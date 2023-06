Reader: Remember When Denver Had Multiple 24-Hour Diners?

Miss seeing some of our (now extinct) classic diners on that list.



I still miss the Denver Diner.



Remember when you had to decide between multiple 24-hour diners in Denver when you needed greasy fries at 3 a.m?



My favorite after clubbing was McCoy's. Still there, but only open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sooo many late nights at Jerusalem!



Pete’s, on Colfax, is open 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday, up to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Just had to put this info out because I love Pete’s...it’s my absolute favorite place to go late nights on the weekends to be amongst my fellow late-nighters.



I lived in Denver for thirty years, but now live in Las Vegas. Remind me, what’s this thing called “closing time” again?

Late-night dining was one of the casualties of COVID-19. Even after restaurants were allowed to reopen after the initial March 2020 shutdown, few of the places that had once been 24/7 restored those expansive hours. But lately, more options have been staying open later in Denver, as reported in " Late-Night Dining Isn't Dead...and It's Trying to Make a Comeback ."In their comments about the story on the Westword Instagram page , readers served up some of their own favorites — Pie Hole, Neko Ramen, Gaia Masala — as well as plenty of memories. Says Dean:Adds Pat:Offers Jojo:Responds Kit:Recalls smm:Notes Iamkatherineg:And Inbeer offers this: