list wrong.
Adds Virginia:
I just had an awesome burger in Evergreen at the Little Bear.
Notes Katrina:
Hamburguesas Don Jesus should definitely be on the list.
Agrees James:
Park Burger South Pearl is amazing! Bob’s Atomic is the bomb definitely.
Comments Tyson:
Sorry, I'm not sure how the Cherry Cricket always makes these lists. Most mediocre burger in Denver. City Pub, now that place used to have a good burger.
Offers Michell:
FYI…Golden, Sedalia, Boulder and Littleton are NOT Denver.
Adds Cara:
All Westword articles are like “such and such in Denver” and then list things outside of Denver.
Responds Joe:
I'd drive any distance to get a burger at Bud's. Fortunately, I live south of Denver. Sometimes the best burgers are outside Denver city limits. Sometimes those looking for burgers live outside Denver city limits.
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: In our quest for the best, we consider establishments in all of metro Denver (which also happens to be the circ area for our print edition). If you're searching for a great dive bar, are you going to stop at Sheridan Boulevard rather than go to the Lakeview Lounge in Edgewater? If you're looking for the Best Korean Fried Chicken, are you going to skip the Porklet because it's in Aurora? As for the all-time best venue in Denver...you wouldn't tell someone to skip Red Rocks because it's technically in Morrison, would you?

People seeking out the best are willing to go outside Denver city limits (for that matter, many of them live outside Denver city limits, as Joe notes).

For more, much more, of the very best in metro Denver, see our Best of Denver 2022.
