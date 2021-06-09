The Eight Tastiest Events in Denver this Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Birthday parties, breweries and brunch, oh my! — and that's just a taste of what's on the menu from Wednesday, June 9, through Tuesday, June 15. Keep reading for food and drink happenings every day of the week, then keep reading for events worth planning ahead for in the coming days.

Wednesday, June 9



Celebrate the big 4-0 with cake and champagne

Annie's Cafe & Bar, 3100 East Colfax Avenue

The longstanding diner is hosting an open house with free cake and champagne, live music and drink specials to mark four decades in business. Stop in between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. or 4 and 8 p.m.

For details: Visit the cafe's Facebook page.

Thursday, June 10

Dine out to help survivors of domestic violence

Nonprofit organization Safehouse Denver hosts a virtual version of its Sampling for Hope fundraiser from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a cooking demo from Michael Poompan (exec chef at the Ritz-Carlton) and a silent auction. The organization has also teamed up with with local eateries Briar Common, Stargazer Fine Chocolates, the Cherry Cricket, Trattoria Stella and Steuben's Uptown; 10 percent of their sales leading up to the online presentation will be donated to Safehouse Denver.

For more information and to register: Visit Safehouse Denver's website.

EXPAND Booze is a universal language. Jade Mountain Brewing

Friday, June 11



Raise a glass to East meeting West at a new brewery

Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora

One of Aurora's newest taprooms and teahouses celebrates a belated grand opening (it opened its doors in May) that runs through Sunday, June 13. Enjoy beer releases, lion dancers and eats from Dragonfire Dim Sum all weekend.

For more info: Go to the brewery's Facebook page.

Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Que probably won't be serving brisket on June 12; our guess is you'll get a plate of kalua pork. Danielle Lirette

Saturday, June 12



Get into the island spirit

Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence Street

Get dressed in your best island attire (or undressed, as the case may be) at this luau that includes a Hawaiian plate from Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Que, a malasada (Hawaiian-style yeasted, sugared doughnut) from the Donut House, and photo ops with a pot-bellied pig. Fun runs from 4 to 9 p.m.; tickets start at $49.

To buy tickets: Visit Eventbrite.

EXPAND We got this gorgeous shot of dry aged rib-eye and flatiron steaks at Citizen Rail, but this weekend, get to Sullivan Scrap Kitchen for the real deal on your plate. Danielle Lirette

Sunday, June 13

Get dim sum with a b(r)unch of Misfits

Misfit Snackbar, 3401 East Colfax Avenue (inside Middleman)

There are so many good things on this dim sum brunch menu, we can't choose, so we'll list them all: sausage and gravy bao; ’shroom rangoon; Peking duck poutine; turnip cake tots; shrimp and grits toast; bacon fried rice; maple sausage lumpia; Szechuan Scotch egg; and chicken with chilled hot and sour consommé. Seatings are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations are required.

To get more info: Visit Misfit's Instagram.

Splurge on wine and Wagyu

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen, 1740 East 17th Avenue

Starting at 6 p.m., savor three courses including a Colorado Caesar with smoked trout, pepitas and aged goat cheese as well as vanilla-strawberry and honey-lavender crème brûlée. The star of the show is an A5 Wagyu rib-eye that's been dry-aged for 45 days. Dinner costs $200 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $50.

To reserve your seat: Go to the Sullivan website.



Monday, June 14



Learn about Denver's "housemaid rebellion"

Golden History Museum, 923 10th Street, Golden

In the early 1900s, Capitol Hill's domestic workers began a labor movement. Find out how single mother Jane Street and Colorado's National Guard changed the kitchens of the day in this in-person (or online) lecture, $10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets: Visit Eventbrite.

Tuesday, June 15

Shop for fresh fruit and veggies

Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 1700 West 10th Avenue, Broomfield

Every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. through September, you can nab local produce, meat, tortillas and baked goods while listening to live music at this volunteer-run effort, where all profits are reinvested in the community.

For details: Visit the Broomfield Farmers Market Instagram.

Keep reading for future food and drink events.



EXPAND Last year's Drink Red Wear Red came just before March's COVID shutdown. Courtesy Colorado Restaurant Association

Thursday, June 17



Attend a luxe mountain food festival

The Little Nell, 675 East Durant Avenue, Aspen

The weekend event runs through Sunday, June 20, and includes a sommelier lunch, Dom Pérignon dinner, champagne breakfast, Father's Day rosé brunch, sustainable seafood dinner and more. Individual events run from $100 to $450.

For more info: Visit the Little Nell's website.

Party like a pro to benefit restaurant workers

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

Colorado Restaurant Association's Drink Red, Wear Red bash includes wine (red, of course), cocktails, bites from a dozen Denver restaurants (including the Bindery, Esters, Goed Zuur, GQue Barbecue, Maria Empanada, the Pig & the Sprout and Comida) and live music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. GA tickets are still available for $65.

Buy tickets: Go to the CRA website, where you can also learn about event beneficiary Angel Relief Fund, which helps hospitality workers in need.

Thursday, June 24

Chow down at Boulder International Film Festival's CineCHEF

Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder

At CineCHEF, Front Range chefs compete to see who can make the best movie-inspired dish. The 2021 version runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and includes chefs Linda Hampsten Fox (The Bindery), Liliana Meyers (Safta), Daniel Asher (River and Woods), Chris Royster (Flagstaff House) and more. Tickets, $100, include wine and beer.

For more info: Visit the film festival website.

Thursday, July 8



Feast on impeccable sushi in a garden setting

Uchi, 2500 Lawrence Street

Mark your calendar for Uchi's next al fresco dinner. Chef and menu details have yet to be announced, but you can count on multiple courses and, in a change from previous family-style seating and plating, your own table of up to ten guests. (June's dinner cost $150 per person and sold out almost immediately.)

For more info: Visit the restaurant's website.

EXPAND Cochon555's Heritage Fire in 2019. Danielle Lirette

Saturday, July 31



Go primal with all kinds of proteins cooked over open flames

Snowmass Base Village, 84 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village

Cochon555's Heritage Fire returns to the mountain from 4 to 7 p.m. with everything from fish to fowl to bovine to Berkshires being cooked over open-air fires. Early-bird tickets, $99 to $150, are on sale now and include beer, wine and cocktails to quench your thirst.

For more info: Visit the event website.

EXPAND Last year's Vail Wine Classic gave attendees plenty of room to spread out. Team Player Productions

Thursday, August 12

Treat yourself to a boozy weekend in the mountains

Vail Athletic Fields, 646 Vail Valley Drive, Vail

This year's Vail Wine Classic includes wine dinners, seminars and boozy brunch, plus a pair of two-hour grand tastings at 1:30 and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the grand tastings are $99 to $225.

For more info: Visit the event website and get tickets on Eventbrite.

Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to cafe@westword.com.

