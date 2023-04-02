Reader: The Colorado Food Scene Needs Some Love

This year, just one local chef is among the five finalists: Michael Diaz de Leon of BRUTØ, which is part of Id Est Hospitality and is located inside Free Market at Dairy Block. "It's surreal, it's unbelievable. I'm in shock, and I'm extremely happy with the work we've done," Diaz de Leon says. "It's not just me. It's the whole staff, those that came before me, and the whole community."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, some members of the community are complaining about what they see as a snub, while others suggest that the Denver dining scene needs to improve if it wants to win. Says Heather:
Not surprising. The Colorado food scene needs some love. Some of us are interested in more than a burger and beer.Agrees Jay:
Burger and fries kinda town.Adds Lia:
But by God, there's a drive-thru Chipotle.Counters John:
You know there are multiple Beard award-winners in Colorado, right? Last year Colorado was home to every Mountain Region finalist.
Explains Mark:
Part of it is local restaurants, try as they might, cannot garner the support that In-N-Out, Whataburger, Applebee's, or Raising Cane's does. The expectation that a local restaurant is held to is extravagant compared to the letdowns customers will accept from a chain.Adds Joe:
It's tough to run a restaurant these days. I think Denver restaurants are doing well...certainly as well as those places that did get the James Beard nominations.But Bob concludes:
The food scene in Colorado, and Denver more specifically, is complete trash. Food trends are seven to ten years behind the rest of the country, the creativity is almost zero, and you can get better food at a culinary school practical exam than you do at most of the well-regarded restaurants in the area.What do you think of Denver's food scene? If you're looking for great restaurants to try, don't miss the Best of Denver 2023, which hits the streets on April 6. You'll find plenty of love there!