Brunch of the Week: Eggs and Football at Blake Street Tavern

Picture it: a crisp fall Sunday morning and your favorite football team is getting ready to play an 11 a.m. game. But you're a recent transplant to Denver and you can't find a bar that will put your team's game on one of its TVs with sound or without getting relegated to the back of the bar, huddled around the smallest screen in the house. But the Blake Street Tavern has you covered; the Ballpark sports bar is a second home for Broncos, Patriots, Redskins, Jaguars, Seahawks and Falcons fans, so you can root for your team, enjoy the game in its full glory (with sound!) and make friends with likeminded fans.

The Tavern has long been known as one of the best destination sports bars in the city, but for those early games, Blake Street has added brunch to its list of attractions. So now you can roll out of bed late on a Sunday and still get a hearty breakfast to go with your football.

EXPAND Order the breakfast quesadilla if you don't want any distractions — like pesky silverware. Bridget Wood

The small brunch menu covers a considerable amount of ground: breakfast quesadillas, avocado toast, breakfast plates smothered in green chile, and even some sweet options. I chose the breakfast quesadilla because I love scrambles eggs, but quesadillas turn eggs into a hand-held breakfast, making it easier to keep an eye on the game without having to looking down every minute to navigate a fork around my plate. (Clearly I get lazy on the weekends.) The egg-filled quesadilla gets additional flavor from sautéed tomatoes, onions and four types of cheese. And thankfully there's guacamole on the side, because what would a quesadilla be without its creamy green sidekick?