Reader: Remember When Denver Had Multiple 24-Hour Diners?

In their comments about the story on the Westword Instagram page, readers served up some of their own favorites — Pie Hole, Neko Ramen, Gaia Masala — as well as plenty of memories. Says Dean:
Miss seeing some of our (now extinct) classic diners on that list.Adds Pat:
I still miss the Denver Diner.Offers Jojo:
Remember when you had to decide between multiple 24-hour diners in Denver when you needed greasy fries at 3 a.m?Responds Kit:
My favorite after clubbing was McCoy's. Still there, but only open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.Recalls smm:
Sooo many late nights at Jerusalem!Notes Iamkatherineg:
Pete’s, on Colfax, is open 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday, up to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Just had to put this info out because I love Pete’s...it’s my absolute favorite place to go late nights on the weekends to be amongst my fellow late-nighters.And Inbeer offers this:
I lived in Denver for thirty years, but now live in Las Vegas. Remind me, what's this thing called "closing time" again?