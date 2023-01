Reader: Brussels Sprouts Out? Tinned Fish In? What a Country!

What's the problem with Brussels sprouts?

Agree about vegan options with vegetables!! The fake meats are a step forward, but not my favorite.



Agree on plant-based meats. Not so sure about the tinned.

Out before it is in...$27 tins of smoked fish with six crackers served on a cutting board.

If I go into for a beer and smell someone's kipper snacks, I'm gonna blame Westword.

We are a magnificently blessed country that we can have food “trends,” a concept that seems foolish to me.

When the new year hits, so do food-trend lists. For a while, the trend was to post your Top Nine on Instagram. This year, trends themselves are the trend, with screenshots of lists showing people's takes on what's in and what's out making the rounds.Molly Martin joined the crowd, offering six food trends she's eager to kick out of Denver (Brussels sprouts!) as well as six she's eager to welcome in 2023 (tinned fish!). On theFacebook post of her list, readers are serving up their own thoughts of the new year's trends. Says Joel:Notes Adrienne:Adds Alec:Offers Steve;Warns Jericho:Concludes Jim:What food trends do you see for the new year? Read Molly Martin's piece here , then share your thoughts in a comment or at [email protected]