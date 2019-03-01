Brunch Is Far From a Grind at This Cherry Creek Eatery

The daily grind will seem a little less stressful once you’re eating fried chicken at Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole in Cherry Creek. Chef Preston Phillips does something rare in the Denver restaurant business these days: he owns his own restaurant where he works with his family every day. His younger brother, Conner, is his second chef, dad Bob helps in the kitchen and mom Jeneen stops by on the weekends to help with the brunch rush.

Preston and Connor grew up in the kitchen with their grandmother in Alabama, and while Preston went off to culinary school, Connor learned enough from Grandma to work professionally in restaurants. Jeneen and Bob owned their own restaurant, so the Phillips boys grew up in the industry. With that kind of upbringing, starting his own restaurant was the next logical step for Preston.

This Southerner knows his green chile. Bridget Wood