Denver City Council Extends Cap on Third-Party Delivery Fees

Mark Antonation | January 26, 2021 | 4:55pm
Delivering food will continue to be a little cheaper for Denver restaurants.
Flickr/wuestenigel
Flickr/wuestenigel
Feeling hungry for tacos, pizza, sandwiches or even a steak? All it takes is a few taps on the screen of your mobile device to get the food you're craving delivered to your house. And if the price is a little higher than what you'd pay at the restaurant you're ordering from, no problem — convenience comes at a cost. After all, those delivery companies with the euphonious names — Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates — have to make a buck, too.

But by the time you factor in the menu price markup (which many delivery companies build in if you're ordering from their app or website), the service fee, the delivery fee and the tip, you could be paying up to 40 percent more on the cost of your delivered meal, according to some calculations. And the restaurant itself only gets back the original price of each dish — or so you'd think. But many third-party delivery companies also charge the restaurant a back-end commission, sometimes as much as 30 percent, so if you buy a $10 sandwich (before all the fees, taxes and tips), the delivery company gets $3 of that while only $7 goes to the restaurant.

Some city and state governments were already pushing back on the back-end commissions by capping the fees at a certain percentage, and since the beginning of the pandemic last year, others have done the same thing to help businesses already struggling with capacity restrictions and fewer customers. Denver City Council passed a 15 percent cap on third-party delivery fees (the commissions restaurants pay) that protected restaurants from October 9, 2020, through February 9 this year.

And yesterday, the city council voted to extend that cap for another four months, with an expiration date of June 14. The original measure also included language to protect delivery drivers, so that the companies they work for can't reduce their pay or tips to make up for the reduced fees. And delivery companies are also prohibited from listing restaurant menus without permission.

The result is that you can feel a little better about ordering delivery knowing that your favorite eateries aren't being gouged. But you could also save yourself a little money by picking up the phone and ordering takeout, or checking with the restaurant to see if they handle delivery themselves. And in both of those cases, you could even throw in a few drinks on your order.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

