Brunch of the Week: Julep Has a Fresh Take on Southern Comfort

Southern belle Julep offers a casual brunch in the heart of RiNo for those looking to start their weekend off right. Chef Kyle Foster just rolled out a new spring menu, which includes rotating specials to go with the restaurant's classics, so there's something to delight everyone in your party.

Biscuits are the best place to start at any Southern eatery. Here a rustic wooden board comes loaded with crusty, crunchy drop biscuits made with a recipe that Foster keeps close to the vest but that includes buttermilk. They're light and fluffy on the inside, making it easy to eat all five. The board also comes with a generous slab of salted butter, local raw honey and housemade jam that changes regularly; this week happened to be lemon. "Each week we make a new jam, and it always has sweet and savory notes," general manager Jake Louik points out. "This week was lemon, and we used the rinds to get a deeper flavor. And last week it was a cranberry-onion preserve."

EXPAND Bridget Wood