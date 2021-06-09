The Eight Tastiest Events in Denver this Week

- Local
Birthday parties, breweries and brunch, oh my! — and that's just a taste of what's on the menu from Wednesday, June 9, through Tuesday, June 15. Keep reading for food and drink happenings every day of the week, then keep reading for events worth planning ahead for in the coming days.
Wednesday, June 9
Celebrate the big 4-0 with cake and champagne
Annie's Cafe & Bar, 3100 East Colfax Avenue
The longstanding diner is hosting an open house with free cake and champagne, live music and drink specials to mark four decades in business. Stop in between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. or 4 and 8 p.m.
For details: Visit the cafe's Facebook page.
Thursday, June 10
Dine out to help survivors of domestic violence
Nonprofit organization Safehouse Denver hosts a virtual version of its Sampling for Hope fundraiser from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a cooking demo from Michael Poompan (exec chef at the Ritz-Carlton) and a silent auction. The organization has also teamed up with with local eateries Briar Common, Stargazer Fine Chocolates, the Cherry Cricket, Trattoria Stella and Steuben's Uptown; 10 percent of their sales leading up to the online presentation will be donated to Safehouse Denver.
For more information and to register: Visit Safehouse Denver's website.
Friday, June 11
Raise a glass to East meeting West at a new brewery
Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora
One of Aurora's newest taprooms and teahouses celebrates a belated grand opening (it opened its doors in May) that runs through Sunday, June 13. Enjoy beer releases, lion dancers and eats from Dragonfire Dim Sum all weekend.
For more info: Go to the brewery's Facebook page.
Saturday, June 12
Get into the island spirit
Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence Street
Get dressed in your best island attire (or undressed, as the case may be) at this luau that includes a Hawaiian plate from Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Que, a malasada (Hawaiian-style yeasted, sugared doughnut) from the Donut House, and photo ops with a pot-bellied pig. Fun runs from 4 to 9 p.m.; tickets start at $49.
To buy tickets: Visit Eventbrite.
Sunday, June 13
Get dim sum with a b(r)unch of Misfits
Misfit Snackbar, 3401 East Colfax Avenue (inside Middleman)
There are so many good things on this dim sum brunch menu, we can't choose, so we'll list them all: sausage and gravy bao; ’shroom rangoon; Peking duck poutine; turnip cake tots; shrimp and grits toast; bacon fried rice; maple sausage lumpia; Szechuan Scotch egg; and chicken with chilled hot and sour consommé. Seatings are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations are required.
To get more info: Visit Misfit's Instagram.
Splurge on wine and Wagyu
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen, 1740 East 17th Avenue
Starting at 6 p.m., savor three courses including a Colorado Caesar with smoked trout, pepitas and aged goat cheese as well as vanilla-strawberry and honey-lavender crème brûlée. The star of the show is an A5 Wagyu rib-eye that's been dry-aged for 45 days. Dinner costs $200 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $50.
To reserve your seat: Go to the Sullivan website.
Monday, June 14
Learn about Denver's "housemaid rebellion"
Golden History Museum, 923 10th Street, Golden
In the early 1900s, Capitol Hill's domestic workers began a labor movement. Find out how single mother Jane Street and Colorado's National Guard changed the kitchens of the day in this in-person (or online) lecture, $10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets: Visit Eventbrite.
Tuesday, June 15
Shop for fresh fruit and veggies
Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 1700 West 10th Avenue, Broomfield
Every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. through September, you can nab local produce, meat, tortillas and baked goods while listening to live music at this volunteer-run effort, where all profits are reinvested in the community.
For details: Visit the Broomfield Farmers Market Instagram.
Keep reading for future food and drink events.
Thursday, June 17
Attend a luxe mountain food festival
The Little Nell, 675 East Durant Avenue, Aspen
The weekend event runs through Sunday, June 20, and includes a sommelier lunch, Dom Pérignon dinner, champagne breakfast, Father's Day rosé brunch, sustainable seafood dinner and more. Individual events run from $100 to $450.
For more info: Visit the Little Nell's website.
Party like a pro to benefit restaurant workers
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Colorado Restaurant Association's Drink Red, Wear Red bash includes wine (red, of course), cocktails, bites from a dozen Denver restaurants (including the Bindery, Esters, Goed Zuur, GQue Barbecue, Maria Empanada, the Pig & the Sprout and Comida) and live music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. GA tickets are still available for $65.
Buy tickets: Go to the CRA website, where you can also learn about event beneficiary Angel Relief Fund, which helps hospitality workers in need.
Thursday, June 24
Chow down at Boulder International Film Festival's CineCHEF
Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder
At CineCHEF, Front Range chefs compete to see who can make the best movie-inspired dish. The 2021 version runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and includes chefs Linda Hampsten Fox (The Bindery), Liliana Meyers (Safta), Daniel Asher (River and Woods), Chris Royster (Flagstaff House) and more. Tickets, $100, include wine and beer.
For more info: Visit the film festival website.
Thursday, July 8
Feast on impeccable sushi in a garden setting
Uchi, 2500 Lawrence Street
Mark your calendar for Uchi's next al fresco dinner. Chef and menu details have yet to be announced, but you can count on multiple courses and, in a change from previous family-style seating and plating, your own table of up to ten guests. (June's dinner cost $150 per person and sold out almost immediately.)
For more info: Visit the restaurant's website.
Saturday, July 31
Go primal with all kinds of proteins cooked over open flames
Snowmass Base Village, 84 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village
Cochon555's Heritage Fire returns to the mountain from 4 to 7 p.m. with everything from fish to fowl to bovine to Berkshires being cooked over open-air fires. Early-bird tickets, $99 to $150, are on sale now and include beer, wine and cocktails to quench your thirst.
For more info: Visit the event website.
Thursday, August 12
Treat yourself to a boozy weekend in the mountains
Vail Athletic Fields, 646 Vail Valley Drive, Vail
This year's Vail Wine Classic includes wine dinners, seminars and boozy brunch, plus a pair of two-hour grand tastings at 1:30 and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the grand tastings are $99 to $225.
For more info: Visit the event website and get tickets on Eventbrite.
