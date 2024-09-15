 Denver Diners Respond to New Michelin Guide List for Colorado | Westword
Reader: Why Pay Attention to Restaurant Recommendations From a Tire Manufacturer?

Did Spuntino belong on Michelin's list? What about Sắp Sửa?
September 15, 2024
Sắp Sửa didn't make the Michelin cut. Casey Wilson
The Michelin Guide released its first Colorado edition in September 2023. On Monday, it announced several new honors for the state, including a star for Alma Fonda Fina. But Molly Martin thinks that Michelin missed the mark in the Mile High, and suggests several other local restaurants worthy of recognition.

Sắp Sửa, for example. Since it opened in June 2023, it was too new for the inaugural Colorado list. But Ni and Anna Nguyen's innovative Vietnamese restaurant was again MIA this year, an omission made even more glaring when it landed on Bon Appétit's list of the twenty best new restaurants in the country the very same day Michelin left it out.

And what about Spuntino? Lucina? Molotov?

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of food for thought. Says Julie:
Sắp Sửa,is the one restaurant that I think should have been included. The others are good, but not exceptional when compared with similar places in Chicago, L.A. or NYC. They’re being judged on a larger scale than just Denver.
Adds Kyle: 
Interesting read! We have yet to try Sắp Sửa; it sounds amazing based on the comments here. Some other reactions to the article: Olivia serves good food but is not Michelin star level, in my experience. There’s nothing especially stellar about the food, other than it is delicious. Frasca is great — currently with one star — but not two-star worthy. as the author is recommending. I really hope Colorado gets a two-star soon, but I don’t think there are any contenders, currently. Let’s go, Colorado!
Responds Dalton:
Sắp Sửa is the only one mentioned addition that deserves a star, give it time for all the others, though.
Offers Nick:
Spuntino has one of the best dining experiences on the Front Range. Should be on the Michelin list.
Replies Jeff: 
That doesn’t make it Michelin-worthy. There are standards that people who don’t work in the industry can’t comprehend.
Explains Mike: 
They’re not just comparing to Denver; you have to compare all Michelin stars to those across the country and world. Spuntino, for example, is great, but you also could head there with no issue on a Thursday and it’s not a big deal. You can get a dinner like Spuntino on every block in Chicago. I am surprised Sap Sua didn’t make the list. I wish Colorado would have them expand to Breckenridge and Rootstalk would be a one-star for sure, with Radicato getting some recognition as well.
Wonders Dave:
We're still paying attention to restaurant recommendations from a car tire manufacturer??
And Ryan concludes:
Let’s say it together. Denver has never had a good food scene.... Has it gotten better over the years? Yes. Is it Michelin quality? Absolutely not. Westword, you really show your true colors when you keep hammering out these types of articles. We all know better. How do you not?
What did you think of the additions to Colorado's Michelin Guide list? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
