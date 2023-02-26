Reader: You Wouldn't Know a Good Pizza If It Burnt Your Chin

While old-school pizza spots that serve more traditional New York-style pies hold a nostalgic place in the hearts of many Denver diners, the newer joints have really stepped it up in terms of technique and quality of ingredients, she says.
Fans of those old-school joints as well as many other pizza lovers have plenty to say about her choices in the Westword Facebook post of the ten best pizzas list. Says Jane:
Great list, Molly!Adds Grant:
Thank you for not putting the best spot on here.Comments John:
So, six of the joints are within ten blocks of each other? Ballpark and RiNo? You wouldn't know a good pizza if it burnt your chin.Replies Erin:
All these lists that lump Boulder, Longmont, Louisville, Fort Collins, et al., in with Denver make me roll my eyes.Suggests Joan:
Here is what it's really like getting pizza/restaurant food here: 'Oh...you liked our pizza/food and ordered it more than once? Here...let us never make it good ever again.' Fill in the blanks for whatever restaurant....Replies Liz:
So much good pizza in Denver now, although I don't get this move to sourdough crust.Counters Michael:
No good pizza in Denver.Concludes Ed:
Terrible article; so many missed places. And who the hell goes downtown on Larimer Street for pizza anymore? I'm guessing Westword only promotes the ones that advertise with them.And we're guessing that you didn't compare the advertising in Westword with the places on our list, Ed.
These are entirely independent picks, and yes, a number of them are downtown, including on the twenty-block stretch of Larimer Street that has some of this city's best restaurants. But as we always do with our "best" lists, we also go outside city limits and consider spots within our metro circulation area. You'll even find one in Longmont.
Pizza fans, what did you think of the list? (See it here.) What's your favorite place to get pizza in metro Denver?