Bourbon, Bacon and Brisket: Denver's Best Father's Day Specials

Father's Day is Sunday, June 20, and if there's one thing that every dad likes, it's food. (Yes, beer is a food.) Now that Denver restaurants have fully reopened, the upcoming holiday is the ideal excuse to skip cooking (and doing dishes), get out of the house and indulge in the specials that local spots are rolling out just for the dads in your life.

From brisket and bacon to brunch and bourbon, here are the tastiest ways to celebrate Dad this weekend:

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

8100 East Orchard Road

303-796-0100

The three-course Dad’s Prime Time Dinner is available for dine-in or to go and includes sous vide Neuske's bourbon molasses-glazed thick-cut bacon, a 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye with Woodford Reserve compound butter, and Jack Daniel's bread pudding with bourbon caramel sauce for $85. You can also add on a Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned for $18.

Denver Central Market

2669 Larimer Street

This food hall's vendors have all kinds of treats for Dad in one location. Try a chocolate and booze pairing with whiskey bonbons from Temper Chocolates and one-ounce pours of bourbon, whiskey, rye and Scotch from Curio Bar, available through June 20. Tammen's Fish Market has a take-home crawfish boil kit for four for $65, or you can opt for a make-your-own pizza kit for four from Vero for $22; both are available now through June 20. And on June 19, from 2 p.m. until sold out, the Local Butcher will be grilling on the patio.

EXPAND The Empire has a Father's Day special for two, so ditch the kids and get out of the city. Courtesy of the Empire Lounge & Restaurant

The Empire Lounge & Restaurant

816 Main Street, Louisville

303-665-2521

Head out of the city and to the Empire Lounge on June 19 or June 20 for a Father's Day special for two: For $90, you'll get a sous vide 32-ounce porterhouse with a selection of seasonal sides fresh from the Louisville farmers' market. Reservations recommended.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Multiple locations

Grill at home with F'in Awesome Father's Day Grill Kits from Jax LoDo, Glendale and Boulder. You choose the protein (four filets, four scallop skewers, four tuna steaks, eight burgers or four salmon) and pair it with Caesar or wedge salad and veggies for grilling. The kit serves four and also includes a pint of ice cream and a six-pack of beer for $150. Pre-order online by noon June 18 for pick-up on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Le French

4901 South Newport Street

720-710-8963

Along with its traditional brunch menu, this DTC eatery has a few specials just for Dad on Father's Day weekend. Chicken and waffles, what? Try housemade brioche with buttermilk and tarragon-braised chicken drizzled with a lemon-onion gravy paired with a Nicholas Feuillatte brut champagne. There's also a burger foie gras served with truffle fries and paired with a glass of 2015 Lions de Suduirault Sauternes. Reservations recommended.

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

If your dad's favorite karaoke song is "Tequila," take him to Lola for a free shot of Casamigos Mezcal with cinnamon and orange. Ready for round two? Go for the tequila and bites flight. For $18, it includes three snacks paired with three top-shelf tequilas: fried oysters with Chinaco blanco tequila, a birria taquito with Fortaleza reposado, and a grilled pork skewer with Olmeca Altos añejo. The Dad to Papa’s Plate for $46 includes a fourteen-ounce bone-in rib-eye steak with smoked fingerling potatoes, glazed carrots and green chile butter. Reservations are encouraged.

The Original

1600 20th Street

720-769-1414

This modern spin on a ’50s diner in the new Rally Hotel at McGregor Square brought in its mixology team to create cocktails inspired by their own dads for Father's Day. Options include the Old Fashioned Kinda Dad, inspired by Lucas's father-in-law, Paul, with fat washed bourbon, beer simple syrup and olive bitters; Papa Lavender created by Ashley for her dad, Al, with Blanco Tequila, lime, lavender and agave; and the Beall-Vardier by Pete for his dad, Sam, with bourbon, sweet vermouth and Campari.

Punch Bowl Social

65 Broadway

303-765-2695

If dad is a bowling pro, take him to Punch Bowl — where he'll score a free entree if he gets a strike. He can pair his food with a $5 Old Fashioned, available all day.

EXPAND Make a reservation for a free entree and beer from Que Bueno Suerte this Father's Day. Danielle Lirette

Que Bueno Suerte

1518 South Pearl Street

720-642-7322

Let the kids feel like they're "buying" Dad dinner at this modern Mexican restaurant. On Father's Day, dads get a free entree and a glass or bottle of beer all day. Reservations are required to redeem this deal.

Roaming Buffalo

2387 South Downing Street & 17121 South Golden Road, C100, Golden

Denver: 303-722-2226 Golden: 303-794-9696

Our 2021 Best of Denver winner for Best Colorado-Style Barbecue is rolling out some special Wagyu brisket packages for Father's Day. Choose from the Cave Man (just the meats) with a one-pound Wagyu brisket, one pound of chopped pork and half a rack of pork spare ribs for $69. For $85, the Father of the Year also offers the brisket and pork along with two sides, cornbread or white buns and thee housemade barbecue sauces. The ultimate feast, the Super Hero Dad, includes the brisket, pork, bison green chile sausages, three sides, bread, sauce and dessert for $105. Call to place your order.

Smōk

3330 Brighton Boulevard

720-452-2487

Take your outdoors-loving dad to a feel good, whole hog feast. One dollar from every Jack Daniel's drink sold during this June 20 event will be donated to Conservation Colorado, whose mission is to protect Colorado's outdoors for future generations. You can also buy three-dollar raffle tickets (100 percent of proceeds from those go to Conservation Colorado) for a chance to win such prizes as a $500 gift card to Proud Souls BBQ & Provisions.

Steuben’s Uptown

523 East 17th Avenue

303-830-1001

Roll into Father's Day like a pro with lobster roll kits from Steuben's Uptown that include fresh Maine lobster, split-top buns, butter, mayonnaise dressing, pickles, lemons and housemade chips, available in a two-pack for $60 or a four-pack for $120. Pre-order online by June 18 for pick-up on June 19 or June 20. If you opt to dine in, try the Father's Day special dessert, a bourbon caramel ice cream sandwich with bacon chocolate chip cookies, for $8. The dessert is also available at Steuben's Arvada, as are take-home barbecue feasts.



What did we miss? Send information to cafe@westword.com.