Comment of the Day

Reader: Remember When Denver Had Multiple 24-Hour Diners?

June 11, 2023 7:38AM

The view from the Denver Diner when it was still a late-night hangout.
Late-night dining was one of the casualties of COVID-19. Even after restaurants were allowed to reopen after the initial March 2020 shutdown, few of the places that had once been 24/7 restored those expansive hours. But lately, more options have been staying open later in Denver, as reported in "Late-Night Dining Isn't Dead...and It's Trying to Make a Comeback."

In their comments about the story on the Westword Instagram page, readers served up some of their own favorites — Pie Hole, Neko Ramen, Gaia Masala — as well as plenty of memories. Says Dean:
Miss seeing some of our (now extinct) classic diners on that list.
Adds Pat:
I still miss the Denver Diner.
Offers Jojo:
Remember when you had to decide between multiple 24-hour diners in Denver when you needed greasy fries at 3 a.m?
Responds Kit: 
My favorite after clubbing was McCoy's. Still there, but only open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Recalls smm:
Sooo many late nights at Jerusalem!
Notes Iamkatherineg:
Pete’s, on Colfax, is open 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday, up to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Just had to put this info out because I love Pete’s...it’s my absolute favorite place to go late nights on the weekends to be amongst my fellow late-nighters.
And Inbeer offers this:
I lived in Denver for thirty years, but now live in Las Vegas. Remind me, what’s this thing called “closing time” again?
When you're hungry after midnight, where do you go? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
