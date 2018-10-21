Reader: A Food Hall Is a Food Court...a Fancy Food Court

If your vision of a food court is the old Yum Yum Tree, you haven't been out lately. New food halls are popping up all over, with many more to come, as Mark Antonation detailed in his complete guide to Denver food halls.

The Source started the modern food-hall movement in Denver when it opened at 3350 Brighton Boulevard in 2013 with two full-service restaurants as well as specialty shops; this year it doubled up with the Source Hotel & Marketplace. Also joining the lineup this year were Zeppelin Station and Milk Market, joining a lineup that already included Avanti Food & Beverage, the Denver Central Market and Stanley Marketplace.