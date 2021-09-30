Date Night: Dinner and a Jazz Show at Nocturne

What: Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club
Where: 1330 27th Street
When: Pre-paid reservations are required Wednesday through Sunday for dinner during either of two sets; the first has seatings at 6, 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., and second between 8:15 and 9 p.m. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
For more info: Visit nocturnejazz.com
But don't expect to cultivate a new romance here: You won't want to talk through the jazz, and since the dinner runs in two shifts, it's not the kind of place to spend hours flirting and conversing about your future. That's best done at next-door sister restaurant Noble Riot.
Pre-paid reservations start at $85 per person and include the show and a three-course supper from chef Dustin Beckner. There are several options for each category; if your date is good at sharing, pick different dishes for your starter, entree and dessert for more variety. The menu changes each week, following the seasons, but has recently included options such as burrata with artichoke, olive tapenade, espelette pepper and basil on grilled sourdough; Berkshire pork loin chop with corn pudding, watermelon molasses and wilted greens; Palisade peach and prosciutto salad; and s'mores chocolate mousse. It's all plated beautifully, and tastes just as wonderful as it looks. You can also supplement your experience with a selection of small plates like signature Boardwalk Frites (smashed fingerling potatoes with malt aioli and Chesapeake Bay spices).
Then thereare the drinks. With this sort of date, you aren't going for a glass of liquid courage — you already know your partner. Instead, you'll find refined specialty cocktails, classic tipples and a list of wines worthy of slow sipping. Order on your own à la carte or make it simple and let sommelier and co-owner Scott Mattson (also Nicole's husband) take the reins with pre-picked pairings that are listed under each dish on the menu.
This venue doesn't seat parties over six, and in fact caters to pairs of two. Because of this, it feels romantic as you're surrounded largely by various couples also enjoying a date night. On a recent visit, two cuddly people celebrated an anniversary in a booth in the back while adjacent to them was another happy pair that knew the staff and setting well and held hands in between sips, bites and chatting.
Overall, Nocturne is fancy without being overly stuffy and upscale, and while guests are encouraged to go all out when dressing up, the very act of being there is enough to make the night feel special.