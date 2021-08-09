Support Us

Social Sightings: Burgers! Fried Chicken! Chocolate with Cheddar?

August 9, 2021 5:59AM

Jimmy "Snarf" Siedel, founder of Snarf's and Snarfburger, took home the Judge's Choice prize at the 2021 Denver Burger Battle. Molly Martin
Molly Martin
Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted over the past week, posted by our favorite restaurants and bars. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

A giant inflatable hamburger, along with fifteen competitors and tables decorated with ketchup and mustard bottles, marked the site of the 2021 Denver Burger Battle on August 5. After judges and attendees consumed copious amounts of beef and buns, two burgers took top honors: Snarfburger's classic double cheeseburger won Judge's Choice, and the 2019 Judge's pick, Cherry Cricket, took the popular vote this time with its 720 Jammin' Poblano Burger, with pimento cheese, a crispy panko-crusted roasted poblano, grilled pork belly and raspberry jam.

Hungry for a burger right now? Check out our ten best burgers list.

Mono Mono specializes in Korean fried chicken.
Linnea Covington
Mono Mono's original location is in New York City, but in March, Denver restaurateur JW Lee (who owns Seoul Mandoo, Thank Sool Pocha, Seoul Korean BBQ and Hot Pot, Wasabi Sushi Bar and Menya) brought the concept to Denver with a location at 1550 Blake Street. On August 6, Mono Mono announced that a second Denver location will open mid-August at 3014 East Colfax Avenue. Start planning your next fried chicken outing accordingly.
Instagram: @monomonokfc

La Diabla's $3 happy hour tacos.
Molly Martin
When La Diabla opened in June, it became the first pozoleria in Colorado. Chef/owner Jose Avila and his team nixtamalizes corn in-house for both the pozole — which is available in verde, blanco, rojo and vegan varieties — as well as the tortillas. During happy hour, which happens from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday, three tacos are available for just $3 each. The Niño Pobre comes with a layer of red beans topped with melted Menonita cheese (aka queso Chihuahua) and a garnish of the Mexican herb epazote; the spicy three-chorizo option has a mix of red, green and black chorizo and salsa verde; and the pollo en carnitas is loaded with chicken cooked in pork fat and salsa rojo. You can also add bone marrow for $3 (which you totally should).
Instagram: @ladiabladenver

Chocolate with cheddar and soy sauce? Why not!
Molly Martin
While visiting the new Denver Central Market concept Lunchboxx, a stop at Temper Chocolates for dessert is a must. The colorful bonbons are nearly too pretty to eat — but you will, because they come in some pretty fun flavor combinations. The current staff fave: Cheese All That, a milk chocolate shell filled with milk chocolate ganache infused with whiskey-barrel-aged shoyu and Prairie Breeze cheddar. The savory, umami notes with the creamy chocolate create a total treat.
Instagram: @temperdenver
IMT's bottles have a new look.
Molly Martin
RiNo winery the Infinite Monkey Theorem just debuted a new look for its bottles. The design is clean and modern, and the monkey is a lot more understated than it was in the former look, perched on the shoulder of a women staring off into the distance, probably trying to decide whether to pour herself a glass of Malbec or Syrah next.

Have you spotted any interesting food news? Let us know, cafe@westword.com.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

