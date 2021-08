Reader: A Juicy Lucy Is Just a Cheeseburger

Molly Martin

On August 20, Lucy's Burger Bar opened at 4018 Tennyson Street . Owner Michelle "Meesh" McGlone and her partner, Nate Collis, are both from Minnesota, where Collis spent six years manning the grill at Matt's Bar & Grill, the Minneapolis spot that claims to have invented the Juicy Lucy, a molten-cheese-in-the-middle burger. (Matt's spells the specialty "Jucy Lucy," stemming from a menu typo that stuck.)The Juicy Lucy is definitely the specialty at Lucy's, and that has many Minnesota expats salivating. But in comments posted on the Westword Facebook post of our story on Lucy's , a few skeptics express concern about the prices. Says Daniel:Replies Brandon:Comments Cameron:Warns Bill:Wonders Mark:Responds Dee:And Julia recalls another spot that used to be at this address.So do burger fans, and for those worried about the prices, McClone advises, "We're just setting the prices that we need just to cover our rent and be able to be a viable business."