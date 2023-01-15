Reader: Brussels Sprouts Out? Tinned Fish In? What a Country!

Molly Martin joined the crowd, offering six food trends she's eager to kick out of Denver (Brussels sprouts!) as well as six she's eager to welcome in 2023 (tinned fish!). On the Westword Facebook post of her list, readers are serving up their own thoughts of the new year's trends. Says Joel:
What's the problem with Brussels sprouts?Notes Adrienne:
Agree about vegan options with vegetables!! The fake meats are a step forward, but not my favorite.Adds Alec:
Agree on plant-based meats. Not so sure about the tinned.Offers Steve;
Out before it is in...$27 tins of smoked fish with six crackers served on a cutting board.Warns Jericho:
If I go into for a beer and smell someone's kipper snacks, I'm gonna blame Westword.Concludes Jim:
We are a magnificently blessed country that we can have food "trends," a concept that seems foolish to me.