Reader: Denver Being the Booziest City Isn't a Reason for Pride

Are you partying this weekend? Just in time for the Labor Day holiday, sports-betting company OLBG came out with its list of the booziest cities in the country. And Denver ranks number one The study was based on the number of nightlife attractions per 100,000 people (21.35 for the Mile High City) and the percent of adults who binge-drink or drink heavily — reportedly 25 percent. The frequency of Denver drinking pushed this city over the top. Close behind came San Francisco.But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the ranking , some readers are demanding a recount. Says Art:Adds Matt:Notes Josh:Suggests Neil:Comments Ryan:Wonders Andrew:Offers Lora:Concludes Stan:Oddly, Denver didn't rank near the top for stoners, coming in behind Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Mesa and Nashville.Do you think Denver is a drinker's paradise? What are your favorite bars? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.