Comment of the Day Reader: Did a Michelin Tire Repairman Make These Restaurant Choices? Some diners find the Michelin Guide Colorado's Bib Gourmand list deflating. By Westword Staff September 3, 2023 AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q has plenty of fans. Jared Leonard

What do you think of the Bib Gourmand list? Post a comment or send a note to Which Denver restaurants, if any, will be getting a Michelin star when the tire/tourism company releases its first-ever Colorado guide? We still don't know — that information will be announced at an invite-only ceremony on September 12 at Mission Ballroom.But in the meantime, Michelin just dropped the list of Colorado restaurants that have received the first Bib Gourmand designations in the state, and nearly all of them are in Denver. Bib Gourmand restaurants offer "a meal of good quality at a good value," according to Michelin. "The Bib Gourmand amount can fluctuate often due to economic situations in different places, so now we define it as a high-quality meal at a good value," explains Andrew Festa, who handles external communications for Michelin North America. "Generally, at Bib Gourmand restaurants in the U.S., one would be able to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for about $50 USD." And that's tax and gratuity not included.While the Michelin Guide Colorado has been hotly anticipated since it was announced back in June, in their comments on the Westword Facebook page some diners shared that they found the Bib Gourmand list deflating. Says Christopher:Adds Susan:Notes Michael:Wonders Chris:Responds Dexter:Concludes Scott:What do you think of the Bib Gourmand list? Post a comment or send a note to [email protected] . And by the way, the name of the award doesn't refer to a napkin around some glutton's neck: "Bibendum," or "Bib" for short, is the name of the tire company's Michelin Man mascot.