Brunch of the Week: Eggs and Football at Blake Street Tavern

Picture it: a crisp fall Sunday morning and your favorite football team is getting ready to play an 11 a.m. game. But you're a recent transplant to Denver and you can't find a bar that will put your team's game on one of its TVs with sound or without getting relegated to the back of the bar, huddled around the smallest screen in the house. But the Blake Street Tavern has you covered; the Ballpark sports bar is a second home for Broncos, Patriots, Redskins, Jaguars, Seahawks and Falcons fans, so you can root for your team, enjoy the game in its full glory (with sound!) and make friends with likeminded fans.
The Tavern has long been known as one of the best destination sports bars in the city, but for those early games, Blake Street has added brunch to its list of attractions. So now you can roll out of bed late on a Sunday and still get a hearty breakfast to go with your football.
The small brunch menu covers a considerable amount of ground: breakfast quesadillas, avocado toast, breakfast plates smothered in green chile, and even some sweet options. I chose the breakfast quesadilla because I love scrambles eggs, but quesadillas turn eggs into a hand-held breakfast, making it easier to keep an eye on the game without having to looking down every minute to navigate a fork around my plate. (Clearly I get lazy on the weekends.) The egg-filled quesadilla gets additional flavor from sautéed tomatoes, onions and four types of cheese. And thankfully there's guacamole on the side, because what would a quesadilla be without its creamy green sidekick?
The green chile plate consists of the usual breakfast suspects: eggs and bacon with cheesy home fries smothered in mild pork green chile. You definitely need a fork for this, but the distraction from the game is worth it.
You won't find anything new with the tavern's brunch beverages — mimosas, build-your-own bloody Marys and an array of draft beers. After tireless research on my part, I concluded that the $12 mimosa pitcher serves four people, or four drinks for one very thirsty person. You can also buy just one mimosa for $6 if you possess that kind of self-control. Build-your-own Bloody Marys are $7 and have just about every garnish you can imagine; you could top off your drink with an improvised salad if you're so inclined. Several of the beers on tap are $5 each and Bud Light pitchers are $12. In addition, Jack Daniels, Stoli vodka and Milagro tequila drinks are $5. However, my favorite deal is the D.E.W. and brew special, which lands you a Dry Dock, Avery or Odell canned beer with a shot of Tullamore D.E.W. for $9.
The Blake Street Tavern is my new go-to bar for Sunday football and brunch. It's one of the few places I've found in Denver that plays multiple teams simultaneously with zero animosity between fans, and the staff keeps its cool even when the place is swamped during divisional rivalry games.
Blake Street Tavern is located at 2301 Blake Street and serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 303-675-0505 or visit the tavern's website. Hot tip: The kitchen is open every night until 1 a.m., which makes it the perfect locale for post-game late night snacking.
